This is the time of year when people tend to eat out more often. As a result, I often get asked, "What's your favorite restaurant?"

The truth is, I don't have a single favorite restaurant. If I had to name the ones I admire most, it would be Paul Bocuse in Lyon, France, or the Grand Cascade in the Bois de Boulogne in Paris. But, of course, that doesn't help much when it comes to finding a great local spot. That said, the food at the new Muse in Santa Monica Canyon reminds me of those legendary places.

Rather than having a favorite restaurant, I have favorite dishes. Every Sunday, we have brunch at Fromin’s Deli on Wilshire, where we start with matzo ball soup, followed by lox and bagels. At least once a week, we head to Lares on Pico for their chile relleno. I also have a soft spot for the fish sandwich at McDonald’s — it's surprisingly hard to find a comparable one anywhere else.

When it comes to burgers, I enjoy the hamburger at Cafe Vida, and if I’m especially hungry, I’ll get the taco plate. For pasta, nothing beats the sea urchin pasta at Angelini in the Palisades Center. When we’re in the mood for an upscale dinner, we often go to the Water Grill for their seafood platter, the Dover sole (the best in town), or the cioppino. A bonus: there’s no corkage fee. For steak, we love the filet mignon at the Golden Bull, but if the expense account allows, we’ll splurge at Boa for their famous tableside Caesar salad and a perfectly cooked filet.

We’re big fans of Japanese food, often visiting Sushi Sasabune for its exceptional quality, fresh ingredients, and reasonable pricing. It’s a go-to spot for amazing sushi that doesn’t come with a hefty price tag. The chef prepares each piece with precision and freshness, making it a culinary experience that’s always worth it. We also love Thai food and sometimes dine at Thai Dishes on Wilshire.

To round out my list of favorites, at least once a month, we treat ourselves to a pizza at Beech Street in the Palisades. After all, good pizza is surprisingly hard to find.

------------

Merv Hecht, like many Harvard Law School graduates, went into the wine business after law. In 1988, he began writing restaurant reviews and books. His latest book “The Instant Wine Connoisseur, 3rd edition” is available on Amazon. He currently works for several companies that source and distribute food and wine products internationally. Please send your comments to: mervynhecht@yahoo.com