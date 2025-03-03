Dear Editor,

I would like to share with your readers a gem I discovered through Santa Monica College Emeritus. Held at Virginia Park, the Spanish folk singing class did more than allow approximately 20 students to sing along with the leader who plays guitar and calls out the pages and numbers of the songs we sang. It allows one to step into a group with a love of songs from all different countries where Spanish is the main language. Was I the only person who didn't speak Spanish fluently? No, there were others but the majority were women who often commented they grew up listening to and singing the songs. The class has been going on for at least 15 years with the same instructor.

In this time of divisiveness, it reminded me how beautiful music is when shared. Which is another strong reason to allow our Santa Monica Civic Auditorium to provide the community with live music shows. We don't need another hotel.

Diane Michelle