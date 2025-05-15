Some of the world’s top skateboarders will descend on the Santa Monica Pier next week as part of the 2025 Championship Tour of Street League Skateboarding (SLS), which will include a one-day event designed to blend elite-level competition with community engagement and a festival-style atmosphere.

The competition, set for Friday, May 23 from 1:30pm to 6:30pm, will mark the first time the international street skateboarding series hosts a “Takeover” event at the historic pier. A custom-built skate plaza, modeled after the iconic Santa Monica Triple Set, will be constructed on-site, transforming the waterfront into a high-energy arena for both pros and fans.

“This event marks a new chapter in the storied history of SLS,” Frank Lamicella, CEO of Thrill Sports, the parent company of Street League Skateboarding, said in a statement. “There is no better place to introduce the SLS Championship Tour Takeover series than Santa Monica. LA is the home of skateboarding and the Santa Monica Triple Set is both a rite of passage and a historical proving ground.”

Founded in 2010 by pro skateboarder and entrepreneur Rob Dyrdek, SLS has grown into one of the most prominent platforms for competitive street skating. The organization hosts events around the world and maintains its own pro qualification system, offering a pipeline for amateurs to enter the professional circuit. This year’s tour begins in Miami, continues in Santa Monica, and concludes with the Super Crown World Championship in São Paulo, Brazil on December 6-7.

The Santa Monica stop is the second on the 2025 calendar and the first of four scheduled Takeover events, each of which will take place at a location of cultural significance to the sport. According to organizers, the new format is designed with fans in mind and will include free admission, open layout viewing areas and a wide range of entertainment options.

“It’s going to be awesome seeing skaters take over the pier to honor a street spot that shaped us,” said pro skateboarder Paul Rodriguez. “SLS keeps pushing the boundaries of street skate events.”

In addition to competition, the event will include live music, food trucks, interactive fan experiences, merchandise collaborations and vendor booths. One highlight will be exclusive product drops created in partnership with artist Joshua Vides, whose monochrome aesthetic has garnered global attention.

Among the athletes expected to compete are seven-time SLS Super Crown World Champion Nyjah Huston, Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Yuto Horigome, Chris Joslin and Braden Hoban. The full skater lineup and detailed schedule will be announced in the coming days.

Organizers say the event will celebrate not just the sport’s competitive edge but its cultural roots and community impact. Local skate shops and businesses are expected to participate and early access options are available for fans who want a premium experience. A limited number of preferred seating tickets will be sold, which include course-side bleacher access, early entry to watch practice, an athlete signing session and a gift bag with SLS-branded merchandise.

The Santa Monica Triple Set, a stairway spot near the pier known throughout the skateboarding world, has long been a proving ground for elite talent. The spot has featured in numerous videos and skate magazines and is credited with helping shape modern street skating.

“Santa Monica is the perfect backdrop for this kind of event,” said Lamicella. “The Takeover series of events inside the Championship Tour will see the best skateboarders in the world competing at noteworthy locations in their quest to earn a Super Crown championship, the most coveted achievement in street skating.”

Street League Skateboarding emphasized that while the Santa Monica Takeover will be free to attend, space along the pier may be limited due to expected crowds and the event’s central location. Organizers are encouraging attendees to arrive early and consider using public transportation or bicycles to ease congestion.

The competition course is being custom designed for the Santa Monica site and is expected to include elements inspired by the original Triple Set, although exact renderings have not yet been released.

Street League Skateboarding has also indicated that additional community programming and local partnerships are in the works, with more details to come on social media channels and the organization’s website in the lead-up to the event.

For more information and future announcements, fans are encouraged to follow Street League Skateboarding on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Pro-skateboarder Chris Joslin lands an ollie kickflip switch on the the legendary Santa Monica triple set steps, next to the Pier