The Santa Monica Pacific Palisades Lions Club extends our sincere sympathy to all those affected by the wildfires that popped up across Los Angeles County. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, today, and in the future as lives and communities are rebuilt.

Because of the recent fires, the SMPP Lions decided to cancel our Community Recognition Luncheon that was to be held in February and focus our efforts on raising funds to directly help the Pacific Palisades and the communities devasted by the Palisades Fire.

The Santa Monica Pacific Palisades Lions Club created a special fund for the Palisades Fire victims through the California Lions Foundation (CLF). All donations are tax-deductible, with 100% of the money going towards emergency efforts. We will be working directly with the Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) on determining the most immediate needs for Pacific Palisades and the surrounding affected areas.

Due to the extreme devastation of the area, the necessary needs assessment and details of the relief efforts are a work in progress. However, it is our goal to make sure that funds are readily available when the action can be taken. We will be updating donors on the process being made.

Donate now by check, made payable to the California Lions Foundation with the designation: SM-PP Lions Club - Palisades Fire Relief. Mail checks to:

California Lions Foundation

Attn: David Hedebrand, Treasurer

20231 Valley Boulevard

(Suite E)

Tehachapi, CA 93561

For online donations, there is no direct way to donate to the SM-PP Lions Club - Palisades Fire Relief fund. You can donate on the California Lions Foundation website -https://californialionsfoundation.org/donate, but then you need to specify support for the Palisades Fire relief through the SM-PP Lions Club - Palisades Fire Relief through one of the following options -

Sending an email to mxbdds@aol.com Calling (650) 892-2202 Completing the online form athttps://californialionsfoundation.org/contact

Your extra time and effort will be greatly appreciated.

We will be holding our Annual Student Speaker Contest on Wednesday, February 5th, at 5:45 pm at the SM Elks Lodge, 1040 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica. The topic this year is “Artificial Intelligence; friend or foe?” This promises to be a lively evening as we hear from five students from Santa Monica and Palisades high schools. Dinner will be served following their speeches.

If you want to learn more about Lions Club activities, the SM-PP Lions Club - Palisades Fire Relief fund, or would like to be our guest to hear Matt Hall, Editor in Chief, Santa Monica Daily Press speak at our meeting on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at the Elks Lodge, please contact Kingsley Fife at 310-454-2960 or smpplionsclub@gmail.com. We would enjoy meeting you.