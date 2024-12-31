Hello and Happy New Year everyone! We are very excited to announce the 30th Anniversary of the Main Street Farmers Market. Hard to believe that this market was founded in 1995 and continues to be a favorite weekly community event. For that reason and many others, we decided to celebrate all 4 Sundays in January! Look for local music and special events throughout the month starting January 5th with a special Farm to Table pizza cutting event with the newly appointed Mayor of Santa Monica, Lana Negrete!! Yes! Free bites of a farmers market inspired Triple Beam pizza, a chance to meet the new Mayor and express yourself artistic self with the help of the Sunnyside Chalkers.

It is officially citrus season with a plethora of vitamin C goodness including tangerines, mandarins, oranges, lemons, limes and grapefruits! Stalk up for a sweet healthy treat for lunches or as a compliment to your favorite greens, salads, juicing or the ultimate smoothy! Perfect for helping you stay on track and keep at least one of your New Years resolutions! Garcia Organics will be back on January 5th!!

And avocados too!! Fuertes are in season with Haas avocados on the way. You might have seen a few Haas avocados at the markets, but the official California season starts in January. Just ask Steve from Sunrise Ranch. He will be back with his delicious Haas avocados and Meyer lemons mid-January!!

January Calendar 2025

Pico

January 4 DJ and the Greenleas

January 11 Teddy Bang Trio

National Alliance for Mental Illness

January 18 East of Lincoln

UC Master Gardeners

January 25 Megan Ukoh

Main Street – Celebrating our 30th Anniversary

January 5 Kiki and the Sunnyside Chalkers - 9am

DJ and the Main Street Jam – 10am-1pm

Special Guests – Mayor Negrete – Triple Beam Farm to Table pizza cutting! 11am

January 12 The GM Jazz Quartet -10am-1pm

January 19 School of Rock - 10-10:45am

Fleece Kawasaki – 11am-1pm

YARI – Youth Animal Rescue Initiative

The Tutu School mini dance lessons

January 26 Dance with Miss Alice – 9:30am

Megan Ukoh Duo – 10am-1pm