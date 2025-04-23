Dear Editor,

Kudos to Staff Intern Devyn Hamilton for an excellent take on the debate over use of SM Airport Land. Asking SAMO students, the people who will soon be facing the area's affordable housing shortage, where they stand on the issue was a great idea.

Older people like myself, who found a place to live in Santa Monica years ago and are housing secure, often have a hard time realizing the city isn't the economically diverse place it used to be. Younger people know they are facing a very different housing future. Their voices need to be heard.

Vivian Rothstein, Sunset Park Resident