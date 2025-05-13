Volunteers from the Jonathan Club assemble more than 2,000 hygiene kits for people experiencing homelessness.

People experiencing homelessness often have to make hard choices that do not include purchasing hygiene products. It’s one of the misunderstood things that happen while living on the street. Money is very scarce. Buying food wins when the life choice comes between being hungry and being clean.

At best, you’re always missing something that someone living inside takes for granted. Getting clean and looking good boosts morale and confidence, which can be the deciding factor at job interviews and other places in daily life. Body wash, hand towel, deodorant, toothbrush, toothpaste… little things can change the course of someone's life forever.

At the event, the Jonathan Club in Santa Monica presented West Coast Care (WCC) with a $25,000 check for the first-year installment of a five-year commitment to support WCC's work on the beach to empower unhoused individuals. The Jonathan Club also purchased a Polaris Ranger UTV for WCC in 2024. Special thanks to the Jonathan Club for your partnership and dedication to helping people experiencing homelessness!

The beach is a hotspot for homelessness. Many will sleep there when coming to Santa Monica. In 2012, the City of Santa Monica authorized WCC Outreach Specialists to drive UTVs on the beach to assist more unhoused individuals.

WCC Specialists have overlapping roles covering various aspects of restoration. They guide people experiencing homelessness to the right resources for well-being. They present program and service options, obtain referrals, help schedule appointments, access financial assistance, communicate with family, book tickets, and distribute supplies. WCC Outreach Specialists offer ongoing support to guide participants to a successful recovery.

Last year, WCC, with the backing of many good friends and donors, was able to assist 2,034 unhoused individuals.

By Ron Hooks