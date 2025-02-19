Several area high school teams are still alive in pursuit of championship glory.

With the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section playoffs kicking off this past week, teams from Samohi, Saint Monica, New Roads and Crossroads all posted playoff action. Two of these teams crossed paths on the soccer field, as the Samohi boys’ soccer team outlasted Crossroads in a double-header.

On Feb. 14, Samohi defeated Crossroads 1-0, meaning Crossroads would have to win by two goals to advance. Going into extra time, the Roadrunners’ Enzo Lopes scored a goal to take a 2-1 lead, needing just one more to take the contest. However, Samohi’s Gabriel Sherman knocked through the golden goal in overtime, ending the contest at 2-2 and eliminating Crossroads.

The Vikings now sit at 22-2-1 on the year, with an unblemished 8-0 Ocean League record. The squad’s next contest is a Wednesday home bout with JSerra Catholic, with the winner of the two-game set going on to face either Mira Costa, Loyola or Mater Dei in the CIF Southern Section Open bracket.

Other Samohi squads weren’t as fortunate in playoff quests, including the girls’ soccer unit, which fell in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 4 bracket to Notre Dame Academy, 2-1. The Lady Vikings finished the season 10-10-1.

On the hardwood, the Lady Vikings also lost its opening playoff contest, a CIF Southern Section Division 3A duel with Lawndale 34-32. Lawndale junior Telayia Fuller accounted for 15 points, 12 rebounds and 4 steals; while sophomore teammate Kalani Pearson snatched 17 rebounds and recorded 6 steals. The Lady Vikings ended the year 11-15, 6-4 in Ocean League play. The Vikings’ boys basketball unit finished 14-13 on the season, losing out on a playoff via tiebreaker with Beverly Hills in the Ocean League.

Earlier this month, several of Samohi’s winter sports stars were part of the 2025 National Signing Day ceremony on campus. Boys’ soccer’s Gabe Sherman signed on to play at Cal State Fullerton, while teammate Orlando Popkin will be taking his talents to Oberlin College. On the girls’ side of the soccer field, Drew Sievers signed on to play at Cal State Dominguez Hills.

For Saint Monica, the boys’ soccer unit is also still in playoff contention, scheduled to face either New Roads or Norton Science & Language Academy on Wednesday in the CIF Southern Section Division 8 Quarterfinals. The Mariners won the first two playoff games 2-1 over Calvary Chapel and 2-0 over Vasquez, with junior Alex Jurado coming up with a big goal in the latter game.

While boys’ soccer continues its run, the Lady Mariners soccer and basketball units suffered playoff defeats last week. After winning its first CIF Southern Section Division 1 game 70-65 over St. Anthony, the Lady Mariners basketball squad lost its second round game against Moreno Valley, 64-41. The hardwood unit finished 20-9 on the year, 3-5 in the Del Rey League.

Lady Mariners soccer finished 7-6-2 (5-3-1 in league play), losing its first CIF Southern Section Division 6 game against Carpinteria, 3-0. The Mariners’ boys basketball squad finished 18-10, but a 5-7 Del Rey league record left the team out of the playoffs.

While the New Roads’ boys soccer squad was in the Division 8 Southern Section bracket, the school’s girls’ team lost its opening Division 7 playoff bout to Oakwood, 4-0. The squad finished the season 4-3-5, 3-0-3 in Coastal League play, in a year marred by a long layoff due to the impacts of the Palisades Fire.

For Crossroads, the boys’ soccer defeat to Santa Monica took place just days after the school’s girls’ basketball unit lost its first round Division 2AA matchup to Beckman, 52-41. Beckman’s 1-2-2 full court press at the start of the game caused Crossroads problems, as the opponent jumped out to a 20-11 lead after the first quarter.

Beckman’s motion offense was also an issue for the Lady Roadrunners, utilizing screening to get open shots effectively throughout. For the Roadrunners, Georgia Koff-Gilmore finished with 11 points, while Sage Rawles finished with 9 points.

While winter sports playoffs are still ongoing, schools are also turning attention to the spring season, with sports like baseball, softball and lacrosse making 2025 debuts this week.

One roster to keep watch for in the spring is the Samohi Vikings baseball unit, which begins its 2025 campaign Wednesday against South Torrance. The Vikings made it all the way to the 2024 CIF Southern Section Division 5 championship tilt, and will look to go deep in the playoffs once more.

Two of the team’s senior leaders, Blue Hunter and Isaac Liberman, have signed on to play college ball at Rollins College and Cal State Monterey Bay, respectively. Samohi softball was also represented during signing day, as Talia Yermian will be moving on to Canisius University after her 2025 senior Samohi season.