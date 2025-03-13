MIDORI TONIGHT! -courtesy photo

MUSK - TRUMP PROTEST

Saturday noon 3/15 at Broadway and Third, near the Tesla dealership. To demand accountability, for Trump turning his unelected billionaire donor loose to cause so much pain and damage, and to enrich his own business interests. Sponsored by CODEPINK. Such protests are popping up worldwide. A lot. And yes, this does affect the arts, big time.

VAN MORRISON BIRTHDAY BASH

I know, anti-vaxer and all, but he has always been exceedingly eccentric and anti-authority. Still a musical genius capable of astounding. And because this is his BD bash he probably won’t do anything weird to make you ask for your money back. Concert and dinner at the Europa Hotel, June 23, 24. Although it was just announced as I write this, half the rows of tables are gone, but there are only six rows, and the price is very low for a show that intimate, with grub, $250-300. Of course, you do have to fly to Belfast.

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED:

Tonight! - MIDORI – You put up with fires, earthquakes, impossible traffic and rotten politicians to live here. So why wouldn’t you get off your couch, spend what you would pay for two lunches, and go hear one of the world’s greatest violinists? I mean, really. Thurs, 8 p.m., Walt Disney Concert Hall, LA, $59-131.

MOZART’S “COSI FAN TUTTE,” LA OPERA – There’s no question that Wolfgang A. was one of the most inspired and popular composers of all time. His music will live forever. He loved operas and wrote 22 of them (10 while still a teenager). Most experts name “Figaro,” “Don Giovanni” and this one as his three best. Stage and Cinema just declared,"LA Opera’s exceptional ‘Così’ production seduces with wit, beauty, and the unsettling aftertaste of truth, lingering long after the final note fades." And, from Hollywood Progressive: "Lots of physical comedy, slapstick and sight gags." My advice: get your tickets now. Sun 2 p.m., Wed 7:30 p.m., Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, LA, $49-400.

HOT CLUB OF LOS ANGELES – You can go to the Cinema Bar any Monday night, 9-11:30, for more than a decade now, and hear these hot players run through Django Reinhart-style ‘30s jazz. This amazing ensemble is a treasure. Mon 9 p.m., Cinema Bar, Culver City, free.

RECOMMENDED:

LA OPERA Community Opera “THREE WOMEN OF JERUSALEM” – Not a regular Dorothy Chandler production, but longtime orchestra director James Conlon will be there. Composed by Carla Lucero, in Spanish with English subtitles. “Community opera” means members of the community have been invited to participate, on stage (but they had to attend rehearsals). Performed in the magnificent Our Lady of the Angels cathedral downtown. It’s based on the Passion narrative of the Eighth Station of the Cross, depicting the women who weep for Jesus as He is forced toward crucifixion. It imagines what these unnamed women were like, ordinary people sharing their compassion when confronted with evil. Fri 7:30 p.m., Sat 3 p.m., Cathedral, 555 Temple, LA, free.

JASON ISBELL – Caught him live only once and that was at Disney Hall, acoustic, with his wife. This show is also acoustic, solo. So no big rock sound like you might know him for, with his band The 400 Unit. But this setting will be a treat. He’s a gifted songwriter and vocalist, and he will entertain you. Sat 8 p.m., Walt Disney Concert Hall, LA, $135-235.

ANGEL BLUE – I’m not really a fan of solo concerts by opera divas, but I’ve heard Angel in a couple of LA Operas, and this is a voice you don’t want to miss. No doubt she will show off skills not evident from a cast format. A local lass, to boot. Sat 7:30 p.m., Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, LA, $28-216.

TOLEDO DIAMOND – His decades-long Sunday night residency at Santa Monica’s Harvelle’s, the oldest blues bar in LA (almost a century!), is a treasure that you shouldn’t assume will always be there. Toledo choreographs (literally) a truly unique show, a blend of ‘50s hipster jazz and his dancing dames and a most modern smokin’ hot band that gets better all the time. Every Sunday 9:30 p.m., Harvelle’s, Santa Monica, $12.

Charles Andrews has listened to a lot of music of all kinds, including more than 3,000 live shows. He has lived in Santa Monica for 39 years and wouldn’t live anywhere else in the world. Really. Not even Kauai. Send love and/or hate mail to: therealmrmusic@gmail.com