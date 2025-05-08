SUB HEAD: SMDP's Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes the 46th Annual Venice Family Clinic Art Walk + Auction, Montana Ave. Sidewalk Sale, plenty of Mother’s Day dining options, and much more!

Madhappy Hosts One-Night-Only Fundraiser at Pacific Park in Support of Mental Health Awareness Month: “Madhappy and Friends” brings together community, culture, and cause for a night of amusement park rides, games, food, music, exclusive brand activations, and photo-worthy moments. Guests will enjoy complimentary access to Pacific Park’s most popular rides—including the iconic Pacific Wheel, the world’s only solar-powered Ferris wheel—alongside boardwalk-style midway games like Ring Toss and Whac-A-Mole. Thursday, May 8, 6 p.m. https://www.madhappy.com/pages/madhappy-friends

Julian Whatley’s Psychotropic Portals Exhibit Opening: The artist and cinematographer’s work blurs the line between painting, performance, and immersive storytelling. Psychotropic Portals is a surreal ride through the American mythos—where luminous oil paintings, live performers, and cinematic installations converge in a living Western dreamscape, unveiling Whatley’s emerging movement: Peripheral Space. The FREE opening party is Thursday, May 8, 6:30 - 9p.m., and the exhibit runs through June 16. The Georgian Hotel 1415 Ocean Ave. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/psychotropic-portals-tickets-1344306188999

46th Annual Venice Family Clinic Art Walk + Auction: The event features work from 200+ artists with all proceeds benefiting the Clinic’s essential medical, dental, and mental health services for low-income Angelenos. Free and open to the public. May 9–18, 910 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice. venicefamilyclinic.org/veniceartwalk

Montana Ave. Sidewalk Sale: The beloved Montana Avenue Sidewalk Sale is BACK, and it’s the perfect occasion to support local shops while snagging amazing deals on new arrivals! Join us on Saturday for a day filled with great shopping and explore some of the best dining the West Side has to offer. Enjoy the neighborhood’s vibrant atmosphere and welcome the season in style with friends and family. Saturday, May 10, 10a.m. - 6p.m.

Juniper Market: Enjoy a day of unique shopping finds and local vibes at Juniper Market! This pop-up event highlights and supports small businesses, offering a wide range of local products. Saturday, May 10, 10a.m. - 6p.m., Third Street Promenade, 1200 Block https://www.instagram.com/thejunipermarket/

Celebrate Fire Service Day at Fire Station 1: Fire service day is a unique opportunity to meet local firefighters and learn about what they do through a hands-on learning experience. Free open house activities for families include fire engine and trucks displays for exploration, fire station tours with firefighters, learn hands-only CPR alongside emergency preparedness information with the American Red Cross, and meet and greet with Roger, SMFD’s new K-9 peer support dog. Saturday, May 10, 10a.m. – 1p.m., Fire Station 1, 1337 7th St. https://www.santamonica.gov/events/fire-service-day-0

Santa Monica Library Presents: The Manzanar Baseball Project From J.A. to Shohei: During the 1940s, baseball was truly the National Pastime of America – even in the WWII concentration camps. For incarcerated Japanese Americans, the game took on symbolic meaning as a way to express their identity as Americans. Today, the Manzanar Baseball Project is revitalizing the diamond at Manzanar National Historic Site, bringing history to life. Saturday, May 10, 1 – 3 p.m., 601 Santa Monica Blvd.

SMC Symphony Orchestra invites you to experience an unforgettable afternoon of music with an exciting program featuring three dynamic works that span both classical and contemporary styles. Sunday, May 11 4 - 5:30 p.m., The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St. https://x.com/SMC_edu/status/1920173592903327887

ONGOING: “Two Bit Circus” Pop-Up; LiteBrite Experience; Lunar Light - Discovery Immersive VR Experience (through May 11); Penmar Sunset Sessions (through July 18); Wellness & Waves (through Oct 11)

What to Eat & Drink?

Jyan Isaac Bread Mother’s Day Bagel Kits & Boxes: The kit features their house-cured, hand-sliced smoked gravlax and vibrant farmers market produce—tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, capers, herbs, and sprouts. Final day to order is May 8. 1620 Ocean Park Blvd. https://www.exploretock.com/jyan-isaac-bread-los-angeles/

An Evening Under The Stars - Wine Pairing Dinner with Charles Krug: The patio at Chelsea is hosting a five-course wine pairing dinner featuring the iconic wines of Charles Krug Winery, Napa Valley’s oldest winery. $150 per person. Thursday, May 8, 7p.m., 2460 Wilshire Blvd. https://resy.com/cities/santa-monica-ca/venues/chelsea/events/wine-pairing-dinner-with-charles-krug-2025-05-08

Shake Shack Celebrates National Hamburger Month with Free Burgers: A different burger is available for free each in May with with every $10 minimum purchase. Now through 5/11 is the SmokeShack, next week is the Bacon Cheeseburger, followed by the Avocado Bacon Burger and finally the OG ShackBurger. Use code BURGERMONTH in person or via their app for the deal. 501 Wilshire Blvd. https://shakeshack.com/blog/local-news/national-hamburger-month-is-here#/

Edgemar Mother's Day: Throughout the entire weekend, every mom will receive a complimentary glass of premium sparkling wine and a decadent dessert created exclusively for this occasion. Saturday May 10 & Sunday May 11, 2435 Main St. https://www.instagram.com/edgemar.restaurant/

The Georgian Mother's Day Brunch: Enjoy a family-style menu including Deviled Eggs with Smoked Trout, Croissant French Toast Soufflé, Green Goddess Salad, an Italian Benedict, Asparagus Ricotta Herb Frittata, along with desserts like a Pavlova with Chamomile Cream and Passionfruit Curd. Featured cocktails include a Peach Honey Mimosa, Strawberry Basil Margarita, and the Lavender East Side, with gin, lime, lavender, and cucumber. $65/person, served family style. Sunday, May 11, 1415 Ocean Ave. https://resy.com/cities/santa-monica-ca/venues/sirena-restaurant/events/mothers-day-brunch-2025-05-11

Pasjoli's Mother’s Day Brunch: The family style menu includes deviled eggs, french onion dip, fried chicken, black truffle gravy, and french toast. $115 for adults and $65 for kids. 2732 Main St. https://www.opentable.com/r/pasjoli-santa-monica

Papille Gustative Mother's Day Brunch: Multi-course menu options include Strawberry salad, smoke salmon Benedict, French toast, flame seared salmon and more for $59. Saturday May 10 & Sunday May 11 https://www.opentable.com/r/papille-gustative-santa-monica

Loulou Rooftop Restaurant Mother's Day Brunch Buffet: DJs and live performances for Mother's Day, starting at 11:30a.m. with a special buffet along with Seafood Tower at $85 per adult and $45 for children. Sunday May 11, 395 Santa Monica Place https://www.opentable.com/r/loulou-rooftop-restaurant-and-lounge-santa-monica

The Penthouse Restaurant Mother's Day Brunch: Enjoy a 3-course brunch menu featuring fresh baked pastries along with Chef's specialty creations sure to please the entire family. $115. Sunday May 11, 1111 2nd St. https://www.opentable.com/r/the-penthouse-restaurant-santa-monica

Fia Mother’s Day Garden Brunch: $79 per guest includes pastry basket for a table, one entree and one mimosa per person. $39 for kids brunch of eggs, bacon and potatoes entree. Sunday May 11, 2454 Wilshire Blvd. https://www.opentable.com/r/fia-santa-monica

Viceroy Sugar Palm Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet: Expect made-to-order crepes, French toast, scrambled eggs, crispy potato medley, and a decadent charcuterie board with imported cheeses and cured meats, along with bottomless mimosas. $70 for adults, $35 for kids (13 and under) Sunday, May 11, 10a.m. – 2p.m., 1819 Ocean Ave. https://www.opentable.com/r/sugar-palm-ocean-avenue-santa-monica

Mother's Day by the Sea at Hotel Casa del Mar: Start with appetizers like oysters and caviar, bluefin crudo, chilled Spanish gazpacho, or a citrus salad, followed by cinnamon French toast, a truffle crab omelet, artichoke & mushroom risotto, Chilean seabass, steak & eggs, or a classic croque madame. End on a sweet note with a visit to the curated Dessert Table, brimming with treats. $125.Sunday, May 11, starting at 11a.m. https://resy.com/cities/santa-monica-ca/venues/terrazza/events/mothers-day-brunch-2025-05-11

Tipsy Scholar Rosé All Day Master Class: Join us for a fun-filled day of sipping on rosé, learning new things, and having a great time. Flights are $40 and include an AJA Rosé trucker hat. Reservations are $10 per person. Thursday, May 15,AJA Vineyards, 1417 2nd St. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-tipsy-scholar-rose-all-day-tickets-1321605450479

Further Afield: Ivy Station Night Market: Mother's Day Edition: The monthly Friday night market with a special edition dedicated to Mother's Day. Expect 30+ local makers and artisan vendors, food trucks, adoptable dogs from A Purposeful Rescue, kids crafting with Fit4Mom Los Angeles. FREE. Friday, May 9, 5 - 9 p.m. 8840 National Blvd. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ivy-station-night-market-mothers-day-edition-registration-1325963154489

Looking Ahead: Main St. Mainopoly (5/25); AIDS/LifeCycle Finish Line Festival (6/7); Rosé on Rose Fest (6/14); Main St. Summer Soulstice Festival (6/21); Make Music Day (6/21); SaMo Chamber of Commerce "Toast to 100 Years" (6/26); Eeeeeatscon (6/28-29)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com. Here are my past columns and let me know if you have any feedback on Around Town: Mother's Day Weekend Events