Dear Editor,

I am writing to share my perspective regarding Councilman Zwick's recent letter about the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium's landmark status, which raises questions about balancing historic preservation with financial considerations.

The Auditorium, completed in 1958 and designed by renowned architect Welton Becket is widely regarded by many architectural historians as an important example of Mid-Century Modern design, with an iconic folded plate roof, an expansive glass façade entrance, and a groundbreaking engineering concept. It is an embodiment of post-war optimism as an architectural expression, a symbol of civic ambition, while creating a space that can be transformed to serve both for functional gatherings and theatrical performances. This has been the case for nearly seven decades. In my personal assessment, historic structures like the Civic often provide distinctive character that can be challenging to replicate in new development.

And let’s talk culture. This place has hosted Academy Awards, legendary performances from the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, David Bowie, even Steve Martin, and thousands of community events. Yet, Zwick's assertion that 'no one under fifty' has an attachment to the Civic overlooks important community connections. It would be valuable to consider the perspectives of community members who participated in events at the Civic.

While addressing historical injustices is important, I believe we should carefully consider whether removing a landmark structure is the most effective approach.Yes, the site has a painful past – eminent domain displaced the Black community here. Yet removing another significant piece of the city's identity doesn't address this historical injustice. Instead, why not redirect the thinking to preserve a structure that still has so much to offer?

Has the council fully explored the potential economic benefits that preservation might offer, including tourism potential, available grants, and tax incentives? I believe these factors warrant thorough consideration in any discussion about the Civic's future. Environmental impacts of demolition versus renovation should be thoroughly assessed along with costs of disassembling such a robust structure. Renovation is not only the smarter move, but the greener one too.

The Civic Auditorium represents both a building and a cultural landmark that tells part of our city's story. I believe we should thoroughly explore all potential approaches to addressing the city's budget concerns while considering the Civic's long-term value.

I would encourage a thorough evaluation process that considers all options for the site while giving appropriate weight to its historic significance. This could include exploring creative approaches to reinvigorating the Civic. Work with experts. Engage the community. Find a solution that respects both history and progress. Santa Monica would benefit more from preserving its distinctive architectural heritage than from another development project. It needs leadership that values what makes this city special.

While I have my personal views as an architect, I remain committed to evaluating any formal proposals regarding the Civic based on all evidence presented, the applicable preservation criteria, and public testimony. Any future decisions I participate in would naturally be based on a comprehensive review of all relevant materials presented during official proceedings. I recognize this is a complex issue with valid perspectives on multiple sides. My goal in sharing these thoughts is to encourage a thorough and balanced discussion. I welcome further dialogue on this matter and am open to considering alternative viewpoints and additional information that might inform this important civic decision.

I offer these thoughts as an individual architect interested in preservation principles generally, not as a prejudgment of any specific proposal that might come before the Landmarks Commission. My views are based on current publicly available information, and I welcome all perspectives and evidence.

Respectfully,

Jack Hillbrand, AIA, Santa Monica Landmarks Commission Architect