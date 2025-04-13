On Sunday afternoon, April 13, 2025, at approximately 1:35pm, Santa Monica Police officers responded to a radio call of a traffic collision in the 900 block of Broadway. Upon arrival, officers located two overturned vehicles.

The initial investigation revealed that one vehicle had struck an unoccupied parked car at a high rate of speed. The driver, who was the sole occupant of the moving vehicle, was located at the scene and transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other persons were injured.

Credit: Steve Loeper

Officers are conducting a DUI investigation in connection with the collision and are reviewing video footage as part of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact SMPD Watch Commander, available 24/7 at (310) 458-8427.

scott.snowden@smdp.com