ART ATTACK

It is part of the “I Want to be King” playbook. Stifle the artists, free speech, dissent. Pull their funding. That was the Project 2025 plan, but already it is reality. We must defend our art institutions against the barbarians, especially our local ones. More on this soon.

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED:

Tonight! - LA OPERA’S “AINADAMAR” – I loved it! Opera appeals to me because you get a lot to take in on one stage – music by the masters that you will probably never hear in a concert, amazing voices, dazzling costumes and sets, and sometimes a laugh or a tear. “Ainadamar” tells the story of famed Spanish poet Federico Garcia Lorca, close friends with Dali and Bunuel, was on the verge of leading Spanish literature into a golden age until the harsh autocrat Francisco Franco tightened his grip and led the nation into civil war, and decades of suppression of free speech and the arts. It is told through the reminiscences of Lorca’s dear friend and muse, actress Margarita Xirgu, who could not convince Lorca to flee, until it was too late. As ordered by local military authorities, he was taken to the outskirts of Granada, at age 38, and executed. His burial site has never been found. (The same for 130,000 fighters on the Republican side.) Authorities claimed he signed a confession to leftist activities, and being gay. The music is classical but heavily influenced by flamenco, with lots of enthralling dancing. And it is only an hour and 20, not a Wagnerian three and 20. Final two performances are Thurs 7:30 p.m., Sun 2 p.m., Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, LA, $33-246.

TOPANGA BANJO FIDDLE CONTEST & FOLK FESTIVAL – No kidding, this is one of the best reasons to live in Southern California. If you’ve never been you’ve missed 63 of the annual music fests (and rising musicians such as David Lindley, Jackson Browne, Ry Cooder, Taj Mahal, Chris Thile, Steve Martin, but who knows what will emerge from The Doohickeys, Crying Uncle, Hogslop String Band, Honey Buckets?), but never too late, start now. So many reasons to attend: a day out of the city, in the beautiful Santa Monica Mountains near Calabasas, five stages of competitions (from 9 a.m.) and concerts (starting at noon), groups gathered around a big tree for an impromptu jam session that might include dozens of players from novice to veteran (bring your instruments!), storytelling, dance, history exhibits, an “instrument petting zoo,” cowboy poets, arts and crafts, food trucks, activities for the kids, wine tasting, craft beers, and everywhere, all day, the music. Folk, country, bluegrass, Americana, however you want to label it, regular folks and pros pickin’ and singin’ for the joy of it. What a way to introduce kids to music, and to replenish your own soul. Sun 9 a.m. on, Gillette Ranch, Calabasas, $40.

JON BATISTE - Stephern Colbert's late show band’s loss is the world’s gain, and was inevitable. Band leader, keyboard master, singer, dancer and all around fun guy and uplifting spirit, when he started to release his own music and tour, the world became his stage. I think his true breakout moment was his incredible full-blown frenetic cosmic choreography production of his hit song “Freedom” at the 2022 Grammys (he had 11 nominations), which he took off stage into the star-laden crowd, and they danced as enthusiastically as he did. I’ve never seen him live (sob) but friends have reported that his show is killer. Mon 8 p.m., Walt Disney Concert Hall, LA.

HOT CLUB OF LOS ANGELES – You can go to the Cinema Bar any Monday night, 9-11:30, for almost 14 years now, and hear these hot players run through Django Reinhart-style ‘30s jazz. This amazing ensemble is a treasure. Mon 9 p.m., Cinema Bar, Culver City, free.

RECOMMENDED:

OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL, 10TH ANNIVERSARY, WILLIE, DYLAN, others – These festivals are tough. There may be someone you really, really want to see, or even two, but are you willing to sit through hours of other acts you may not care for? Willie is always worth it, Dylan not so much these days, Billy Strings maybe, Sierra Hull huh? Fri 5 p.m., Hollywood Bowl, $82-870.

CRUEL WORLD FESTIVAL, NICK CAVE, NEW ORDER, MADNESS, DEVO, others – Much more difficult here. Nearly 30 acts, Devo? Probably sounds good but too many missing persons. Cave, Garbage, probably Madness, Buzzcockx, Midge Ure. Worth it? You decide. Sat 11:30 a.m., Brookside at the Rose Bowl, Pasadena, $249-1029.

TOLEDO DIAMOND – His decades-long Sunday night residency at Santa Monica’s Harvelle’s, the oldest blues bar in LA (almost a century!), is a treasure that you shouldn’t assume will always be there. Toledo choreographs (literally) a truly unique show, a blend of ‘50s hipster jazz and his dancing dames and a most modern smokin’ hot band that gets better all the time. Every Sunday 9:30 p.m., Harvelle’s, Santa Monica, $12.

COMING ATTRACTIONS (also recommended): LA OPERA’S “AINADAMAR,” Dorothy Chandler, 5/15, 18; WILLIE, DYLAN, others, Hwd Bowl, 5/16; RGT SAY GOODBYE PARTY NITE, Ruskin, 5/17; CRUEL WORLD FESTIVAL, NICK CAVE, MADNESS, DEVO, NEW ORDER, others, Rose Bowl, 5/17; TOPANGA BANJO FIDDLE CONTEST & FOLK FESTIVAL, Gillette Ranch, Calabasas, 5/18; TOLEDO DIAMOND, Harvelle’s, 5/18, 25, 6/1, 8, 15, 22, 29; JON BATISTE, Disney, 5/19; HOT CLUB OF LOS ANGELES, Cinema Bar, 5/19, 26, 6/3, 10, 17, 24; GERSHWIN, “Also Sprach Z,” LA PHIL, Disney, 5/23, 24; DIEGO FIGUEIREDO/KEN PEPLOWSKI, Jazz Bakery, 5/24; LOVE, Echo, 5/31; RICKY GERVAIS, Hwd Bowl, 5/31.

DOWN THE ROAD (also recommended): TROMBONE SHORTY & ORLEANS AVENUE, Greek, 6/8; BLUE NOTE JAZZ FEST Day 2, GRACE JONES, STANLEY CLARKE N.4EVER, others, Hwd Bowl, 6/15; RHIANNON GIDDENS, STEVE MARTIN, others, Hwd Bowl, 6,18; LYLE LOVETT & HIS LARGE BAND, Orpheum, 6/20; MAKE MUSIC DAY, global, 6/21; DAN NAVARRO, McCabe’s, 6/28; JOHN FOGERTY, Hwd Bowl, 7/6; PAUL SIMON, Disney, 7/7, 9, 11, 12, 14, 16; ALISON KRAUS, UNION STATION, Greek, 7/13; LIBRARY GIRL, Ruskin, 7/13, 8/10, 9/14, 10/12, 11/9, 12/14; BRAHMS, GRIEG, LA PHIL, Hwd Bowl, 7/17; GERSHWIN, DVOŘÁK, LA PHIL, Hwd Bowl, 7/22; “THE PLANETS,”, LA PHIL, Hwd Bowl, 7/24; DAVE ALVIN, JIMMY DALE GILMORE, McCabe’s, 7/25, 26, 27; FATHER JOHN MISTY, LUCINDA WILLIAMS, Greek, 7/25; MEKONS, JILL SOBULE, Lodge Room, 7/26; FEMI KUTO, Fonda, 8/8; TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND, Greek, 8/13; BEN HARPER & THE INNOCENT CRIMINALS, Orpheum, 8/24; FLAMING LIPS, MODEST MOUSE, Greek, 9/4; NEIL YOUNG, Hwd Bowl, 9/15; NINE INCH NAILS, Kia Forum, 9/18, 19; DWIGHT YOAKAM, Greek, 10/1.

Charles Andrews has listened to a lot of music of all kinds, including more than 3,000 live shows. He has lived in Santa Monica for 39 years and wouldn’t live anywhere else in the world. Really. Not even Kauai. Send love and/or hate mail to: therealmrmusic@gmail.com