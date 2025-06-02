Hundreds Choose to Sell Rather Than Rebuild After Palisades Fire

Nearly 300 Pacific Palisades residents have decided to sell their properties rather than rebuild following devastating wildfire damage, while fewer than 100 have begun reconstruction efforts.

Sotheby's International Realty reports 273 properties in the area are currently listed for sale. Most carry price tags exceeding $1 million despite many being reduced to empty lots. In less damaged areas like Ridgeview Country Estates, homes are selling for more than $10 million.

Access restrictions complicate the sales process. Much of the Palisades remains closed except to those with special permits, forcing potential buyers to purchase properties sight unseen. Pacific Coast Highway, the main access route, has been closed since the fire, creating lengthy detours that significantly extend commute times.

For residents choosing to rebuild, the process proves challenging and costly. In county areas, only 10% of damaged or destroyed homes have submitted rebuilding applications, with just one permit issued. Within city limits, 23 permits had been approved as of late April, representing a 2% rebuild rate—half the number of those opting to sell.

Mayor Karen Bass signed an executive order in late April to support rebuilding efforts, waiving plan check and permit fees for fire-affected homeowners. The order also allows Palisades residents to access original building plans through the city's One-Stop Rebuilding Center.

The center, established to streamline the recovery process, operates at 1828 Sawtelle Blvd. in Los Angeles. Hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Staff have been directed to provide same-day service whenever possible.

The disparity between those selling and rebuilding highlights the challenges facing the community's recovery. While some residents pursue fresh starts elsewhere, others navigate complex permitting processes and construction challenges to restore their homes.

The rebuilding timeline remains uncertain as residents work through insurance claims, obtain permits and secure contractors amid high demand for construction services throughout the region.

Edited by SMDP Staff