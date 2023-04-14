Summer, it seems, is going to be glorious here in sunny Santa Monica as the all new and improved Viceroy Hotel joins the ranks of the Georgian, the Beacon and the Pierside, in reopening its doors following an extensive $21 million renovation.

Originally opened in 2000 as the first Viceroy Hotels & Resorts property, the revamped property now features 169 redesigned suites, an all-new poolside experience with an expansive patio, a re-stylized lounge, plus a new signature restaurant and bar called Sugar Palm.

With changes also afoot at Loews, which will be rebranded as the Regent Santa Monica Beach and reopened later this year, it seems that the race is on to entice the interest of the many tourists and holiday makers expected to descend on the city come peak tourist season.

“We are thrilled to unveil this stunning transformation of Viceroy Santa Monica, where our brand originally debuted,” said Bill Walshe, CEO of Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. “The renovation has reinvigorated this iconic property, infusing it with a fresh, contemporary aesthetic that celebrates our West Coast roots and pays homage to the property’s rich history. We look forward to welcoming guests to experience the elevated level of luxury, personalized service, and immersive experiences that define the Viceroy brand.”

Sugar Palm is helmed by Chef Jason Francisco and represents the hotel’s social hub. The indoor lounge, wraparound bar and outdoor patio features a large fire pit and private dining cabanas.

The wine list features heavily from California, with the occasional offering from other New World sources like South Africa with a respectable choice of cabernets and pinot noirs. Even the European contribution appears to be kept to a minimum, which makes for an interesting, even refreshing alternative to the wave of Italian and Spanish-themed eateries also opening in Santa Monica.

This emphasis on local produce extends to the dining menu and Francisco and his team use California purveyors like Niman Ranch in Northern California for meat, Fish King in Glendale that sources almost all seafood from Long Beach and Santa Barbara, together with Scarborough Farms in Oxnard for produce.

Francisco also utilizes unique plant-based menu items featuring ingredients like watermelon, lychee, mushrooms, and more to mimic the umami flavors found in meat and seafood.

“Given our location in Santa Monica, I wanted to create a menu and dining experience that was laid back and fun but also sophisticated and luxurious,” said Francisco. “It’s a very personal menu to me since it’s influenced by the many places around the world that I’ve had the opportunity to live in and experience.”

The renovation actually started during the pandemic nearly two years ago and was led by San Francisco-based design firm EDG. First the lobby, restaurant, pool and public spaces were renovated and revamped, repurposing as much material as possible, but now that the suites and last remaining areas have been completed, the Viceroy Hotel Group is gearing up for a full unveiling.

“Santa Monica is truly experiencing a revival in our industry segment,” Kevin Anawati, Area Director of Sales and Marketing for Viceroy Santa Monica says. “With all of the notable renovations, we really do feel that this will be good for the city and its perception.

“We love being part of what is becoming Santa Monica’s hospitality renaissance. What the newly imagined and completely renovated Viceroy adds is a wonderful destination, not only for our overnight visitors, but with the addition of Sugar Palm restaurant, a whole new elevated coastal dining experience for our locals and neighbors.”

scott.snowden@smdp.com