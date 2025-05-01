HIGHLY RECOMMENDED:

BEETHOVEN with ESA-PEKKA SALONEN – We’re all feeling a bit verklempt over Maestro Dudamel’s scheduled departure for New York next year, but keep in mind, he took over a great orchestra and made it even greater, and we will still have that when he leaves, no matter who is shaking the baton. We’ve been fortunate to have a series of outstanding music directors, who love to come back occasionally to visit and bless us once again, so here is conductor laureate Salonen, with Beethoven’s 3rd, Debussy’s “Prelude” and Dessner’s Violin Concerto. You’re not going to miss this, are you? Fri 11 a.m., Sat 8 p.m., Sun 2 p.m., Walt Disney Concert Hall, LA, $83-299.

SOUTHSIDE SLIM – Glad to see Southside has made it back to SM, at his favorite hang here, Harvelle’s. I’ve written about him so many times, but let’s just say he is the real deal, intensified blues, plays like a banshee, sings like a hurricane, and it has been a while since he’s graced our shores, so you should take advantage of this. Fri 9:30 p.m., Harvelle’s, Santa Monica, $11.

LA OPERA’S “AINADAMAR” – Opera appeals to me because you get a lot to take in on one stage – music by the masters that you will probably never hear in a concert, amazing voices, dazzling costumes and sets, and sometimes a laugh or a tear. “Ainadamar” tells the story of famed Spanish poet Federico Garcia Lorca, who was on the verge of leading Spanish literature into a golden age until the harsh autocrat Francisco Franco tightened his grip and led the nation into war, and decades of suppression of free speech. It is told through the reminiscences of Lorca’s dear friend and muse, actress Margarita Xirgu, who could not convince Lorca to flee, until it was too late. The music is classical but heavily influenced by flamenco, with lots of dancing. For 33 bucks (if you hurry), are you kidding? And it is only an hour and 20, not a Wagnerian three and 20. Sat, Wed 7:30 p.m., Sun 2 p.m., Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, LA, $33-296.

HOT CLUB OF LOS ANGELES – You can go to the Cinema Bar any Monday night, 9-11:30, for almost 14 years now, and hear these hot players run through Django Reinhart-style ‘30s jazz. This amazing ensemble is a treasure. Mon 9 p.m., Cinema Bar, Culver City, free.

Next Thurs - T BONE BURNETT – Well, if this isn’t a big deal. The legitimately legendary musician producer empressario would have been enthusiastically welcomed at so many venues in LA on this his first tour in nearly 20 years (backing a new album), his only West Coast dates this year, but he chose li’l ol’ McCabe’s, capacity about 150, playing six shows in three nights. And he called them. Possibly because he had a good experience there a few years ago when he dropped in on the late Bob Neuwirth, resulting in a first time ever (40 years) reunion of Burnett’s first group, The Alpha Band. T Bone will have a band (McCabe’s is often solo and acoustic) that includes original Alpha David Mansfield, a fine player. So now that you’re all excited, I have to break the bad news: sold out, all six shows. What do I keep saying about these great McCabe’s shows? Buy the moment you see it announced. Or weep in the cold darkness. Next Thurs, Fri, Sat, 8 p.m., McCabe’s, Santa Monica, $90.

Next Thurs - CELSO SALIM & DARRYL CARRIERE – I could write almost the same as I did about Southside, above. With Brazilian-influenced guitar and heavy harp, these guys are a completely authentic and satisfying blues duo. Next Thurs 9:30 p.m., Harvelle’s, Santa Monica, $11.

RECOMMENDED:

“PAINTED PONIES” – I don’t know much about this. Per the Ruskin website, it is an “unflinching feminist study of love and loss, a haunting portrait of a mother grappling with her past,” a one-person play starring Rachel Sorsa. I do know two things: this will be the last stage play here before The Ruskin moves down the street to its new, expanded digs; and for the eight years I have been going there, they have consistently presented theatre of the highest order. Fri, Sat 8 p.m., Sun 2 p.m., Ruskin Group Theatre, SM Airport, $30.

PATRICE RUSHEN – Gotta admit I haven’t followed her varied career that began in the mid-‘60s, but have always seen her show up with the best artists. Then a couple years ago I was at a memorable benefit concert at The Lodge Room for an ailing Brazilian percussionist Airto Moriera, and on a stage packed with so many very talented and big name musicians, jazz pianist and R&B vocalist Rushen stole the show. I expect she will thrill, charm and rip it up at Disney too. Fri 8 p.m., Walt Disney Concert Hall, LA, $77-223.,

BEACHLIFE FESTIVAL, PRETENDERS, JACKSON BROWNE, ALANIS MORISSETTE, MARCUS KING, more – Festivals are a hassle: getting there, parking, big ticket prices and a lot of performers you don’t care about. It can be hot, and an icy soft drink can cost 10 bucks, a beer double. You’ll probably have to stay all day to get to the good acts. But – maybe several of your faves in one place, and a festive vibe (hopefully). The Pretenders (Chrissie Hinde, still rocking hard at 73 and living the RnR life) and Marcus King, for two, are worth it. You decide. Fri, Sat, Sun, Redondo Beach, $199-999.

TOLEDO DIAMOND – His decades-long Sunday night residency at Santa Monica’s Harvelle’s, the oldest blues bar in LA (almost a century!), is a treasure that you shouldn’t assume will always be there. Toledo choreographs (literally) a truly unique show, a blend of ‘50s hipster jazz and his dancing dames and a most modern smokin’ hot band that gets better all the time. Every Sunday 9:30 p.m., Harvelle’s, Santa Monica, $12.

COMING ATTRACTIONS (also recommended): LA OPERA’S “AINADAMAR,” Dorothy Chandler, 5/15, 18; TOLEDO DIAMOND, Harvelle’s, 5/11, 18, 25, 6/1, 8, 15, 22, 29; HOT CLUB OF LOS ANGELES, Cinema Bar, 5/12, 19, 26, 6/3, 10, 17, 24; LA OPERA’S “AINADAMAR,” Dorothy Chandler, 5/3, 4, 7, 15, 18; LIBRARY GIRL, Ruskin, 5/11, 6/8, 7/13, 8/10, 9/14, 10/12, 11/9, 12/14; JACK WHITE, Hwd Palladium, 5/12, 13.

DOWN THE ROAD (also recommended): WILLIE, DYLAN, others, Hwd Bowl, 5/16; RGT SAY GOODBYE PARTY NITE, Ruskin ., 5/17; TOPANGA BANJO FIDDLE CONTEST & FOLK FESTIVAL, Gillette Ranch, Calabasas, 5/18; JON BATISTE, Disney, 5/19; GERSHWIN, “Also Sprach Z,” LA PHIL, Disney, 5/23, 24; DIEGO FIGUEIREDO/KEN PEPLOWSKI, Jazz Bakery, 5/24; LOVE, Echo, 5/31; RICKY GERVAIS, Hwd Bowl, 5/31; TROMBONE SHORTY & ORLEANS AVENUE, Greek, 6/8; BLUE NOTE JAZZ FEST Day 2, GRACE JONES, STANLEY CLARKE N.4EVER, others, Hwd Bowl, 6/15; RHIANNON GIDDENS, STEVE MARTIN, others, Hwd Bowl, 6,18; LYLE LOVETT & HIS LARGE BAND, Orpheum, 6/20; DAN NAVARRO, McCabe’s, 6/28; JOHN FOGERTY, Hwd Bowl, 7/6; PAUL SIMON, Disney, 7/7, 9, 11, 12, 14, 16; ALISON KRAUS, UNION STATION, Greek, 7/13; BRAHMS, GRIEG, LA PHIL, Hwd Bowl, 7/17; GERSHWIN, DVOŘÁK, LA PHIL, Hwd Bowl, 7/22; “THE PLANETS,”, LA PHIL, Hwd Bowl, 7/24; FATHER JOHN MISTY, LUCINDA WILLIAMS, Greek, 7/25; MEKONS, JILL SOBULE, Lodge Room, 7/26; FEMI KUTO, Fonda, 8/8; TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND, Greek, 8/13; BEN HARPER & THE INNOCENT CRIMINALS, Orpheum, 8/24; FLAMING LIPS, MODEST MOUSE, Greek, 9/4; NEIL YOUNG, Hwd Bowl, 9/15; NINE INCH NAILS, Kia Forum, 9/18, 19; DWIGHT YOAKAM, Greek, 10/1..

Charles Andrews has listened to a lot of music of all kinds, including more than 3,000 live shows. He has lived in Santa Monica for 39 years and wouldn’t live anywhere else in the world. Really. Not even Kauai. Send love and/or hate mail to: therealmrmusic@gmail.com