Santa Monica Film Festival: Immerse yourself in a world of storytelling, creativity, and entertainment. Saturday, March 15, AMC Santa Monica 7, 1310 3rd St. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/santa-monica-film-festival-tickets-920906124007

Downtown Santa Monica’s women’s history event, HERitage Market: This is a celebration of all things women-owned and women-made, showcasing unique products and talents. Saturday, March 15 · 10am - 4pm., 3rd Street Promenade https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mosaiq-creative-heritage-market-tickets-1226531702339

SaMo Conservancy Downtown Walking Tour: Discover downtown Santa Monica's historic and architectural gems including the Bay Cities Guaranty Building, El Miro Theater, Georgian Hotel, Gussie Moran House, and Keller Block. FREE. Saturday, March 15, 10 a.m., HI-LA/Santa Monica, 1436 2nd St. https://smc.givecloud.co/dwt

Light and Color Collages Workshop:Camera Obscura Artist-in-Residence Christian Sampson is leading 2 workshops inspired by his work and focus on the interplay of light, color, and space, allowing participants to explore concepts like transparency, shadow, and reflection Saturday, Saturday and Sunday March 15 &16, Miles Memorial Playhouse 1130 Lincoln Blvd. https://www.santamonica.gov/events/4y77j1q2esdz572g70yyqy4cxb/202503151100

SMMUSD Stairway to the Stars Musical Extravaganza: Nearly 900 elementary, middle, and high school students will “star” in the outdoor concert in the Santa Monica High School Greek Amphitheatre. Saturday, March 15, 4 p.m. https://smapa.formstack.com/forms/stairway_of_the_stars

The Artist Fair Santa Monica:This outdoor gallery market showcases all different types of artists like painters, woodworkers, jewelry, clothing, sculptures and music! Bringing the community together to enjoy the park in this family dog friendly event! Come enjoy some cool tunes and meet the artists. FREE. Sunday, March 16, 10a.m. - 5p.m., near Tower 25 in Ocean Park (2410 Ocean Front Walk) https://www.instagram.com/theartistfair

Museums Free-for-All: Over 30 museums will offer free general admission to visitors to celebrate free arts and culture in Southern California. Sunday, March 16. https://socalmuseums.org/annual-free-for-all-2025/

Lunetta Presents a Three-Night Bouillabaisse Dinner: Chef Raphael Lunetta has crafted a three-course menu inspired by his time in the South of France, featuring a rich and flavorful bouillabaisse with the freshest local seafood. $65. March 12, 13 & 14, 2420 Pico Blvd. lunettasm.com

Pi Day Specials: Pitfire Pizza celebrates Pi Day this Friday with $3.14 mini Margherita Pizzas (with any purchase) until 3:14 p.m. (dine-in only). Starting at 3:14 p.m., the first 314 guests at each location can win one of 314 Pitfire prizes, including gift cards and merch. Meanwhile, Superba is serving up $3.14 slices of blueberry pie until 3:14 p.m. (or until sold out).

St. Patrick's Day at Jameson's Pub: The party starts at 6:00a.m. with Top o' the Morning specials like $7 Green Beer, $5.99 Peanut Butter Jameson shots, and corned beef cabbage food specials all day along with live entertainment, giveaways, and more. 2702 Main St. https://santamonica.jamesonsirishpub.com/

St. Patrick's Day at The Library Alehouse: Come celebrate the foremost patron saint of Ireland with The Library Alehouse! Enjoy a delicious homemade corned beef stew or Reuben and a creamy pint of Guinness while you soak in the wailing skirl of bagpipes. Live bagpipe performances take place at 1pm and 8pm. Come get your party on! https://www.libraryalehouse.com

March Madness at Cabo Cantina: Enjoy 2-for-1 Happy Hour from 4-8pm along with a mountain of Carne Asada Muchos Nachos or their new Taco & Beer special for only $9.99. March 18 - 23, 1240 3rd Street Promenade https://cabocantina.com/

Lodestar Whiskey & Socalo Restaurant Team Up for Women's History Month Cocktail: The women-run distillery and the women-run restaurant are serving a new cocktail called the Safe Passage to celebrate Women’s History Month.

Holey Grail Donuts Launches New Coconut Carrot Cake Donut Collab w/ James Beard Foundation + Kismet Team: The new carrot cake donut for Women’s History Month is fried to order and topped with coconut flakes, carrot drizzle, cake spice, and a cream cheese glaze. 20% of sales will benefit the James Beard Foundation’s Climate Solutions for Restaurant Survival campaign and Family First Foundation Altadena. https://holeygraildonuts.com/

Dessert For A Good Cause At Boa and Sushi Roku: This month, LA Innovative Dining Group restaurants BOA and Sushi Roku are partnering with Children’s Hospital LA (CHLA) for the Make March Matter campaign. The goal of Make March Matter is to raise $1 million or more during the month of March, and this is the campaign’s 10th year. For every dessert from their menus sold this month, IDG is donating $2 to support CHLA!

Holy Basil at Augie's on Main: Holy Basil is heading to the Westside for a special pop-up at Augie’s on Main - before they officially open in SaMo. Join March 19 & 20, starting at 3:30 PM until sold out for exclusive Holy Basil menu items—Holy Burger & Crispy Rice Salad!

Two Main St. Spots Make The Infatuation's The Hit List of New LA Restaurants To Try Right Now: The high-end Seline and the Not No Bar both get lauded. "Not No Bar is proof that when you mix good cocktails, good pizza, and good music, people will show up in droves." "Even if your brain can’t retain the detailed descriptions accompanying each dish (because the internet fried it), a night at Seline is unforgettable." https://www.theinfatuation.com/los-angeles/guides/best-new-los-angeles-restaurants-hit-list

Further Afield: LA Marathon: Celebrating 40 years running in 2025, the LA Marathon will take place March 14 - 16, including a 2-day Lifestyle Expo at the famed Dodger Stadium, the LA 5K and LA Kids Run on Saturday, and the Charity Half Marathon and Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday. https://www.mccourtfoundation.org/event/los-angeles-marathon/race-weekend-overview/

