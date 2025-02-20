Around Town: Art Week & Black History Month Events

SMDP's Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes Black History Month Celebrations, multiple art events, H&H Bagels Grand Opening, and much more!

​​SaMo Pier Locals Night: Offhand Wine Bar is taking over Locals’ Night this month in celebration of Black History Month with Wine, Music & a Drone Show. Thursday, Feb. 20, starting at 3:30p.m.https://www.santamonicapier.org/localsnight

Post-Fair: This alternative three-day art fair focuses on low cost to the galleries and the visitor to simplify the art fair experience by focusing on solo presentations in an iconic venue with a relatively low impact, open plan format. Feb. 20 - 22, Former SaMo Main Post Office, 1248 5th St. https://post-fair.com

10th Annual Black History Greens Festival at Virginia Avenue Park: See cooking demonstrations showcasing Greens as the main ingredient, and enjoy a vibrant mix of live entertainment, vendors, wellness booths and book giveaways. Saturday, Feb. 22, 11a.m. - 3p.m., 2200 Virginia Ave. https://www.santamonica.gov/events/402s8hb8na7b6ramc6zq2ms7df/202502221100

Third Street Promenade Black History Month Celebration: Expect artisans, performances, children’s activities and games, plus local retail and eateries on the 1300 block. Sunday, Feb. 23, 11a.m. - 4p.m.

Frieze LA Art Fair: Attendees can explore exhibits from over 100 leading galleries from around the world, ambitious installations, and collaborations with nonprofit organizations—all while experiencing a glimpse of Santa Monica’s unique arts and culture scene. Feb. 20 – 23, Santa Monica Airporthttps://www.frieze.com/fairs/frieze-los-angeles/tickets

Binge Fringe Festival (FREE): Santa Monica’s version of Fringe Festival offers a month of free performances workshops, readings, music and poetry at the Santa Monica Playhouse. All shows are free, but tickets must be reserved in advance. Feb. 25 through March 30. https://www.santamonicaplayhouse.com/the-bff-calendar-of-events.html

What to Eat & Drink?

Crudo e Nudo Sushi + Aged Sake Night: This will be the one and only time Chef Brian will be making a nigiri menu at Crudo to pair with the aged sake from Sake High. Friday, Feb. 21, 2724 Main St.https://resy.com/cities/santa-monica-ca/venues/crudo-e-nudo?date=2025-02-21&seats=2

CaliMex BBQ Night at Maple Block Meat Co.: Guided by Pit Master Rudy Suazo, the Maple Block team is diving deep into their pit crew’s family recipes, bringing a menu that’s as soulful as it is delicious. Guests can expect a fusion of slow-smoked barbecue and bold Mexican flavors, all crafted with reverence for tradition and a love for the pit. Friday, Feb. 21, 3973 Sepulveda Blvd.https://mapleblockmeat.com/

Kavahana’s One Year Anniversary Tasting Event: Sample Kavahana’s 8 most popular specialty Kava Nectar drinks, with unique flavors like rose apple, ube beach, and paradise, enjoy Thai Street Food from @8e8thaistreetfood, get a peek into your future with a tarot card reader and more. $25 for an 8 drink tasting flight. Friday, Feb. 21, 7p.m. - 1a.m., 306 Pico Blvd. https://partiful.com/e/qwL1Ryc88BgRI1qt5xWX

H&H Bagels Grand Opening: The New York City bagel brand is opening its first West Coast location in Santa Monica on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 710 Montana Ave. First 200 opening day customers get a free tote bag with H&H gift cards, ranging from $5-$100. https://www.hhbagels.com

Pasta Making & Wine Tasting at AJA Vineyards: Uncork your creativity and savor the perfect pairing of wine and culinary artistry! Join us for an unforgettable evening featuring a private pasta-making class with the talented Chef Joanna Barajas, paired with five exquisite wines from our collection. $125/person. Sunday, Feb. 23, 5:00p.m., 1417 2nd St. .https://www.opentable.com/booking/experiences-availability?rid=1406542&restref=1406542&experienceId=405706

Not No Bar Opens on Main St. The Infatuation reviews the new spot at 2424 Main St. in the old Isla space. "Not No Bar is proof that when you mix good cocktails, good pizza, and good music, people will show up in droves. It’s loud, a little messy, and a lot of fun. The place is arguably a bar first, but almost every table is eating bubbly-crusted Neopolitan-ish pizzas, too. Get the spicy, soppressata-topped Bang Bang and pair it with a tropical-leaning cocktail like the Curry Killer, made with rum, coconut, and fragrant green curry." https://www.theinfatuation.com/los-angeles/reviews/not-no-bar

Macallan Whiskey Flight at Hotel Casa del Mar: Terrazza & The Lobby Lounge at Hotel Casa del Mar is now offering The Macallan Whiskey Flight for $60 on Fridays from 3 - 9p.m. Enjoy a half ounce of each single malt whiskey while taking in the picturesque Pacific coast views. Selections include The Macallan Sherry Oak 12YR paired with Raclette & Rye Toast, The Macallan Sherry Oak 18YR paired with a Savory Date Tartlet, and The Macallan Time Space Mastery paired with Compartes Chocolate Truffle.

Din Tai Fung Soft Open:The Santa Monica location officially opens on Feb. 28, but from Feb. 20-27, guests will have the exclusive opportunity to experience the restaurant during its soft opening. It is donating 100% of profits from its soft opening and grand opening weeks to local independent restaurants impacted by the fires to help them rebuild. 395 Santa Monica Place. Reserve here: https://www.yelp.com/reservations/din-tai-fung-santa-monica-coming-soon-santa-monica

Further Afield:LA Art Show:“The Most Comprehensive International Contemporary Art Show in America” is back with more than 180,000 square feet of exhibition space, including domestic and international galleries. Wednesday - Sunday, Feb. 19 - 23, Downtown LA Convention Center www.laartshow.com

If there's something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com.