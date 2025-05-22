One of the world’s most iconic street skate spots is about to take center stage as Street League Skateboarding (SLS) transforms the Pier into a one-day, high-energy festival and elite skate competition.

The event, set for Friday, May 23, will mark the first time SLS has staged an outdoor contest in Santa Monica, the first in its new “takeover” format. A custom-built course modeled after the legendary Santa Monica Triple Set is being constructed this week, drawing global talent and fanfare to a setting steeped in skateboarding history.

“This triple set is one of the most famous skate spots in the world,” said Frank Fertitta, CEO of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment, which oversees SLS. “Our goal was to recreate it almost identically. It’s a proving ground, almost every one of our skaters has a story about it.”

The single-day event is expected to draw thousands of spectators, with organizers aiming for nothing short of a packed pier. Free to attend and open to the public, the event blends pro-level competition with a festival-style atmosphere, including music, food, merch drops and casual fan access to some of the biggest names in the sport.

Among those slated to compete are Olympic champion Yuto Horigome, seven-time Super Crown World Champion Nyjah Huston, Chris Joslin and Braden Hoban. Ryan Sheckler, one of skateboarding’s most recognizable figures, will participate in a newly announced wild card jam round.

The competition itself will unfold in three parts: a men’s wild card jam beginning around 3pm, followed by a six-skater women’s final, then the men’s final, where top performers from the jam session will join eight SLS pros to compete for the title. Doors open at 2pm, with food vendors, music and merchandise available throughout the day.

“This is a new format for us and the backdrop couldn’t be better,” Fertitta said. “You’ve got the pier, you’ve got Memorial Day weekend, the birthplace of skateboarding. It’s the perfect collision of culture, history and competition.”

SLS has gone to great lengths to make the event feel rooted in Southern California’s identity. In addition to the replica triple set, a stairway that has tested and defined generations of skaters, the vendor village will showcase collaborations with local legends and brands. Limited edition merchandise will include pieces co-designed with visual artist Joshua Vides, Los Angeles-based label Disorder Skateboards and Interscope Records.

One standout for this event is a new hat inspired by the vintage Santa Monica Airlines logo. “We wanted everything to feel hyper-local and unique to this event,” Fertitta said. “From the food to the fashion, this is a celebration of the skate community and the city it helped build.”

Organizers have confirmed that prominent Los Angeles eateries including Prince Street Pizza, Heavy Handed, Tacos 1986, Uncle Paulie’s and 27 Club Coffee will be serving food on-site. There will also be music throughout the day and interactive fan zones.

While the event is free, a limited number of preferred viewing tickets were offered in advance, including early access to watch practice, bleacher-side seating and exclusive SLS-branded gift bags. They sold out within days, according to Fertitta.

One of the core goals of the new Takeover format is accessibility, not just in terms of cost, but in experience. Unlike traditional arena-based skate events, the pier will remain open, allowing fans to move freely, grab food, meet athletes and absorb the atmosphere at their own pace.

“This isn’t just about putting on a contest,” Fertitta said. “It’s about building a cultural moment. We want this to be the kind of event where even people who don’t know much about skateboarding wander down, soak it in and come away understanding why this sport means so much.”

He added that casual fans should expect a relaxed vibe, skaters mingling with crowds, impromptu signing sessions and plenty of photo opportunities. “We want people to feel like they’re part of the community, not just spectators.”

This event is the second stop in the 2025 SLS Championship Tour and the first of four “Takeover” events scheduled this season. Next up is Brasilia, Brazil, where the capital’s expansive government lawn will host a two-day version of the format in June. The tour then continues with planned stops in Paris, Japan and the Super Crown World Championship in São Paulo in December.

Fertitta said Santa Monica was selected not only for its ability to draw large crowds, but for its deep connection to skateboarding culture. The Santa Monica Triple Set, which has appeared in countless skate videos and magazines, is widely regarded as one of the most iconic real-world features in modern street skating.

“This spot shaped the way people skate,” Fertitta said. “And now we’re turning it into a course that honors that legacy while putting it on the global stage.”

Despite the event’s brief, one-day run, organizers say the impact could be lasting. Fertitta hinted that if Friday goes well, future Takeover stops in Santa Monica, perhaps expanded to a weekend format, aren’t off the table.

“This is the first time we’ve done it here, but I can tell you we’d love to come back,” he said.

“You don’t want to miss this. It’s not just a competition, it’s a celebration of skateboarding in a city that helped define it.”

The event will be streamed live on YouTube and through SLS broadcast partners worldwide. Organizers encourage attendees to arrive early, consider biking or using public transit and be prepared for large crowds. Check out Street League Skateboarding on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.