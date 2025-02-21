Pepperdine University filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against Netflix and Warner Bros. Entertainment, alleging the companies infringed on the university's trademarks in their upcoming series "Running Point."

The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, seeks injunctive relief and damages for unauthorized use of Pepperdine's branding. At issue is the show's portrayal of a fictional Los Angeles basketball team called the "Waves," which shares the name, blue and orange color scheme, and other identifying elements with Pepperdine's athletics program.

"Since its founding in 1937, Pepperdine University has established itself as a Christian University committed to academic excellence and a world-class athletics program," said Sean Burnett, Pepperdine's senior vice president and chief marketing officer. "Without our permission, Netflix continues to promote 'Running Point,' a new series that has misappropriated our trademarked name, the Waves, our colors, blue and orange, our hometown of Los Angeles, and even the year we were founded."

The lawsuit claims the show's use of the number "37" particularly resonates with Pepperdine's founding year of 1937 and creates further confusion about potential university involvement.

University officials expressed additional concerns about the show's mature content, including explicit material, substance use, nudity, and profanity, which they say conflicts with Pepperdine's Christian values. The lawsuit follows multiple unsuccessful attempts to resolve the dispute without litigation.

"Running Point," scheduled for release on Feb. 27, is a 10-episode series featuring Kate Hudson in a fictionalized story inspired by Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss. The show is written and executive produced by Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz and David Stassen, with Stassen serving as showrunner.

Lakers co-owner Buss and the team's special projects manager Linda Rambis serve as executive producers alongside Hudson and Howard Klein, with Jordan Rambis producing.

Pepperdine University, located in Malibu, California, is a private Christian institution founded in 1937. The university serves approximately 9,500 students across five schools: Seaver College, the Caruso School of Law, the Graziadio Business School, the Graduate School of Education and Psychology, and the School of Public Policy.

The university's athletics program, known as the Waves, competes in NCAA Division I as part of the West Coast Conference. Pepperdine has won national championships in five different sports, with its men's volleyball and water polo programs achieving particular prominence.

Neither Netflix nor Warner Bros. Entertainment has responded to requests for comment on the pending litigation.