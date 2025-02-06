SMDP's Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes Super Bowl Parties, Wally's Burgundy and Burger for Fire Relief, and much more!

Barnyard Madness with the Three Little Pigs Returns to Santa Monica Playhouse: It is an an all-singing, all-dancing, delightful re-imagining of The Three Little Pigs. Playing weekend afternoons Feb. 8, - April 13, 1211 4th St. https://www.santamonicaplayhouse.com/

Opening Night of Alice Coltrane: Monument Eternal explores the extraordinary life and legacy of jazz legend Alice Coltrane through the work of 19 contemporary American artists and rare archival materials, exploring themes of spiritual transcendence, sonic innovation, and healing. The exhibition captures Coltrane's transformative journey as a musician, composer, and spiritual leader, offering visitors an immersive exploration of her profound impact on music and culture. Saturday, Feb 8, Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood https://hammer.ucla.edu/exhibitions/2025/alice-coltrane-monument-eternal

Super Bowl Party at Cabo Cantina: They are offering $4.99 Beer of the month, 36oz Patron Mega Margaritas, or 2-for-1 Happy Hour from 4-8pm! Arrive early for seating.

Super Bowl Party at Jameson's Pub: Indulge in $5.99 Peanut Butter Jameson shots, $4.99 draft beer specials, and triple-sized cocktails starting at $19. Arrive early for seating!

Library Lovers' Month Trivia Night: Test your literary knowledge, compete for prizes, and show your love for libraries. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 6 p.m., Solidarity Restaurant, 1414 Lincoln Blvd. More details here.

Broadstage Celebrity Opera Series: Lise Davidsen won the Operalia competition in London in 2015 and the Norwegian-born soprano has toured with many of the world’s leading orchestras and conductors, and has performed in some of the world's largest opera houses. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m., 1310 11th St.https://broadstage.org/tickets-shows/calendar/lise-davidsen/

Wicks & Wine at AJA Vineyards: A Galentines Affair. Grab your gal pals--let's make some candles, sip wine and chat the night away! Get the opportunity to learn from the amazing team at Glassed Over and make your own wine base candles and enjoy a couple glasses of wine too! Wine club members please email for special pricing. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 6 p.m., 1417 2nd St.https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wicks-wine-at-aja-vineyards-tickets-1218666055979

ONGOING:“Two Bit Circus” Pop-Up; LiteBrite Experience

What to Eat & Drink?

Wally's Burgundy and Burger for Fire Relief: Enjoy 4 wines paired with mini Wagyu burgers, Wally’s artisanal cheese and charcuterie with proceeds donated to the California Fire Foundation Disaster Relief Fund. $55/person.Thursday, Feb 6, 214 Wilshire Blvd. https://www.opentable.com/booking/experiences-availability?rid=1020850&restref=1020850&experienceId=420484

Abbot Kinney First Friday Food Truck Fest: About two dozen food trucks are expected to line the street for the monthly event. Friday, Feb. 7, starting at 5 p.m.https://www.abbotkinneyblvd.com/

Fitoor on Ocean Ave. Launching Happy Hour: The excellent new upscale Indian restaurant has small plates ranging from $3 - $12 and drinks starting at $7. 1755 Ocean Ave. https://eatdrinkfitoor.com/

Zinqué Loves LA Wildfire Relief Fundraiser: In collaboration with CORE, zinqué will be hosting a fundraiser & auction to support LA wildfire relief at their Venice flagship location with live music, an auction, and more. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2 –7 p.m., 1440 S. Lincoln Blvd., Venice https://www.lezinque.com/community

Augie’s on Main Super Bowl Takeaway Packages: Pick between Glazed BBQ Ribs or Dirty Chicken Accompanied by Mac N Cheese, Cole Slaw, Potato Salad, Sauces and Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies. $60 serves 2. https://www.exploretock.com/augiesonmain/experience/391598/super-bowl-sunday-ribs-serves-2

Valentine's Day Dinner Tips from Michelin-star Citrin Restaurant: This NBC4 video report highlights the Michelin-star restaurant and shows how they make Crudo. https://www.nbclosangeles.com/california-live/valentines-day-dinner-tips-from-michelin-star-citrin-restaurant-in-santa-monica/3620741/

Levain Bakery Blessing Venice With Cookies Soon: This toddrickallen post details the signage up at their planned store at 1661 Abbot Kinney (in the old Lemonade space): https://toddrickallen.com/2025/01/23/levain-bakery-blessing-venice-with-cookies-soon/

The Infatuation Declares Pasjoli "is hands down the city's best French restaurant." The glowing review states “Sure, Pasjoli is pricey and only offers prix fixe menus,” but that it “backs up the traditional French schtick with technique and care. A night here offers some of the best indulgence money can buy on the Westside.” https://www.theinfatuation.com/los-angeles/reviews/pasjoli

Earth, Wind and Flour is Closing: Word on the street is that the owner passed away. Last day of service is expected in late February.

Looking Ahead: LA Art Show (2/19-23);Binge Fringe Festival (2/25 - 3/30); Din Tai Fung SaMo Grand Opening (2/28)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.comand let me know if you have any feedback on Around Town: Super Bowl and Fire Relief Events