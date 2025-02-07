Efforts to rebuild Los Angeles are in full swing as local, county, state and federal agencies are celebrating another milestone on the path to reconstruction as the Los Angeles County has begun transmitting validated Right of Entry forms to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Nearly 7,000 property owners have opted into the government-run debris removal program, demonstrating a strong community response to the wildfire aftermath. The county carefully validates each form to verify property ownership, protecting residents' rights and preventing potential fraud.

"Los Angeles County's commitment to a swift recovery continues today with our Department of Public Works submitting their first verified batch of Right of Entry forms to the US Army Corps of Engineers. The Army Corps is finalizing their construction contracts now and Phase 2 debris removal for the Palisades Fire will begin next week,” said Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath.

In the Altadena area, which was impacted by the Eaton Fire, similar progress is being made. Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger emphasized the importance of debris removal, noting that the remnants left by the fire pose significant health and safety risks to the community. The first batch of Right of Entry forms for the Eaton Fire has been delivered to the Army Corps of Engineers, paving the way for cleanup operations.

Local municipalities are also taking proactive steps to support recovery efforts. The Malibu City Council has initiated comprehensive measures to streamline the rebuilding process for properties damaged by the 2025 Palisades Fire, 2024 Franklin Fire, and 2024 Broad Fire. In a Jan. 27 meeting, the council adopted a resolution to modify the Local Coastal Program and Municipal Code to expedite rebuilding.

"We are doing everything within our power to streamline the rebuilding process and remove unnecessary barriers so residents can focus on recovery," said Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart.

The proposed changes include allowing property owners to rebuild similar-sized homes with a 10% expansion without requiring a Coastal Development Permit, and providing relief for residents in geologic hazard areas to relocate structures more easily.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has already begun Phase I of debris removal for the Palisades Fire, conducting fire debris assessments and removing household hazardous waste at designated staging sites. Residents have until March 31 to opt in or opt out of the government-sponsored Phase II cleanup efforts.

Meanwhile, Governor Gavin Newsom continues to pursue federal support for the region's recovery. He has been meeting with key congressional leaders, including Representative Tom Cole, chair of the House Appropriations Committee, and Senator Chuck Schumer, to secure critical disaster aid.

"Supporting Americans in their time of need is what this country has always done," Newsom said. "In California's time of need, we are seeking the same support and commitment we have provided others."

The governor's efforts represent an ongoing commitment to supporting survivors across Southern California, focusing on cutting bureaucratic red tape and ensuring comprehensive support for communities impacted by the wildfires.

Property owners can find more information and submit necessary forms at recovery.lacounty.gov, with local officials encouraging prompt participation to expedite the recovery process.