“No one’s coming to save us; stick your tee in the ground and get ferocious.” That’s the mantra Saint Monica Preparatory High School Golf Coach Charles E. Womack drills into his players on and off the tee. And it sure has paid off for the team which has only one loss in league play this season. Under the leadership of Coach Womack, the St. Monica’s boys’ golf team has not only dominated in league, but secured the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) championship, and additionally served as prime examples of skill, unshakable teamwork, and a desire to put the Saint Monica Mariners on the map.

Golf is often seen as a solitary sport, and while many aspects of it are just that, one person cannot carry an entire team. The squad members each have their own individual strengths and unique abilities they bring to the game. “While yes, most people see golf as solitary, it's really the opposite,” says 12th grader Emerson Fowler. “You can spend over four hours on the course, and during that you get to know your opponents pretty well, and bond with teammates.” Off the course, the Mariners’ connection only grew, with many meets “far from home” and their unwavering dedication to the sport, their hard work began to pay off in an historic season.

Fowler enthuses that the team’s unique bond has proved the catalyst for their victories. “We usually spend 3–4 hours together every day during the peak of our season,” he adds. “At times it’s very unserious, we’re always cracking jokes, messing around, and having fun.” It was that work/life balance that has kept the team connected, constantly on the same page in regards to competitions.

At such a high level, the opposition is fierce, but the team prevailed despite competitive games all season. “We treat our teammates as both allies and rivals,” says 12th grader Judah Johnson. “Any time one of us sinks a putt, it lights a fire under the rest of us. Our shared hunger to outdo each other is exactly what fuels our team unity and our wins.” That intensity coupled with constant encouragement and belief kept the squad members on their toes all season.

At the heart of the Mariner team’s success is Coach Charles Womack, a steady presence who implements his disciplined and confident philosophy within the team. “I love growing the game and helping kids achieve their dreams,” he offers with the same passion he displays in every practice. Coach Womack is not just a sports leader but an inspiring figure that is truly the foundation of the team’s success.

“Your name is the greatest thing you’ll ever own,” Womack often reminds players, who have built a collective culture emphasizing both competition and collaboration. “Don’t ever disgrace it or cheapen it. Stay true to yourself.” While near daily practices are intense, they are equally as purposeful. “That’s what practice is for, competing against each other every day. It helps us become great and [teaches us] to overcome.”

Adds Womack, “I was proud of how everybody worked hard in the offseason.” Their hard work in the off-season laid the foundation for each win that followed, a cumulation of early mornings, long hours, and a tried and true goal to represent Saint Monica Preparatory with pride.

Already looking ahead, the Mariners’ success this season reflects a combination of commitment to the sport, to each other, and to the school, says 11th grader Dominic Saienni. “This season, the team has a great balance of competitive drive and support. We push each other to be better but also understand the importance of lifting each other up after tough rounds.”

With consistent coaching, competitive opponents, and formidable team culture, the Saint Monica Mariners’ have made strong impacts and solidified themselves as an unwavering and dominant force in high school golf.

