Much-liked Mexican restaurant and bar Tallula’s is tragically set to close its doors this coming Sunday, August 20, concluding a six-year long chapter with the Rustic Canyon Family of businesses.

Located in an idyllic spot at 118 Entrada Drive, away from the turmoil of the more tourist focussed areas of town, it quickly became an eatery respected by residents. Operated by partners Zoe Nathan and Josh Loeb, it was part of a portfolio that includes the flagship Rustic Canyon, plus Huckleberry, Milo & Olive, Sweet Rose Creamery, Cassia and Esters Wine Shop & Bar.

It was also where chef Saw Naing rose to fame. He’s now at The Dutchess in Ojai, Ventura County, exploring his Burmese-Indian roots and introducing Californians to his unique take on South Asian cuisine.

The announcement was made on select social media and in a newsletter that was sent to subscribing customers.

“It’s with sadness, but also gratitude and love, that we announce we’ll be closing Tallula’s after a wonderful six years. Tallula’s was birthed out of love. Named after our daughter who was three when it opened, the inspiration came from the fact that Zoe and I grew up having many happy experiences at Marix Tex Mex, the restaurant that inhabited the space for the previous 30 years.”

It goes on to say that despite a strong opening, the team encountered challenges that persisted through its six-year run. “We made mistakes for sure, encountered some obstacles beyond our control, and ultimately it just didn’t work and never found its footing,” it says.

“In this very difficult restaurant economy, the most challenging we’ve experienced in our almost 17 years of operations throughout our nine places, it no longer was sustainable to keep Tallula’s open.”

The restaurant opened in May 2017 amid much excitement and offered “locally sourced and organic ingredients in each dish” making the venue “a colorful, vintage looking space, with a separate bar and patio seating for everyone to join in on an authentic Mexican meal.”

For the final few days, until Sunday, the service has been adjusted to dinner-only, which means the well-known weekend brunch is no more. It also means that the Hotville Chicken pop-up, which was scheduled to take place each Monday throughout August, is also prematurely canceled.

Tallula’s tasty restaurant is at 118 Entrada Drive for a limited time only now and you can check out the website and make reservations at tallulasrestaurant.com

