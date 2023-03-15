As the Daily Press reported back in January, Loews beachfront hotel announced it was set to close and potentially lay off over 300 staff. We also revealed that the luxury venue was being made part of the IHG Hotels & Resorts portfolio, which itself is part of the Strategic Hotels & Resorts group, and now the new identity and proposed plans have been officially released.

The iconic, Pacific-facing property will be rebranded as the Regent Santa Monica Beach and “will usher in a new era of extraordinary experiences to the California coastline.” Scheduled to open in late 2023, the site is being remodeled as a “resort” rather than just a hotel experience.

The Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel opened in 1989 at 1700 Ocean Ave. It’s known for an impressive outdoor dining area with 13 fire pits, a pool deck that looks directly out over the beach to the Pacific Ocean and has been a popular spot for locals over the years taking advantage of its restaurant, gym and spa. The 347-room hotel completed a $4.5 million renovation in 2021 and has been featured on national commercials for Los Angeles tourism.

“Following a complete transformation, the resort will celebrate the beauty of unexpected harmony through contrasts, delivering inspired stays through a blend of serenity and a touch of decadence,” the company said in a press release.

Julienne Smith, Chief Development Officer, Americas, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said in the same release, “More than five decades ago, Regent changed the face of luxury hospitality and set the new standard through innovation, extraordinary views, landmark destinations and exceptional service. We’re redefining what it means to be a luxury hotel by combining Regent’s renowned legacy with the expertise of IHG Hotels & Resorts.

“Regent Santa Monica Beach is the start of a bright future for the brand in the Americas, emphasizing our strategic focus on luxury and lifestyle growth globally. We are also particularly thrilled to be partnering with Strategic Hotels & Resorts, a trusted owner of IHG-branded hotels for many years, on this endeavour [sic].”

Regent already owns an impressive collection of extremely high-end hotels, including Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Canggu in Bali, Jakarta in Indonesia, Hong Kong and the Carlton Cannes on the French Riviera.

André Zotoff, Chief Executive Officer, Strategic Hotels & Resorts, said in a statement, “As the needs and expectations of the modern luxury guest continue to evolve, we recognized an opportunity to reinvent our Santa Monica beachfront property to truly become one of the most prestigious, entertaining and beautiful hotels anywhere in the world.

“Strategic Hotels & Resorts has been a part of the vibrant Santa Monica community for more than 25 years and we look forward to collaborating with the teams at IHG Hotels & Resorts to build upon the Regent brand’s history of legendary properties and constant innovation to make this flagship Americas resort a must-visit destination for locals and visitors alike.”

Interestingly, the press release also stated that “Regent Santa Monica Beach will welcome guests from near and far … including a restaurant concept created in collaboration with an acclaimed celebrity chef as well as a high-end artisanal marketplace.”

However, that was the extent of the information provided at this stage, but the Daily Press will keep you informed as soon as we hear more ourselves.