Uplifting Black Legacy: This is a celebration of the lineage of performance and storytelling through the prism of how this specific labor has sparked experimentation and a lasting impact in the arts and culture field. Thursday, Feb. 27, 7:00p.m., Annenberg Community Beach House, 415 Pacific Coast HighwayMore details here.

Samohi Theater Production of Chicago: The actors are accompanied by the award-winning Samohi Pit Orchestra. Multiple dates between Feb. 28 - March 9. https://www.samohitheatre.org/

SaMo Pier’s Wellness & Waves Festival: This is a full-day experience of movement, mindfulness, and music in support of LA Fire Relief, including yoga, meditation, and self-discovery led by renowned instructors. Saturday, March 1, Santa Monica Pierhttps://www.santamonicapier.org/wellness-and-waves

Montana Ave. Spring Fling Streetwide Sale: Come celebrate the season at the Montana Avenue Spring Fling! This is your chance to shop locally while exploring new arrivals and scoring some great deals. Stroll through the neighborhood, explore unique boutiques, and indulge in some of the West Side’s finest dining. Saturday, March 1, 11a.m. - 6p.m.

Julia Morgan & Phoebe Hearst: Building Legacies Together: The Santa Monica Conservancy co-hosts the annual Julia Morgan Legacy Day at the Annenberg Community Beach House. Sunday, March 2, 11a.m. - 2p.m.https://www.santamonica.gov/events/48nyg3xx82rjcx9hy2b0rjtndg/202503021100

Oscars 2025 Watch Party: Join new friends for Oscars watch party and cheer for your favorite Artists and Movie. Sunday, March 2, 3:30p.m., Weary Livers Bar, 2819 Pico Blvd.https://www.instagram.com/wearyliversss

Sushi & Sake Night at Divine Vintage: Embark on a journey with sake expert Kerry-San as she delves into the history, production process, and the diverse styles of sake. Enjoy this experience alongside a curated selection of sushi and sashimi. Wednesday, March 5, 6:30p.m., 1025 Montana Ave.https://www.divinevintage.com/products/sushi-sake-wine-class

ONGOING:“Two Bit Circus” Pop-Up; LiteBrite Experience; Binge Fringe Festival (2/25 - 3/30)

What to Eat & Drink?

EaterLA Describes new Santa Monica Din Tai Fung as “Stunning”: Expect a familiar menu at the new Din Tai Fung with the restaurant’s signature xiao long bao, cucumber salad, and sesame noodles. The interior takes cues from its seaside surroundings with a minimal light-filled interior, complemented by light wood enclosed booth seating and sculptural chandeliers overhead. https://la.eater.com/2025/2/19/24368227/din-tai-fung-dumpling-restaurant-santa-monica-opening

Crudo e Nudo Scallywag Wine Dinner: Winemaker dinner with Offhand Wine Bar to special release their first wines, so nouveau they won’t even have labels. They will be pouring their collab wine with Hermann York as well as their own creations for their first release ever. Friday, Feb. 28, 2724 Main St. https://resy.com/cities/santa-monica-ca/venues/crudo-e-nudo/events/scallywag-wine-dinner-2025-02-28

Berbere List on Best Vegan/Vegetarian Restaurants in LA List: EaterLA declares "This Santa Monica gem serves Ethiopian staples that happen to be vegan. First-timers might want to experience the breadth of chef-owner Tezeta “Tete” Alemayehu‘s cooking with the “Wish Meal,” a composite plate melding shiro, azifa, and tofu tibs served with the usual rolls of injera for scooping. Teff tortilla tacos come packed with berbere-spiced mushroom lentils and roasted potato; a plant-based burger gets smeared with awaze, a spicy, earthy Ethiopian condiment. 510 Santa Monica Blvd. "https://la.eater.com/maps/best-vegan-vegetarian-restaurants-los-angeles-plant-based-dining

The Infatuation Rave Review for Seline on Main St.: “The food here is unforgettable, but the restaurant doesn't forget about the rest of what makes dining out feel special, either.” https://www.theinfatuation.com/los-angeles/reviews/seline

A Legendary New York City Bagel Shop Popularized in ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Sex and the City’ Is Opening in SaMo: EaterLA Covers the first West Coast location of H&H Bagels opening at 710 Montana Ave. https://la.eater.com/2025/2/18/24367936/h-and-h-bagels-new-york-opening-los-angeles-santa-monica

New Orleans’s Iconic Fried Chicken Restaurant Is Closing LA Shop: Willie Mae’s is winding down business at its Lincoln Blvd. location in Venice. https://la.eater.com/2025/2/24/24372232/willie-maes-iconic-new-orleans-fried-chicken-restaurant-los-angeles-closure

What’s Going On At Art’s Table, M&D Margos Kitchen: Both are owned by the same company and both closed recently. https://toddrickallen.com/2025/02/24/whats-going-on-at-arts-table-md-margos-kitchen-in-santa-monica/

Looking Ahead: Santa Monica Film Festival (3/15); SoCal Museum Feee-For-All (3/16)

If there's something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com.