Editor

The writer Arthur Conan Doyles fictional character Detective Sherlock Holmes used a 7% solution of cocaine to assist him to solve crimes. America on the other hand just elected a character who now attempts to use his statistical victory margin of 1.6% as the solution to solve the challenges of our time instead.

This past Sunday in Arizona, President elect, Donald Trump attended a confab of the adrenalin high fueled faithful nationalists who needed another fix. And so, he delivered by giving them uncut doses from his personal stash of his retribution, in his scat bag. And they predictably just could not get enough leaving everyone wanting more. While in the street jargon of the first hit is always free, he cut out copious lines of taking back the Panama Canal saying no longer will the US be treated unfairly. Adding a pinch of a reference of the US Navy.

As the crowd reacted to the equivalent of a crystalline fix he doubled down the lines by fluffing up a dose of how the other guy wanted to meet with him on the world stage as soon as possible to discuss matters of mutual concern which still wasn't predictably enough of a bump as the still unsatiated crowd called out for more, and they got it. They got a hit of election past, a taste of vaccine skepticism, a reconstituted new line of stimulant, Tik Tok. And then he delivered the best for last, the renaming of the highest peak in North America back from being renamed as Denali (the historical native American name) from McKinley.

But why not Trump? I do digress. Oh, the humanity someone once reported as the lighter than air ship Hindenburg crashed and burned.

And the masses swooned and bid him farewell as their sweet prince slipped out the stage exit all the while pledging among themselves to reprise the moment while looking forward an ever-greater rush on inauguration day when surely the high-level Russian Delegation will be waiting as they occupy the Oval Office yet again bearing only the finest champagnes and caviar dreams and wishes. The US free press can be anticipated to be locked out again as the Russian press will report the spectacle live leaving someone else to sweep the scat on Pennsylvania Avenue that leads to 1600 as the circus then leaves town. The klieg lights will dim and cool and the bunting will be carried off buy the souvenir hunters like the pardoned J-6 miscreants that they are.

And when they do, the bill will be tallied up and come due, and the 1.6 % adulterated solutions 4-year hangover with it because nobody rides for free. The game is afoot indeed.

Stewart Resmer