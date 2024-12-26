SMDP's Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes the Last Week of Cirque du Soleil Kooza, Many Restaurant Parties Including Rustic Canyon, Orla, and the Edgemar, and much more!

SportsFest Grand Opening Party: This is a 7,500 sq. ft venue with gamefied batting cages, a full bar, and a hidden speakeasy. The opening party features free game play & a complimentary cocktail flight. Friday Dec. 27, 6 - 10p.m., 1330 4th St. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sportsfest-locals-only-grand-slam-opening-tickets-1118037954619

Cirque du Soleil Kooza: This HIGHLY recommended Cirque closes on Jan. 5. Kooza combines acrobatic performance and the art of clowning, while exploring fear, identity, recognition and power. The Innocent's journey brings him into contact with comic characters from an electrifying world full of surprises. Use code SG20OTH for 20% off tickets. https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/kooza

AJA Vineyards Trivia Night: Rounding off the first quarter of the 21st century with some fun 2000s until now trivia! Winners will receive special AJA prizes-- bottles of wine, merch and more. Saturday, Dec. 28, 7:00p.m., 1417 2nd St. https://ajavineyards.orderport.net/reservations

Nightly Menorah Lightings on the Third Street Promenade: They begin on the first night of Hanukkah, Wednesday, Dec. 25, and run for eight joyous nights through Wednesday, Jan. 1, 4:30 to 5:30p.m.,, 1300 Block Third Street Promenade https://downtownsm.com/holiday-happenings

Ring in the New Year at Ice at Santa Monica: Join us for a spectacular family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration! Ice at Santa Monica presented by Disney+ invites you to a heartwarming and unforgettable New Year's Eve celebration tailored for families and kids of all ages. Experience ice skating under the stars and the excitement of a countdown to midnight (East Coast time). Tuesday, Dec. 31, 8:30 - 9:30p.m. https://iceatsantamonica.com/santa-monica-events/

The New Year’s Eve Bash at the Cayton Children’s Museum: at Santa Monica Place promises a fun-filled day of crafts, a parade with confetti and bubble-filled countdowns well before midnight. The New Year’s Eve Bash at the Cayton Children’s Museum at Santa Monica Place promises a fun-filled day of crafts, a parade with confetti and bubble-filled countdowns well before midnight. 395 Santa Monica Place https://www.caytonmuseum.org/special-events https://www.caytonmuseum.org/special-events

Santa Monica New Years Eve Pub Crawl Party: Check In @ Jameson's Pub or Barneys Beanery and get a map with the bar locations in Santa Monica and when they're participating in the drink specials. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/santa-monica-new-years-eve-pub-crawl-party-2025-tickets-947692572997

Run in the New Year: Kick off the new year with races ranging from a 5K to a Half Marathon along Santa Monica Beach. Jan. 1 https://www.letsdothis.com/us/e/run-in-the-new-year-5k-10k-15k-half-marathon-233334

ONGOING: Ice @ Santa Monica (until 1/20); LiteBrite Experience

What to Eat & Drink?

Feast of the 7 Fishes at Blue Plate Oysterette: Join this Italian-American holiday tradition with a prix-fixe feast. Now through Dec. 31, 1355 Ocean Ave. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/feast-of-the-seven-fishes-tickets-1090313209159

Cassia NYE: Enjoy a multi-course, prix-fixe, family style menu showcasing the deep cross-pollination of flavors between Hawaii’s native cuisine and Southeast Asian influence. Highlights include Razor Clams with Black Bean Sauce, Kalua Pork Belly and Cabbage with Cassia Mac Salad, and Spinach & Taro Leaf Dip with Clay-oven bread. $95/person. 1314 7th St. https://resy.com/cities/los-angeles-ca/venues/cassia/events/cassia-new-years-eve-2024-2024-12-31

Citrin NYE: The menu includes Egg Caviar, Truffle Risotto, Lamb Loin and more. Starts at $195/person. 1104 Wilshire Blvd. https://www.citrinandmelisse.com/nye-24

The Edgemar NYE: The party starts at 10:00p.m. with $10 cocktails and complementary passed canapes. 2435 Main St. https://www.opentable.com/r/edgemar-santa-monica

The Georgian Room NYE: Celebrate 2025 like its 1935 with flowing champagne, live jazz, and a special prefix menu. The sub-ground Italian steakhouse has curated a menu for $150 to celebrate the new year in overwhelming style. 1415 Ocean Ave. https://www.thegeorgian.com/the-georgian-room.htm

New Years Eve at Orla Santa Monica: Indulge in a spectacular Mediterranean tasting menu at Orla by Chef Michael Mina, perfectly paired with exquisite beverages and elevated by live performances from the glamorous Satin Dollz. 1700 Ocean Ave. https://www.sevenrooms.com/experiences/orlasantamonicabeach/new-year-s-eve-at-orla-santa-monica-5577277161619456

Rustic Canyon: Choose between a Six Item Tasting Menu for $125/person or an Eight Item Tasting Menu for $175/person and an optional $75 beverage pairing upon request. 1119 Wilshire Blvd. https://resy.com/cities/los-angeles-ca/venues/rustic-canyon/events/rustic-canyon-new-years-eve-2024-2024-12-31

Water Grill: Offering a four-course prix fixe menu starting at 3 p.m. on Dec. 31 including a half-dozen oyster sampler, lobster paired with an 8-ounce filet mignon, chocolate espresso ganache cake or caramel bread pudding. $135 / person. 1401 Ocean Ave. https://www.watergrill.com/sm

Xuntos NYE: End the year in style! Join us for a multi-course extra-special tapas fiesta with a live all-star jazz trio (bass, drums & piano), “The cava will be flowing, the candles will be glowing & the jamón, never ending!” $95 - $125/person 516 Santa Monica Blvd. https://www.barxuntos.com/

Ring in the New Year at Hotel Casa del Mar: Kick off the night with amuse-bouche and a glass of champagne followed by Wagyu & Iberico meatballs, oysters & caviar, prime ribeye cap, roasted duck, and more. $125/person. 1910 Ocean Way https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ring-in-2025-with-a-new-years-eve-celebration-at-hotel-casa-del-mar-tickets-1048293633477

Augie’s on Main NYE: Offering $60-$90 takeout packages until 9:00p.m. of their dirty chicken and prime rib plus fixins. https://www.augiesonmain.com/holiday-packs

Looking Ahead: Annual Polar Bear Plunge (1/4)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com. Here are my past columns and let me know if you have any feedback on Around Town: New Years Events