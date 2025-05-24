Elected officials representing Santa Monica have expressed shock and heartbreak following the fatal shooting of two Israeli diplomatic staffers outside a Jewish museum in Washington, D.C., calling the attack a devastating example of rising antisemitic violence.

State Senator Ben Allen issued a statement lamenting the situation

"Sending everyone from our broader Jewish community a big hug today in the wake of last night's heinous murders in Washington DC. It's yet another example of heightened hateful rhetoric and violence reaching our shores and shattering our sense of security."

Allen said his office is working with local law enforcement to ensure proper security measures are in place to protect the local community. "I am absolutely heartbroken for the friends & families of these victims—may their memories be a blessing," he added.

Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur (D-Hollywood) issued a more detailed statement expressing horror at the tragic murders of the victims, identified as Yaron Lischinsky, 30, and Sarah Milgrim, 26. According to Israel's ambassador to the U.S., Lischinsky had just purchased an engagement ring this week and planned to propose to Milgrim.

"What we're seeing today—alarming levels of antisemitism, often couched in anti-Zionism—requires immense focus and attention to protect Jewish communities and families," Zbur said. "It requires all of us to speak with one voice against hate and violence, like the heinous hate crime committed yesterday."

Zbur, who previously served as Executive Director of Equality California, highlighted disturbing statistics about antisemitic violence. While Jewish people make up approximately 3% of California's population, anti-Jewish hate crimes account for over 73% of all hate crimes motivated by religious bias reported in the state. Nationally, there has been an 893% increase in antisemitic hate crimes over the past decade, with continued increases following the October 7 attack.

"My district, which is home to one of the largest Jewish communities in the United States, has not been immune to a shocking spate of antisemitic vandalism, violent protests, and hate-motivated crimes," Zbur said. He noted that constituents regularly report a hostile climate for Jewish students and families in K-12 schools and communities.

As a member of the California Legislative Jewish Caucus, Zbur emphasized his commitment to ensuring Jewish community members have resources to protect their families. "Make no mistake—we will see this type of violence increase if we do nothing," he warned.

While acknowledging the devastating consequences of the ongoing conflict for both sides, Zbur stressed the need for unequivocal condemnation of political violence. He called for the world to come together to support "a lasting and just peace—one that ensures safety, security, and dignity for both Israelis and Palestinians."

The shooting occurred Thursday evening outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., as the victims were leaving an American Jewish Committee event. Elias Rodriguez, 31, was arrested and charged with murder of foreign officials and other crimes in connection with the deaths.

According to court filings, Rodriguez told police after his arrest: "I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza." The suspect was reportedly heard shouting "Free Palestine" at the time of the shooting.

Rodriguez, who lived in Chicago, worked as an administrative assistant at a medical trade group and had no apparent criminal record. However, he had been active in Chicago's left-wing protest scene for years, speaking out against police violence and corporate power. His recent social media posts had become increasingly focused on the war in Gaza, calling for retaliation against Israel.

In his Chicago apartment window hung a photo of Wadee Alfayoumi, a 6-year-old Muslim boy killed in a stabbing shortly after the start of the current conflict. A neighbor described Rodriguez and his roommate as "very sensitive people, especially about the issue of Palestine."

Less than an hour after the shooting, an X account linked to Rodriguez posted a nearly 1,000-word essay justifying what he called "the morality of armed demonstration" and railing against Israel's actions in Gaza.

The Associated Press contributed to this report