Dear Editor,

The Santa Monica Conservancy believes that our city has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to revitalize the historic Civic Auditorium as a destination performing arts venue. The process starts with support for an Exclusive Negotiating Agreement (ENA) with RPG Group.

Councilmember Zwick’s recent letter outlining alternatives to revitalization, along with the well-considered rebuttals to keep the historic building offered by Save the Civic, Jack Hillbrand (Landmarks Commissioner), and John Smith (Recreation and Parks Commissioner), illustrate the challenges ahead to reach a successful proposal for the Civic Auditorium that benefits our city economically, culturally, environmentally, and artistically.

I had an opportunity to speak with Councilmember Zwick about the issues he raises and briefly discuss how these could be addressed in solutions for a vibrant performance venue that celebrates the historic building including: flexibility for designs that adapt and reuse the historic spaces, opportunities for new development on the site that respond to the street fronts and local urban character, commitment to prioritize equity and access, and creation of meaningful economic benefit for the City. We discussed how innovative and successful historic rehabilitation projects respect and preserve historical integrity while incorporating contemporary uses and functional elements that can transform beloved old buildings into exceptional new ones.

The RPG Group is a highly experienced consortium of investors with strong ties to the entertainment industry and a proven track record. They are prepared to secure the funding needed to revitalize the Civic Auditorium as a world-class performance venue if given time and consideration in developing a feasibility assessment and design proposal that fits the complex requirements of this project and the needs of our community. We should endorse their request for an ENA as considerable economic benefits to the city will accompany their success. And, success is not guaranteed. If after a thorough effort the RPG Group decides not to go forward, that is the time to consider alternative land uses.

The Santa Monica Conservancy supports both RPG’s and City Council’s efforts to make this a “win-win” for our community. Santa Monica’s Civic Auditorium can again provide a unique cultural experience for residents and visitors alike with its rich history not only in music and entertainment but also in appearances by Martin Luther King and other civil rights leaders. Let’s not allow this opportunity slip away. A revitalized Civic Auditorium not only helps our city financially but reclaims Santa Monica’s position as a regional cultural destination.

Kaitlin Drisko

Executive Director

Santa Monica Conservancy