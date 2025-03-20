SMDP's Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes Venice Art Crawl, Venice Love Fest, Montana Avenue Wellness Walk, Perry’s Beachside Benefit, and much more!

Locals' Night at Santa Monica Pier: Expect live performances, a special photography exhibition, Books & Cookies musical storytime for kids, a car show, local DJs, and more.Thursday, March 20, 3:30 - 10p.m. https://www.santamonicapier.org/localsnight

Venice Art Crawl: This event showcases local talent and transform this section of Venice into a colorful and creative showcase. Meet inspiring artists, discover hidden gems, and experience the magic of this iconic neighborhood stretch. Thursday, March 20, 6 - 10p.m. https://www.veniceartcrawl.com/

Venice Love Fest: This free community event features live music, food trucks, over 400 locally made brands and artists, beer gardens, games, and fun-filled activities for kids and families. Saturday, March 22, 11a.m. - 7p.m., 12257 Venice Blvd. https://facebook.com/events/s/venice-love-fest-2025/3006901696127859/

Sandbourne Spring Market: Celebrate the season with "a curated showcase of local artisans, handcrafted goods, and creative finds." FREE. Saturday, March 22, 10:30a.m. - 2:30p.m., 1740 Ocean Ave. https://www.sandbournesantamonica.com/events/sandbourne-spring-market/

The Wunderfaire: This is a family-friendly Alice in Wonderland-themed day market with stage performers and wandering entertainment. Activities, costume contests and live music will amass the Santa Monica Bay Woman’s Book Club (1210 4th St.) on Saturday, March 22, 11a.m. to 6p.m. https://www.literatievents.com/events/the-wunderfaire-2025

Montana Avenue Wellness Walk: The street will become a haven for all things wellness complete with outdoor yoga and fitness classes, sidewalk sales, healthy bites & sips, and so much more, there's something for everyone. Saturday, March 22, 10a.m. - 4p.m. https://www.instagram.com/montanaavesm

Perry’s Beachside Benefit: This fundraiser for fire relief includes volleyball with Paris Olympian Miles Partain, live music, DJs, drinks, food, raffles and more. Sunday, March 23, 12 - 6:30p.m., 2400 Ocean Front Walk https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beachside-benefit-a-fundraiser-for-fire-relief-tickets-1255190180619

Tasting Notes: An Elemental Music Celebration: This evening of fine wine and delicious food is in support of Elemental Music’s high-quality music education programs. The event will feature tasting tables, live music from The Brig Band featuring Liela Avila and more. Sunday, March 23, Hilton Santa Monica Hotel & Suites, 1707 4th St. https://give.elementalmusic.org/event/tasting-notes-2025/e644508

Live Talks - An Afternoon with Senator Chuck Schumer: In his new book, Antisemitism in America: A Warning, the Senate Minority Leader sheds light on the Jewish American experience and sounds the alarm about the troubling resurgence of antisemitism. Sunday, March 23, 3:00p.m., New Roads School, 3131 Olympic Blvd. https://livetalksla.org/events/senator-chuck-schumer/

SMC Spring 2025 Masters of Dance Series: The series starts with movement artist Stephanie Powell leadinga class on classical ballet technique that includes a professional class progression focusing on barre work, center, and across-the-floor exercises. FREE. Wednesday, March 26, 10:15a.m. smc.edu/dance

Rebuilding LA - Women, Wellness & Wine: Celebrate National Women's Month with Power Women Rebuilding LA & a Community Impacting Change with an Empowering Panel, Wellness Offerings, & Wine. Wednesday, March 26, 5:30 - 9p.m., Viceroy Hotel, 1819 Ocean Ave. communitycollective.eventbrite.com

ONGOING: “Two Bit Circus” Pop-Up; LiteBrite Experience; Binge Fringe Festival (2/25 - 3/30)

What to Eat & Drink?

Celebrate Women in Wine -An Evening with Oak Ridge: Celebrate Women in Wine at the Marina del Rey Hotel as you enjoy tastings of Oak Ridge Winery’s exceptional Lodi, California wines. Thursday, March 20, 7:00p.m., Marina del Rey Hotel, 13534 Bali Way https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrate-women-in-wine-an-evening-with-oak-ridge-at-marina-del-rey-hotel-tickets-1095459150809

Companion on Lincoln Gets Glowing Review from The Infatuation: Once upon a time, Lincoln Blvd. was two straight miles of body shops. Now there’s fiery Thai food, famous fried chicken, and single-origin cafes. During the day, Companion is more of a coffee shop, with bring-your-laptop-and-pretend-to-work energy we appreciate. At night, the cheery, wood-raftered dining room fills with millennial friend dates drinking orange wine, eating decent thin-crust pizza, and saying things like, “We should really do this more often!” 1700 Lincoln Blvd., Venice https://www.theinfatuation.com/los-angeles/reviews/companion

We All Know Bay Cities, But There’s A Right & Wrong Way To Do It: The Infatuation offers tips and tricks for tackling the institution. “We don’t need to overexplain the Godmother. This cold-cut behemoth is arguably as synonymous with the Westside as palm trees and traffic on the 405. If you’re at Bay Cities, you’re almost certainly getting one. But there are some important tips to know before you unwrap.” https://www.theinfatuation.com/los-angeles/reviews/bay-cities

Calabra Makes The Infatuation’s Best Brunch Spots In LA List: “When it comes to brunch on the Westside, it doesn’t get dreamier for most people than views of the ocean, lots of sun, and a menu filled with shareable, Mediterranean small plates. Calabra has all three in spades. Perched atop the Santa Monica Proper Hotel, the splashy space includes an indoor lounge, poolside patio, and lots of loungy furniture. The music is loud and people definitely want you to notice their outfits, but the atmosphere is fun and breezy, the challah french toast with cinnamon coconut cream is a must-order.” 700 Wilshire Blvd. https://www.theinfatuation.com/los-angeles/guides/best-brunch-la-greatest-hits-list

Seline on Main St. (by Pasjoli chef Dave Beran) has only been opened a couple months but has already been added to the MICHELIN Guide! Props! https://la.eater.com/2025/3/12/24383856/michelin-guide-recommend-new-discoveries-2025-seline-rasarumah-ki-restaurants-los-angeles

Further Afield:126th Annual Golden Dragon Parade: Enjoy floats, festivities, and performers as the parade winds through Chinatown. Saturday, March 22, 1 - 4 p.m., Chinatown Central Plaza, 950 N Broadway https://www.instagram.com/chinesechamberla/

Looking Ahead: National Geographic Live: Untangling the Mind (3/27); Bergamot Comedy Festival (3/31 - 4/5); Wellness & Waves (4/5); Juniper Market (4/12);

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com. Here are my past columns and let me know if you have any feedback on Around Town: Spring Events Aplenty!