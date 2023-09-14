Overview: Join Familias Latinas Unidas (FLU) as they celebrate de Independence of Latin American Countries

SMDP’s Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Santa Monica

Your weekend starts here with the Celebrando Independencia festival, food and drink highlights including all things Pumpkin Spice , Rosh Hashanah restaurant offerings , and much more!

Celebrando Independencia (FREE): Join Familias Latinas Unidas (FLU) as they celebrate de Independence of Latin American Countries. Come dressed in traditional clothing and enjoy history, mariachi, food and the “grito”. Friday, Sept. 15, 6 – 10p.m. @ Virginia Avenue Park, 2200 Virginia Ave. https://www.santamonica.gov/events/4hq9ztmjkatz304mtaswkhma4j/202309151800

Don’t Tell Comedy is a BYOB pop-up comedy club that changes locations for every show. Secret location on Abbot Kinney in Venice this Friday night, Sept. 15 . https://www.donttellcomedy.com/cities/los-angeles/

Kennedi Carter’s Exhibition “A Meditation on the Untitled” (FREE) Closes Saturday: The show features photography that reflects on the Black Southern experience, depicting intimate relationships within households. The photography touches on themes of queerness and gender in its portrayal of life inside the home. Daily through Saturday Sept. 16, 10a.m. – 6p.m. @ Rose Gallery, 2525 Michigan Ave B7 https://rosegallery.net/a-meditation-on-the-untitled

2nd Annual Sustainable Landscape Open House: Learn How You Can Save Water & Money with Santa Monica’s Landscape Rebate Programs. Saturday, Sept. 16, 9a.m. – 12p.m. @ Ishihara Park, 2909 Exposition Blvd. https://www.santamonica.com/event/2nd-annual-sustainable-landscape-open-house/

Art Workshop: Rinsing the Bones + Unfolded Narratives (FREE): Take part in a continuously unfolding art piece at 18th Street Arts Center. “Happening once monthly, artist Jenny Yurshansky hosts simultaneous workshops related to her solo exhibition where participants work with the artist to explore how our migration stories offer us paths for understanding our own histories, places of origin, and how that impacts our sense of belonging and identity. Saturday, Sept. 16, 1 – 4 p.m. @ 1639 18th St. https://18thstreet.org/event/workshops-rinsing-the-bones-unfolded-narratives-related-to-rinsing-the-bones/2023-09-16/

Ethiopian Cultural Festival (FREE): Join the Ethiopian Community in Santa Monica (ECOMISM) in celebrating Ethiopian Culture and new year with traditional music and a fashion show, authentic Ethiopian food, and traditional coffee ceremony, as well as fun activities for children. Sunday, Sept. 17, 2 – 7p.m. @ Virginia Avenue Park https://smdp.com/2023/09/11/ethiopian-cultural-festival/

Americana in the Park 2023 (FREE): “ Bring a picnic, blanket, and beach chairs for this end-of-summer series that explores Americana styles from its roots to modern forms.” Sunday, Sept. 17 features folk/pop singalong with McCabe’s Hootenanny Collective and East L.A ska with The Delirians along with multiple food trucks. Every Sunday in Sept., 4 – 7p.m. @ Gandara Park, 1819 Stewart St. https://santamonica.gov/events/4fa59kwprfa0t1g2zr92x6tzwz/202309031600

Opera Soprano Lise Davidsen West Coast Debut at BroadStage: Awarded Female Singer of the Year by the International Opera Awards in 2021 and Gramophone Magazine refers to her as “one of the greatest vocal talents to have emerged in recent years, if not decades.” Sunday, Sept. 17, 7:30p.m. @ 1310 11th St. ($90+) https://broadstage.org/tickets-shows/calendar/lise-davidsen/

Arthur Miller’s “A View From The Bridge.” @ Ruskin Group Theatre Company: “Set in 1950s Brooklyn, this timeless masterpiece delves into the complexities of love, loyalty, and obsession.” Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays through Oct. 8 @ 3000 Airport Ave. https://www.ruskingrouptheatre.com/

An Evening with Cedric the Entertainer @ New Roads School: He will be discussing his novel, Flipping Boxcars. Monday, Sept. 18, 7:30p.m. @ 3131 Olympic Blvd. https://livetalksla.org/events/cedric-the-entertainer/

Further Afield – 2023 LA Fall Beer Fest: “The 15th annual LA Fall Beer Festival returns to downtown LA featuring over 80 breweries, 200 beers, 15 food trucks, live bands, Power 106 DJ, and much more!” 12 – 3p.m. and 5 – 8p.m. @ LA Center Studios, 450 S Bixel St. https://www.labeerfest.la

What to Eat & Drink?

Tacos & Margaritas Crawl ($30): You can “crawl” to six area bars & restaurants Saturday, Sept. 16, 12 – 7p.m. starting at Barney’s Beanery, 1351 3rd St Promenade https://www.barcrawlnation.com/events/santa-monica-tacos-margs-september-2023

LA Times Declares “This SaMo Restaurant Makes the Best Grilled Cheese in the Universe”: This write up drools over the Croque Matthieu on the Michelin starred Pasjoli’s bar menu. 2732 Main St. https://www.latimes.com/food/story/2023-09-11/grilled-cheese-sandwich-roast-beef-fried-chicken

Jeni’s Ice Cream Seasonal Flavors: The Sweet Potato Marshmallow Brûlée ice cream is fun twist on all things pumpkin spice with roasted sweet potatoes, nutmeg and cinnamon, a marshmallow sweet cream swirl, and burnt sugar candies for a caramelized finish**.** Goodbye summer. Hello fat pants. 540 Rose Ave.

Duck Donuts Fall flavors: They are dishing Apple Pie, Pumpkin Roll, & Peanut Butter Pie donuts through November along with spiced pumpkin macchiato. 1315 3rd Street Promenade

Maui Ohana Donut For a Cause @ Holey Grail Donuts: The Hawaiin born shop is supporting Maui wildfire survivors with a new flavor that is a tropical mix of guava, strawberry, passion fruit, and pineapple with 50% of proceeds going to the Hawaii Ag & Culinary Alliance and Kokua Restaurant and Hospitality Fund for Maui, aiding restaurants and hospitality workers affected by the wildfires. 2441 Main St.

Prince Street Pizza & Irv’s Burgers Open in Malibu: They opened this week at The Park at Cross Creek. 23401 Civic Center Way

Rosh Hashanah Food Options: The Jewish New Year begins on Friday, Sept. 15 and multiple local restaurants have you covered if you need some menu help:

Huckleberry: Offerings include Milo & Olive Challa, Whole Mary’s Organic Apple Honey Glazed Chicken, Potato Pancakes, and Honey Glazed Baked Apples with walnut oat crumble for dessert. 1014 Wilshire Blvd. https://www.huckleberrycafe.com/cateringandevents

Wexler’s: Pre-order a traditional holiday brisket, farmer’s market big salad, matzo ball soup, noodle kugel with walnut crumble, roasted heirloom carrots with honey & rosemary, challah, and honey cake to feed 4-6 people. 616 Santa Monica Blvd. https://www.wexlersdeli.com/high-holidays

Birdie G’s: Whole Roasted Chicken with black lime & fenugreek, Prime Corned Beef Tri-Tip with smoked tomato remoulade, and Apple-Sunchoke Cake with hazelnut & caramel sauce, Southern Kugel with chow-chow, pecan & sage brown butter. 2421 Michigan Ave. https://www.birdiegsla.com



LOOKING AHEAD: The Other Art Fair @ Barker Hangar (Sept. 21 – 24); Pier Locals Night Returns (Sept. 21); Free Opera on the Pier (Sept. 23); Montana Avenue Art Walk (Sept. 30)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com