Dave Barry with Paul Levine: They will be discussing “Class Clown: The Memoirs of a Professional Wiseass: How I Went 77 Years Without Growing Up.” America’s most beloved wiseass finally tells his life story with all the humor you’d expect from a man who made a career out of making fun of pretty much everything. Thursday, May 22, 8p.m., Vista Del Mar, 3200 Motor Ave. https://livetalksla.org/events/davebarry/

Street League Skateboarding at the Pier: They are transforming the iconic Santa Monica Pier in the league’s first-ever ‘Spot-Takeover’ event. A custom-built course will rebuild the Santa Monica Triple Set — one of skateboarding’s most iconic spots — right on the Santa Monica Pier for a FREE festival that pays homage to the place that shaped skateboarding into what it is today. Friday, May 23, 1:30 - 6:30p.m. https://www.streetleague.com/santamonica

Memorial Day Weekend Swim at Annenberg Community Beach House Pool (Saturday, Sunday, Monday): Take a dip in the pool all Memorial Day Weekend long! The historic pool is open from 10am - 6pm each day. Passes go on sale at 9am, all members of your party must be present. $4/youth (1-17), $10/adult (18-59), $5/sr. adult (60 and up) Babies under one are free! 415 Pacific Coast Highway https://www.santamonica.gov/how-to-purchase-a-beach-house-pool-pass

10th Annual MAINopoly: A Taste of Main Street: This is one of my personal favorite days on Main St. every year. Experience the best restaurants, bars & eateries at the 10th Annual “MAINopoly: A Taste of Main St.” This all-ages community event is a fun take on the classic board game, giving players access to tastings at over 20 participating businesses. Stop at every location for a chance to win a "Taste of Main Street" Prize Package. There is also beer garden featuring craft cocktails, food, games, DJ & more tastings. Monopoly-themed attire is encouraged! $30 for advanced tickets. Sunday, May 25, 1 – 5p.m. https://mainopolysm.com/

Memorial Day Muscle Beach International Classic:For decades competitors have traveled from all over the world to compete at the historic Muscle Beach Competitions. These events are highlighted by a warm friendly local atmosphere while providing quality competition. Free for spectators. Monday, May 26, 1:00p.m. @ 1800 Ocean Front Walk https://www.musclebeachvenice.com/

Santa Monica Chef Featured in “Yes, Chef!” - a New José Andrés and Martha Stewart’s Show: Twelve rebellious chefs compete for $250,000 in a cooking competition, including Michelle Francis of Santa Monica who formerly worked at Jar and now is doing private catering. Mondays on NBC.

Craft & Connect Mixology Class: Come to learn new cocktail recipes and stay for a good time! The Surfing Fox’s bartender, George, will guide you through the techniques and secrets of making balanced and delicious cocktails through 2 examples - which you will taste and enjoy, of course. All tools are provided along with family-style bites and take-home recipes. Tuesday, May 27, 7pm, 120 Colorado Ave. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/craft-connect-mixology-class-tickets-1316957237549

ONGOING: “Two Bit Circus” Pop-Up; LiteBrite Experience; Penmar Sunset Sessions (through July 18); Wellness & Waves (through Oct 11)

What to Eat & Drink?

Truly Pizza Pop-Up at Hotel Casa del Mar

Esters Wine School: What Happens in the Vineyard - Farming Matters: Want to learn more about Esters' obsession with great farming? This class will focus on how winemakers farm without relying on chemicals and make amazing wines while preserving the health of the soil, animals and the planet. $90. Thursday, May 22, 7p.m., 1314 7th St. https://resy.com/cities/los-angeles-ca/venues/esters-wine-shop-and-bar/events/esters-wine-school-what-happens-in-the-vineyard-farming-matters-2025-05-22

Brewer Clifton Winemaker Dinner at the Lobster: Chef Govind Armstrong and Winemaker Greg Brewer are joining together to create an evening to remember. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the dinner is priced at $180 per person plus tax and gratuity, featuring a four-course, pre-fixe menu crafted specially for this dinner, complementing Brewer Clifton’s California Central Coast wines perfectly. Thursday, May 22 https://resy.com/cities/los-angeles-ca/venues/the-lobster/events/brewer-clifton-wine-dinner-2025-05-22

Andrew's Cheese 101 Class: Join shop owner and passionate cheese expert Andrew for a 90-minute class where he will guide you through the history, origins, and fundamentals of cheese, with the chance to taste some of the world’s most famous cheeses, paired with wine and beer. Expect plenty of laughs, great flavors, and fascinating facts along the way. Friday, May 23, 7p.m., 728 Montana Ave. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/andrews-cheese-101-class-tickets-1329130798999

Truly Pizza x Patio del Mar Collab: Hailed as one of the “50 Best Pizzerias in the USA,” this celebrated team from Dana Point brings their signature artisanal pies and inventive desserts to Hotel Casa del Mar on May 25 and 26, from 11a.m. - 8p.m. https://resy.com/cities/santa-monica-ca/venues/patio-del-mar/events/truly-pizza-2025-05-25

Wally’s Launches Pre-Fixe Lunch Menu: Enjoy a two-course lunch for $29 with starters like Paul’s Endive Salad and Avocado Toast, and mains like Petit Steak Frites or a French Omelette Roulee. Upgrade to three courses for $35 to add dessert. 214 Wilshire Blvd. https://www.wallywine.com

Pasjoli Closing, but "plans to reopen with a new look and menu": On May 31, Beran will close Pasjoli, with plans to reopen with a revamped dining room and an entirely new menu two weeks later. “It was starting to become this thing that maybe wasn’t the restaurant that I was trying to shape it into,” Chef Beran says. “In my head, I’d always had a vision for it. Over time, the neighborhood evolved one way, I evolved one way and the restaurant evolved one way. And the visions weren’t really aligned.” More details here.

LA’s Best Lunch Deal Is Fogo de Chão’s All-You-Can-Eat Brazilian Barbecue Buffet: The full churrasco experience costs a hefty $54 for lunch at Fogo de Chão, although it comes with at least six different kinds of meats, including picanha (prime top sirloin), bone-in ribeye, lamb chops, and garlic chicken. But the salad bar, which is probably the best salad bar buffet to be found in Los Angeles, costs just $18. And once you add on the $14 single-meat option, you essentially get something close to an all-you-can-eat Brazilian barbecue lunch for just $32 before tax and gratuity. https://la.eater.com/2025/4/22/24414169/fogo-de-chao-brazilian-barbecue-bargain-lunch-all-you-can-eat-los-angeles

Further Afield:WeHo Pride 2025 kicks off this Thursday by celebrating Harvey Milk Day with the 3rd annual José Julio Sarria Drag Pageant. Then this Friday to Sunday, Pride continues with the WeHo Pride Arts Festival, a three day celebration of theatre, poetry, and art hosted at the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Village at Ed Gould Plaza. FREE. https://www.wehopride.com/

Looking Ahead: AIDS/LifeCycle Finish Line Festival (6/7); Rosé on Rose Fest (6/14); Main St. Summer Soulstice Festival (6/21); The Venice Fest (6/21); SaMo Pride (6/21); Make Music Day (6/21); SaMo Chamber of Commerce "Toast to 100 Years" (6/26); Eeeeeatscon (6/28-29)

