Earth Day, celebrated annually on April 22, is a global event aimed at raising awareness about environmental issues and promoting actions to protect the planet. Its observance is rooted in the recognition that environmental stewardship is critical for the long-term health and sustainability of the planet.

While Earth Day covers a broad range of environmental topics, from climate change to pollution, there is a strong connection between Earth Day and the work of professional ocean and open-water lifeguards.

However, the recent reductions in federal funding and a seemingly perpetual lifeguard shortage as a result of low wages and other factors, places this partnership in jeopardy.

Our California Surf Lifesaving Association (CSLSA) lifeguards, who are often the first responders to emergencies along the coast, play a pivotal role in preserving ocean and lake healthand protecting both human lives and the ecosystems they depend on.

CSLSA members are employed throughout the state by lifeguard agencies, fire departments, marine safety and harbor patrol divisions, and City, County, State and National parksand recreation departments.

One of the ways in which ocean lifeguards support Earth Day's mission is through their commitment to ocean conservation. The oceans are vital to the Earth's ecosystem, covering over 70% of the planet's surface and playing a crucial role in regulating climate, supporting biodiversity, providing food, and livelihoods for millions.

Our ocean and open-water lifeguards are often at the frontline of environmental threats to the oceans and lakes. They are often tasked with monitoring water quality, ensuring the safety of beachgoers, and responding to environmental emergencies.

Moreover, through our CSLSA Public Education programs, our professional lifeguards play a key role in educating the public about water safety, which includes informing beachgoers about environmental risks.

Additionally, our “Always Swim Near A Lifeguard” and “Talk To A Lifeguard” initiatives, provide critical safety reminders to beachgoers.

CSLSA lifeguards participate in protecting local wildlife populations, such as the monitoring and protection of the Snowy Plover, a threatened and endangered bird species which rely on our coastal areas for shelter.

Our lifeguards also have a role educating the public on the cause and dangers of the growing number of sick marine mammals who are suffering from the effects of Domoic Acid Toxicosis, a deadly neurotoxin that is produced by specific algae blooms in the ocean that affects dolphins, seals, and sea lions, among others.

By providing this information, CSLSA lifeguards help ensure that beachgoers are not only safe, but also conscious of the environmental challenges facing lakes and oceans. This educational outreach helps create a more environmentally aware public, one of the core objectives of Earth Day.

CSLSA lifeguards serve as stewards of the aquatic environment. Through their efforts in conservation, public education, and environmental advocacy, they play an essential role in ensuring that Earth’s oceans and lakes remain healthy and vibrant for all of us to enjoy.

Gus Avila is the President of the CSLSA, based in Huntington Beach, CA. He is a retired Huntington State Beach Ocean Lifeguard. The CSLSA is the largest group of professional ocean and open-water lifeguards in the nation.

The mission of the CSLSA is to promote beach safety awareness and professional lifeguard standards through public education, training programs, exchange programs, junior lifeguard programs, competition, and other means.

More info cslsa.org

By Gustavo Avila, President of the California Surf Lifesaving Association (CSLSA).