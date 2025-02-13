SMDP's Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes a ton of Valentine’s Day dining options, anti-Valentine’s Day events, and much more!

1212 Santa Monica’s Anti-Valentine’s Day: “All You Need is Lust,” an all-night happy hour on a private patio featuring themed drinks, games, and pool tables. It’s a singles-only affair—no lovebirds allowed. Thursday, Feb. 13, starting at 7 p.m. FREE. https://www.1212santamonica.com/event/anti-valentines-day/

Read the Room Tarot & Comedy Show: Stand-Up Comedy Meets Actual Tarot! What might professional tarot reader Jovan Illa and a professional comedian have to say about your love life, career path, or chronic UTIs? Want a reading? Drop your name in The Crow’s Mystical Chalice, and see what’s in the cards for you. Friday, Feb. 14, 8:00p.m.,The Crow Comedy Club, 2525 Michigan Ave.https://jetbook.co/e/read-the-room-tarot--comedy-showfq08

AJA Vineyards Valentine's Day: Wine flight for two for $60 Feb. 14-16. 1417 2nd St. https://www.opentable.com/restref/client/?restref=1406542

Holey Moley Golf Club: It is celebrating love—and everything in between—this February with a lineup of limited-edition Valentine’s Day cocktails. Whether guests are sparking a new romance, moving on from heartbreak, or simply toasting to friendship, the venue’s themed drinks offer something for every stage of love. 1315 3rd Street Promenadehttps://www.instagram.com/holeymoleygolf.usa/?hl=en

Chaotic Singles Party at NeueHouse Venice Beach: Bring little romantic mayhem into your Valentine's Day when the viral TikTok IRL event expects 200+ singles to attend, all enjoying themed cocktails, special V-Day games, and plenty of heartbreak anthems. Friday, Feb. 14, 6 - 10 p.m., 73 Market St, Venicehttps://www.eventbrite.com/e/chaotic-singles-valentines-party-los-angeles-feat-social-house-tickets-1210113284409

Roots and Branches: Through evocative historical narratives, rare photographs, and interactive displays, Roots and Branches chronicles the evolving role of trees in Santa Monica. Visit the opening exhibition of Roots & Branches at the Santa Monica History Museum on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 5:00 - 8:00p.m., 1350 7th St.https://santamonicahistory.org/exhibition/roots-and-branches-a-trees-view-of-santa-monica/

ONGOING:“Two Bit Circus” Pop-Up; LiteBrite Experience

What to Eat & Drink?

Cookie Good Owners Leaning on L.A. After Losing Home in Palisades Fire: “Cookie Good is our anchor to Los Angeles,” Melanie explained. “Right now, we’re having to make all these decisions about where we’re going to land and live, and no matter what we know, we’re always going to have a home in L.A. because this is our other home. We’re so grateful to our staff for all of their loyalty and support over the years, and we feel like we owe them that loyalty and support right back.” 2448 Wilshire Blvd. https://ktla.com/food/california-cooking/cookie-good-owners-leaning-on-l-a-after-losing-home-in-palisades-fire/

Galentine’s Day at Sirena at the Georgian: Sirena will be offering a “Calling All Sirens” Rose and Seafood Tower special. “Santa Monica’s First Lady” will be the backdrop for girl groups clinking glasses and sharing a tower of Oysters, Shrimp Cocktail, Hamachi Crudo, Spicy Tuna Tartare, Snow Crab Claws, Sweet Potato Chips, and a selection of dips including Mascarpone Scallion Dip, Cocktail Sauce, Mignonette, and Drawn Butter. Thursday, Feb. 13, 1415 Ocean Ave.https://www.sirenabythesea.com/

Fitoor on Ocean Valentine’s Menu: This Valentine's Day, indulge in a feast of love and tradition as Fitoor takes you on a journey through the rich and diverse flavors of Indian cuisine. Each dish on our menu is inspired by the unique culinary heritage of India's regions, combining bold spices, fresh ingredients and time-honored techniques. $95/person. 1755 Ocean Ave. https://www.opentable.com/booking/experiences-availability?rid=1365586&restref=1365586&experienceId=414370

Loulou’s Valentine’s Day: With cozy fire pits, stunning sunset views, and live music, Loulou’s sets the stage for a night of love and luxury. The $99/person menu features offerings like Smoked Salmon Canapés, Chilean Seabass, Beef Tenderloin, and decadent desserts. 395 Santa Monica Placehttps://www.loulousantamonica.com/events

Valentine's Day by the Sea at Hotel Casa del Mar: Start the meal off with an appetizer such as Big Eye Tuna Crudo, Okinawa Sweet Potato, or Oysters & Caviar. For the main entrée, choose from Pan Seared Halibut, Prime Filet Mignon, Lobster Ravioli, or Eggplant Steak. Finish it off with Chocolate Lovers Cake with Chocolate Buttercream and Raspberries among other festive desserts. $125/person. https://resy.com/cities/santa-monica-ca/venues/terrazza/events/valentines-day-2025-02-14

Valentine’s Day Prix at Viceroy’s Sugar Palm: $100 per person for a 4-course meal with a variety of options, including Sashimi Wagyu Skirt Steak, Lobster Claw Meat, Fillet Mignon, and Wild Mushroom Risotto. 1819 Ocean Ave. https://www.opentable.com/r/sugar-palm-ocean-avenue-santa-monica

Lunetta’s Valentine’s Day Experience: With candlelit tables, a glowing fireplace at The Moon Bar, and an intimate ambiance throughout, expect an indulgent five-course menu starting with Ahi Tuna Crudo, and options such as Snake River Beef Carpaccio, Wood-Grilled Wagyu, and Atlantic Black Bass, ending with a Dessert for Two. 2420 Pico Blvd. https://www.lunettasm.com/

Valentine's Day at FIG at the Fairmont: Their $85 prix-fixe menu features offerings like Amberjack Crudo and Wagyu Beef Tenderloin, a Seafood Plateau for two, featuring oysters, shrimp, and king crab, and more. 101 Wilshire Blvd. https://www.fairmont-miramar.com/content/uploads/2025/01/Valentines-Day-2025-1.png

Papille Gustative Valentine's Day Menu + Wine Dinner: $85/person includes a multi-course menu and welcome bubbly. 2823 Main St. https://www.opentable.com/r/papille-gustative-santa-monica

Crudo e Nudo Valentine’s Day: They will be offering “an extra sexy version of their Neptune’s Flight featuring caviar, spiny lobsters, and uni.” $115/person. 2724 Main St. If you are not seeing a slot available on Resy for the time that you would like, email ciao@crudoenudo.com as they are holding some slots in reserve. https://www.instagram.com/crudo_e_nudo

Oysters & Wine Flight Special at Esters Wine Bar Valentine's Day: They are offering oysters, blinis, and a curated flight of wines "whether you're celebrating romance or just a love for good food and wine. https://resy.com/cities/los-angeles-ca/venues/esters-wine-shop-and-bar?date=2025-02-14

BOA Steakhouse Valentine’s: $115 per person lets guests choose from a selection of appetizers, entrées, and sides, with a dessert featuring a rich dark chocolate mousse. Specialty Valentine’s Day cocktails will also be available. For those looking to elevate their experience, à la carte additions include a Porterhouse steak for two, a lobster tail, and a Japanese wagyu flight. 101 Santa Monica Blvd. https://www.instagram.com/boasteakhouse/?hl=en

Sushi Roku Valentine’s: Diners can enjoy an izakaya feast for $105 with such things as toro carpaccio and hamachi serrano for starters, chu-toro and sea bream nigiri, baked crab hand roll, and a dark chocolate mousse for dessert. 1401 Ocean Ave. https://www.opentable.com/r/sushi-roku-santa-monica?ref=2666#reserve

Further Afield:Love at LACMA: Celebrate Valentine’s Day at LACMA with a free event full of art, creativity, and connection. Singles can mingle with a round of musical chairs speed dating, and there will also be romantic photo opportunities by Las Fotos Project and three-hour block of love song karaoke. Friday, Feb. 14, 3 - 8 p.m., 5905 Wilshire Blvd.https://www.lacma.org/event/love-lacma

Looking Ahead: LA Art Show (2/19-23); Frieze LA Art Fair (2/20-23); Binge Fringe Festival (2/25 - 3/30); Din Tai Fung SaMo Grand Opening (2/28)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com and let me know if you have any feedback on Around Town: Valentine’s Dining Options and Presidents Day Weekend Activities.