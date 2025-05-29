SMDP's Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes Locals Nights at AJA Vineyards & Blue Plate Oysterette, and much more!

"Marina Culture Jam": Marina del Rey celebrates 60 years with free community festival featuring music, art and cultural performances at the waterfront. The family-friendly event will showcase internationally recognized performers and attendees can also participate in interactive drumming sessions, enjoy live DJ sets, and engage with various art stations throughout the park. Saturday, May 31, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Burton Chace Park, 13650 Mindanao Way https://beaches.lacounty.gov/marinaculturejam/

A Summer Kickoff Pool Party at The Pierside Hotel: The Pierside is kicking off summer in style beachside in Santa Monica. Their “High Tides & Vibes” summer kickoff pool party will feature poolside beats, coastal bites from The Surfing Fox and cocktails from Mission Craft Cocktails. Saturday, May 31, 4 – 7p.m., 120 Colorado Ave. https://www.thepiersidehotel.com

Saturday by the Sea with WHEAT Boutique: Join Us For A Shopping Experience Where Chic Meets Coastal Charm Thoughtfully designed activations and shopping featuring Citizens of Humanity providing custom embroidery, Tom Ford and Pucci Sunglasses, Aviator Nation, Hunza G, Jennifer Meyer, Karen Lazar, and Lady Cuir. A live DJ, mimosa bar, and light bites Saturday, May 31, 11a.m. - 2p.m., Hotel Casa del Mar rsvp@etchotels.com

Chrysalis Annual All In For Changing Lives Poker Tournament: Come to the Santa Monica Bay Woman’s Club, where chip leaders play their best hands in hopes of making it to the final table and all friends of Chrysalis can get in on the fun at the party. This event is for both poker players and non-players to come together and support changing lives through jobs. Saturday, May 31, 2 - 8 p.m., 1210 4th St. https://www.changelives.org/all-in/

Live Talks: Jeffrey Seller with Josh Groban: They will be discussing “Theatre Kid: A Broadway Memoir”, a coming-of-age memoir from Jeffrey Seller one of the most successful theatrical producers of our time-- the only producer to have mounted two Pulitzer Prize–winning musicals—Hamilton and Rent. Thursday, June 5, 8p.m., New Roads School, 3131 Olympic Blvd. https://livetalksla.org/events/jeffrey-seller/

ONGOING: “Two Bit Circus” Pop-Up; LiteBrite Experience; Penmar Sunset Sessions (through July 18); Wellness & Waves (through Oct 11)

What to Eat & Drink?

AJA Vineyards Locals Night: Kick off the summer right with the perfect evening at your local Santa Monica winery. If you live in Santa Monica or the surrounding Los Angeles area, come enjoy 2 glasses of wine and get the 3rd for $1. Friday, May 30, 1417 2nd St. https://ajavineyards.com/upcoming-events/

Nipsey Hussle’s Popular Marathon Burger Opening on Venice Boardwalk: Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom (brother of the late rapper Nipsey Hussle) and his team will sling crispy-edged wagyu smash burgers on the Venice Beach Boardwalk next to the pickup basketball courts and Muscle Beach starting Saturday, May 31, 1827 Oceanfront Walk, Venice. https://la.eater.com/2025/5/27/24438223/marathon-burger-nipsey-hussle-venice-restaurant-opening-los-angeles

Blue Plate Oysterette Community Dinner Series: Join a gourmet dinner at sunset for $29. Enjoy a chef-curated meal, mingle with your Santa Monica neighbors, and soak in the sunset from our communal table. This dinner will feature shrimp tacos, rice and beans, chips with specialty salsas, watermelon and cucumber agua frescas and more. Monday, June 2, 6 - 8p.m., 1355 Ocean Ave. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bpo-community-dinner-series-tickets-1333332235609

Edgemar Restaurant on Main St. Launching Lunch: Their goal is to balance fresh, seasonal ingredients with satisfying portions whether you need to be back at your desk in an hour or want to linger over a glass of wine and extend your escape. They are open for lunch Wednesday through Friday 11:00a.m. - 3:30p.m. plus weekends all day. 2435 Main St. https://www.edgemar.la/menu

The Infatuation Declares the SaMo "New Din Tai Fung Is The Best One Yet": Some restaurants have loyal customers. Din Tai Fung has believers: people who will wait an hour-plus for dumplings without batting an eye, know each of their XLB has exactly 18 pleats, and refer to it exclusively as “DTF”. You could argue that there are better dumplings in the SGV, and you’d probably be right. But that’s not the point. You’re here to eat delicious soup dumplings with an ocean view and fill up on other Taiwanese staples you can depend on. 395 Santa Monica Place https://www.theinfatuation.com/los-angeles/reviews/din-tai-fung-santa-monica

Jyan Isaac Bread Makes EaterLA's "Best Bagels in LA" List: “In addition to coveted sourdough rolls, Horwitz bakes brioche buns, baguettes, challah, and multi-grain porridge loaves. He also branched out into bagels, serving them loose or topped with options like schmear, tomato cultured butter, and house jam. On the sweeter side, the bakery offers glossy croissants with mesmerizing curves and cruffins topped with seasonal fruits.” 1620 Ocean Park Blvd. https://la.eater.com/maps/best-bagels-los-angeles

Further Afield:WeHo Pride: WeHo Pride gets into full swing this Friday to Sunday with the OUTLOUD Music West at West Hollywood Park (night one is free, the next two are ticketed), plus the Dyke March, the Women's Freedom Festival, and the WeHo Pride Parade on Sunday. https://www.wehopride.com/events

Looking Ahead: AIDS/LifeCycle Finish Line Festival (6/7); Rosé on Rose Fest (6/14); Cardboard Yacht Regatta (6/14); Main St. Summer Soulstice Festival (6/21); The Venice Fest (6/21); SaMo Pride (6/21); Make Music Day (6/21); SaMo Chamber of Commerce "Toast to 100 Years" (6/26); Eeeeeatscon (6/28-29)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com. Here are my past columns and let me know if you have any feedback on Around Town: Locals Nights at AJA Vineyards & Blue Plate Oysterette, and More!