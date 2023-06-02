Santa Monica Brew Works was founded on a belief that Santa Monica deserved a beer to call its own. Since their founding in 2014, their goal is to provide great tasting craft beer for the local community and beyond. As they celebrate their ninth anniversary, the mission remains the same. “The spirit of craft beer is rooted in local culture,” SMBW marketing director Johnny Wardell said. “We think of ourselves as more than just a manufacturer; we’re part of the fabric of our hometown. It’s our belief that local and independent businesses shape the character of this city.” “Craft beer encapsulates not only the brewer’s chosen ingredients, but also the environment from which it was born. Every beer we produce comes directly from our beach town brewery. We are dedicated to our craft and rooted in the community – proudly independent and authentically Santa Monica,” Wardell added.
As Santa Monica’s first and only brewery, they consider themselves flag bearers for craft beer on LA’s Westside and hold themselves to exacting standards – representing the values of small and independent brewers through creativity, inclusivity, passion, and resolve. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to provide our neighborhood with a space to connect through a shared love of craft beer. That’s why we’re overjoyed to be named Santa Monica’s Most Loved Bar & Lounge and Most Loved Bar/ Restaurant to Catch a Game,” said Wardell.
