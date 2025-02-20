MAHLER!

NATIONAL STRIKE, FEB. 28 - Silence is consent. Europeans have a tradition of taking to the streets if they strongly disapprove of what their government is doing in their name. Even just raising the retirement age by two years. There has never been a more important time in our history to make your feelings known. Each of us. Not just the other guy.

On Feb. 28 the general strike is asking that all Americans speak out by boycotting all money transactions, except with local mom and pop businesses. Don’t buy gas, don’t take a doctor’s appointment (if possible), don’t eat out. If you think our democracy and rights are being destroyed by the insanely greedy, speak their language.

“GRAMMYS” - Shame on the important music organization, which does a lot of great work, for trying to rehabilitate Will Smith. What strings were pulled, what favors given, who was threatened? (No, I have no proof of those things, but if the Grammys just meekly decided on their own, sure, great idea, then all the worse.) After Smith’s despicable physical attack on Oscars MC Chris Rock in 2022 during the live broadcast to the world, over a joke about Smith’s wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith,, a much more mild joke than more than half the zingers that night, he accepted a 10-year ban from the Academy, but now he is back at an awards show three years later, given a prominent role leading the tribute to the late great Quincy Jones, a loved and respected figure for seven decades. How many other huge names would have been more fitting for that task? More than just anger issues and an absence of a sense of humor and proportion, it set such an embarrassing standard for the global audience, that: in America, we settle our differences with violence; that might rules (Smith is much bigger physically than Rock); that helpless women must be “defended” by their strong men; that decades of awards show hosts being chosen FOR their ability to pointedly skewer the celebs present is endured with good humor and humility… except by Will Smith, who then continued to loudly curse Rock when he returned to his seat.

Smith “apologized” to Rock by Instagram, and then made a short video, but he needed to apologize to all of us, for smearing the reputations of all actors, musicians, all Americans. He needed to apologize to parents trying to raise their kids right. He needed to apologize to the world, and he never did, and now the Grammys think it’s alright to give this turd the spotlight again? Now the Grammys need to apologize.

On a lesser note, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, whom I have never liked, for a variety of reasons, acted in character when, at the end of his musical backing to the somber, sad memorial part of the program, flashed a huge smile and took a deep bow to the applause at the end, as though it was HIIS featured number on the Grammys, No, Chris, you should have been honored to have been chosen for that somber role and just…finished. They were applauding for all those great artists we lost, not for your incredible singing (sarcasm). What an ego, what a lack of self awareness.

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED:

Tonight - DUDAMEL Conducts MAHLER’s Journey, LA PHIL – Fasten your emotional seatbelts, we’re off on a month of Mahler, from perhaps his most passionate and skilled fundi today, our own Gustavo. You may as well camp out at Disney Hall until March because he is leaving us with a curated cornucopia of bits and pieces, lieder and symphonies, that all flow together into a remarkable tribute to both Gs. Tonight he bookends Mahler’s career with selections from his first and his final symphonies, then comes back with lieder from important German poets. Thurs, Fri, Sat 8 p.m., Sun 2 p.m., Walt Disney Concert Hall, LA, $20-20.

HOT CLUB OF LOS ANGELES – You can go to the Cinema Bar any Monday night, 9-11:30, for more than a decade now, and hear these hot players run through Django Reinhart-style ‘30s jazz. This amazing ensemble is a treasure. Mon 9 p.m., Cinema Bar, Culver City, free.

RECOMMENDED:

EDMAR CASTANEDA – Jazz harp? Is that even a thing? We had for many years Lori Andrews (no relation), who made the rounds playing jazz harp with a small combo, and she was quite good (even though Jeff Jarow couldn’t stand her), butCastañeda performs here sans other instruments, but with special guest Andrea Tierra, a Columbian folk-jazz vocalist. NPR’s “Fresh Air”touts, “...his technique is the real astonishment. Castañedajuggles lead, rhythm and bass lines, using a variety of hard and soft string attacks to keep those voices distinct, all without giving up the groove.” Where does Jazz Bakery maven Ruth Price find these people? We are so lucky to have her. Don’t ever retire, Ruth. Sat 8 p.m., Moss Theater, Santa Monica, $45.

TOLEDO DIAMOND – His decades-long Sunday night residency at Santa Monica’s Harvelle’s, the oldest blues bar in LA (almost a century!), is a treasure that you shouldn’t assume will always be there. Toledo choreographs (literally) a truly unique show, a blend of ‘50s hipster jazz and his dancing dames and a most modern smokin’ hot band that gets better all the time. Every Sunday 9:30 p.m., Harvelle’s, Santa Monica, $12

COMING ATTRACTIONS (also recommended): DUDAMEL Conducts MAHLER’s Journey, LA PHIL, Disney Hall, 2/20, 21, 22, 23; TOLEDO DIAMOND, Harvelle’s, 2/23; HOT CLUB OF LOS ANGELES, Cinema Bar, 2/24; DUDAMEL, LA PHIL, MAHLER Symphony No. 7, Disney Hall, 2/27, 28, 3/1; MAHLERTHON I, Santa Monica High School Chamber Orchestra+ Symphony Orchestra, Youth Orchestra LA, Inner City Youth Orchestra of LA, Disney Hall, 3/2; MAHLERTHON II, UCLA Philharmonia, USC Thornton Symphony, Colburn Orchestra, LA Master Chorale, Disney Hall, 3/2; DAMN WELL PLEASE ORGAN TRIO, Harvelle’s, 3.4; GUSTAV + ANNA with DUDAMEL, Disney Hall, 3/6, 7, 8, 9.

DOWN THE ROAD (also recommended): TOLEDO DIAMOND, Harvelle’s, 3/2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 4/6, 13, 20, 27; HOT CLUB OF LOS ANGELES, Cinema Bar, 3/3, 10, 17, 24, 31; MOZART’S “COSI FAN TUTTI,” LA OPERA, Dorothy Chandler, 3/8, 16, 19, 22, 27, 30; LIBRARY GIRL, Ruskin Theatre, 3/9, 4/13, 5/11, 6/8, 7/13, 8/10, 9/14, 10/12, 11/9, 12/14; LA FOLK FESTIVAL/EMMYLOU HARRIS, Bellwether, 3/22; REVEREND SHAWN AMOS, Broad Plaza, 3/22; FRANZ FERDINAND, Wiltern, 3/29; TONY GILKYSON & RICK SHEA, CINDY LEE BERRYHILL, McCabe’s, 4/6; POPAGANZA, Pacific Opera Project, Ebell Theatre, 4/7; PUSSY RIOT, Lodge Room, 4/20; LUCKY STARS, Broadstage, 4/26; PATRICE RUSHEN, Disney Hall, 5/2; BEETHOVEN with ESA-PEKKA, Disney Hall, 5/2, 3, 4; JACK WHITE, Hollywood Palladium, 5/12, 13; DIANA KRALL, The Soraya, 5/14; JOHN BATISTE, Disney Hall, 5/19; GERSHWIN, “Also Sprach Z,” LA PHIL, Disney Hall, 5/23, 24; ALISON KRAUS, UNION STATION, Greek Theatre, 7/13; TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND, Greek, 8/13; NINE INCH NAILS, Kia Forum, 9/18, 19.

Charles Andrews has listened to a lot of music of all kinds, including more than 3,000 live shows. He has lived in Santa Monica for 39 years and wouldn’t live anywhere else in the world. Really. Not even Kauai. Send love and/or hate mail to: therealmrmusic@gmail.com