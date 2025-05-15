SMDP's Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes the Konamon Japanese Street Food Festival, the Final Pier Locals Night of the season, an multiple Main St. restaurants getting recognition from food sites, and much more!

Santa Monica Pier Locals’ Night Season Finale: They’re closing out the season with a bang with a free, all-ages event supporting three amazing causes: the Rick Crocker Charity Run, SAMOHI Football, and Lincoln Middle School’s Art Dept. Thursday, May 15, 3:30 - 10p.m. https://www.santamonicapier.org/localsnight

Konamon Fest – Japanese Street Food Festival: This street food and cultural festival returns with a sake tasting area with more than 31 varieties of sake, vendors from Japan, and a live Japanese violin performance. Saturday and Sunday, May 17–18, Santa Monica Pier https://www.konamonfest.com

Downtown Santa Monica Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month: Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month through multicultural performances, including hula dancers, Tahitian dancers, traditional Chinese dance, and a lion dance. This family-friendly event also features a Shopfest Market, dog zone, crafts, and a kids’ play area. Saturday, May 17, 10a.m. - 5p.m., Third Street Promenade, 1300 & 1400 Blocks https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aapi-heritage-month-celebration-x-third-street-promenade-tickets-1331407247919

“México Mágico” Folklórico Dance and Mariachi Festival: This folklórico dance and mariachi music festival features youth mariachi and folklorico dance groups from SMMUSD and other groups from the western United States. Saturday, May 17, 2 - 9:30 p.m., SaMoHi, 600 Olympic Blvd. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_XGHC0VyklR1Y7MNKS3igAHPxHXdrV8g/view

Santa Monica Pier Pressure Scavenger Hunt: Don't miss this breezy adventure out on the pier and in Palisades Park, where you'll hunt for fun quirks and surprising secrets you never knew you never knew. Highlights include a secret about the carousel, a surprising message in a faraway park, the magical mind of zoltar, a devastating storm, oddball art, a theater that sells shoes, great views from the little-known observation room, and more. Saturday, May 17, 2 p.m. Save $5 on tickets when you use the code pier5 during checkout. https://watsonadventures.com/hunt/the-pier-pressure-santa-monica-scavenger-hunt/2021

SaMo Public Library Presents: Nearly Exactly Almost Like Me: Celebrate diversity and Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with local illustrator Pearl AuYeung, as she presents her newest children’s book, Nearly Exactly Almost Like Me, written by Jennifer Bradbury. Book giveaway and signing follow; limited supply. For families. Saturday, May 17, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m., Pico Branch Library, 2201 Pico Blvd.

Inaugural Venice Beach Half Marathon & 5K: The event will showcase the best of Venice through multiple live entertainment stops along the route, photo ops, and a post-race festival, all while raising money for local schools. Participate in the Half Marathon, 5K, 1 Mile Youth Jog and Family Walk, or the "Grunion Run" for the little ones. Sunday, May 18, 7:30a.m. - 12p.m., Venice Beach https://runvenicebeach.com

46th Annual Venice Family Clinic Art Walk + Auction: The event features work from 200+ artists with all proceeds benefiting the Clinic’s essential medical, dental, and mental health services for low-income Angelenos. FREE. May 9–18 in Venice. https://venicefamilyclinic.org/

An Evening of Hope Film Screenings & Panel Discussion: The City of Santa Monica and Sustainable Works present a trio of films along with a panel with one of the directors. Wednesday, May 21, 5:30p.m., Santa Monica Library, MLK Auditorium, 601 Santa Monica Blvd. https://events.humanitix.com/aneveningofhopefilmscreeningevent

Bay Cities Celebrating 100 years of the Godmother: Bay Cities hit a major milestone in 2025: celebrating a century of tradition, flavor, and community. 100 years of The Godmother sandwiches paired with the people who made it all possible—that’s you! We’re excited to announce that we’ve partnered again with LA-based artist and designer CANTSTOPGOODBOY to continue to honor this moment with something special: The Godmother “100-year” Milestone Hoodie!

ONGOING: “Two Bit Circus” Pop-Up; LiteBrite Experience; Penmar Sunset Sessions (through July 18); Wellness & Waves (through Oct 11)

What to Eat & Drink?

Tipsy Scholar Rosé All Day Master Class: Join us for a fun-filled day of sipping on rosé, learning new things, and having a great time. Flights are $40 and they include an AJA Rosé trucker hat! Reservations are $10 per person. May 15. AJA Vineyards https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-tipsy-scholar-rose-all-day-tickets-1321605450479

"Cars & Coffee" at Papille Gustative: Bring your exotic car(s) or your old-timer and receive FREE COFFEE, pastry and cookies. Enjoy live music and be entered to win special prizes. Saturday, May 17, 7a,m., 2823 Main St. https://papillegustativela.com

Shutters Wine Dinner with Stolpman Vineyards: Enjoy a four-course dinner where Peter Stolpman will personally share the vineyard’s multi-generational story. Don’t miss the chance to enjoy an unforgettable experience with one of California’s most esteemed winemakers. Thursday, May 22, 6:30p.m., 1 Pico Blvd. https://www.shuttersonthebeach.com/experiences/#!/e/wine-dinner-with-stolpman-winery-may-22nd-2025-0d468977

Esters Wine School: What Happens in the Vineyard - Farming Matters: Want to learn more about Esters' obsession with great farming? This class will focus on how winemakers farm without relying on chemicals and make amazing wines while preserving the health of the soil, animals and the planet. $90. Thursday, May 22, 2025 7p.m., 1314 7th St. https://resy.com/cities/los-angeles-ca/venues/esters-wine-shop-and-bar/events/esters-wine-school-what-happens-in-the-vineyard-farming-matters-2025-05-22

Edgemar on Main St. Makes LA Times' "Best weekend brunch spots" List: Brunch spans dim sum like shrimp toast, chile-soaked wontons and imperial rolls stuffed with lump crab and shrimp, as well as larger plates such as butter chicken with ruby curry and fish and chips. Ask about the daily specials: A hefty shawarma wrap with tender lamb was offered at my last visit. Mimosas can be ordered by the glass or bottle with orange, grapefruit or seasonal fruit juice, but the cold brew carajillo and Doe Eyed Doll #3, with cognac, aperol, apple and lime, prove equally tempting. https://www.latimes.com/food/list/best-los-angeles-restaurants-weekend-brunch-guide

Not No Bar Makes the Infatuation's "Best Pizza in LA" List: "The pizza at Not No Bar can be difficult to procure. The buzzy cocktail bar-pizzeria on Main St. is walk-in only and lines form quickly on the weekends. But your reward is bubbly-crusted, Neapolitan-ish pizza that goes toe-to-toe with the best on the Westside. The topping options are swapped out regularly, but if you see La Blanca, get it. The ricotta-layered white pie is squiggled with pesto and topped with a heap of frilly mustard greens that cut through the richness nicely. The room tends to be less packed on Sundays and Mondays, which means you might be able to glimpse spinning dough action at the back pizza counter from your seat." 2424 Main St. https://www.theinfatuation.com/los-angeles/guides/the-best-pizza-in-los-angeles

LA Mag Proclaims “West Coast Bagel Lovers Rejoice - H&H Bagels Has Arrived": "From the Upper West Side to the Westside—H&H Bagels has officially landed in Santa Monica! Founded in 1972 by Puerto Rican immigrants, the iconic NYC brand (yes, that bagel from Seinfeld) is now bringing its chewy, kettle-boiled magic to SoCal—with a spicy scallion cream cheese in tow.”

Heavy Handed on Main St. Listed on EaterLA’s “Best Burgers in LA” List: “The short rib patty differentiates Santa Monica’s Heavy Handed from the rest of the pack. The burger is fatty and rich and only benefits from the addition of American cheese, caramelized onions, bread and butter pickles, and a healthy dosing of “heavy” sauce. The burger is quite hearty by itself, but don’t skip out on the crispy, salty beef tallow fries. End meals here with a creamy soft serve cone, encapsulated in a sweet chocolate shell.” 2912 Main St. https://la.eater.com/maps/best-essential-burgers-los-angeles

Further Afield:GAME ON! Science, Sports & Play Exhibit: This is a dynamic and immersive new exhibition debuting at the California Science Center on May 15, offering visitors a one-of-a-kind opportunity to explore the fascinating connections between movement, athleticism and the science that makes it all possible.

Looking Ahead: Main St. Mainopoly (5/25); AIDS/LifeCycle Finish Line Festival (6/7); Rosé on Rose Fest (6/14); Main St. Summer Soulstice Festival (6/21); The Venice Fest (6/21); SaMo Pride (6/21); Make Music Day (6/21); SaMo Chamber of Commerce "Toast to 100 Years" (6/26); Eeeeeatscon (6/28-29)



If there's something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com