Arminé Chaparyan, Community Development Department director

This is the first installment in a new monthly column on the city’s economic opportunity and growth initiatives.I’

I’ve made it through my first three months in this beautiful city. It has been a whirlwind, but I can now confirm that what drew me here rings true.

There is definitely something special happening in Santa Monica.

This city has long been known for its innovative thinking and cutting-edge vision. We think outside the box, we adapt and change with the times, and we try new things.

Santa Monica has seen some tough times since the pandemic took a huge economic toll. Tough times aren’t over, but there’s room for optimism. We are in the midst of a reimagining and a revitalization that employs the visionary thinking that has long been the Santa Monica way.

The city has launched an interdepartmental Economic Development Task Force, partnering with a dedicated City Council Subcommittee, to build on the foundation of work over the past few years and push even harder to ensure a bright and vibrant future for residents, businesses and visitors.

In this work, we’re focused on three main pillars:

Reimagining the iconic Third Street Promenade as a hub for the experiential entertainment visitors crave Rebranding the city as a place where businesses want to come by making our processes easier and quicker Reinvigorating the events scene in Santa Monica to draw people here and activate our public spaces

And concrete action around that first pillar is in motion.

At the May 13 City Council meeting, the Community Development Department will present an updated plan for an Entertainment Zone on the Promenade, the first of its kind in Southern California.

We anticipate that this summer, patrons will be able to take the adult beverage they’ve purchased at a bar or restaurant and enjoy it outside, on the Promenade, while they window shop, enjoy live entertainment, play a game of giant chess or just hang out with their friends.

We are saying yes to new things and we’re not afraid to experiment.

Experiential spaces that wouldn’t have been allowed under previous zoning codes – such as The Splatter Studio, Holey Moley and Pickle Pop - are now some of the biggest draws downtown.

We know that in the past, the city has not always been the easiest to work with when launching, relocating or expanding a business. We’re acknowledging our faults and pivoting to be more business friendly.

On the back end, the city has been working hard to modernize our zoning codes, update our ordinances, simplify our systems to make it easier to do business in our city and bring new offerings for all to enjoy.

And on the front end, I look forward to sharing more very soon about how our teams are reenvisioning big events in Santa Monica. It’s nothing new for us, as so many of us remember events like the L.A. Marathon Finish Line, COAST Festival and Glow and have seen recent success with Locals’ Night, Pride on the Promenade and the L.A. Tech Week street festival.

Santa Monica already is the whole package, from its unparalleled natural beauty to its gorgeous weather to an amazing arts, food and culture scene. We just need to look at new ways for folks to take advantage of it.

In the end, it’s all about embracing the innovation, imagination and creativity that is at Santa Monica’s core.

This includes devoting a task force of city leaders – and a subcommittee of city council members – to develop new and creative ways for the city to do business. I’m confident we will be successful in reviving the Santa Monica that is an unparalleled fun, unique, inviting destination to live, work and play.

And I look forward to continuing on this journey with the talented people who work here and everyone else who cares so much about this community.