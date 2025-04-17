SMDP's Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes a lot of Easter events, Earth Day events, and much more!

Locals’ Night at the Santa Monica Pier: Pacific Park and the Santa Monica Pier are once again rolling out the red carpet. Enjoy a free evening of live music, youth performances, dancing, a car show, and a curated Art Mart featuring more than 40 local vendors. Thursday, April 17, 3:30 to 10 p.m. https://www.santamonicapier.org/localsnight

Conscious Market in Celebration of Earth Day: Conscious Market LA presents an Earth Day Celebration, turning Third Street Promenade into a lively marketplace with 40 of LA's favorite eco-conscious local vendors. Saturday, April 19, 10:00 a.m. - 6p.m., Third Street Promenade, 1300 & 1400 Block https://www.eventbrite.com/e/earth-day-marketplace-a-celebration-of-sustainable-living-tickets-1270052775039

“Rooted in Resilience” Event: This community event is aimed at celebrating strength, healing, and togetherness in the wake of the Pacific Palisades wildfire. Organizers say the event is about more than entertainment — it’s an opportunity for the Palisades community to reconnect and rebuild following months of recovery efforts. Saturday, April 19, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Clover Park, 2600 Ocean Park Blvd. https://www.facebook.com/events/1576170396392675/

Step Into a World of Wonder: Free Mobile Learning Adventure at Santa Monica Place, Apr. 19. Imagination takes center stage at Santa Monica Place this spring. On Saturday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., families are invited to experience the Mobile Learning Adventure (MLA) at Santa Monica Place—a one-day, free event packed with playful, hands-on activities designed to spark creativity and inspire young minds. Saturday, April 19, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. WHERE: Santa Monica Place – 1st Floor 395 Santa Monica Place https://www.pnc.com/en/about-pnc/corporate-responsibility/grow-up-great/community-events/mobile-learning-adventure.html

Rustic Canyon Park Easter Egg Hunt: Enjoy crafts, moon bounces, and egg hunts for all ages. Kids should bring their own baskets for hunting. The egg hunts begin at 1p.m. Saturday, April 19, 11a.m. - 2p.m., 601 Latimer Road https://mommypoppins.com/lakids/rustic-canyon-easter-egg-hunt

California Heritage Museum Easter Egg Hunt: Hop on down to the Main St. Farmers Market for Easter fun! Meet the bunny and join their egg hunt. Sunday, April 20, 10a.m. - 1p.m., 2612 Main St. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/main-street-santa-monica-easter-egg-hunt-tickets-1303360098139

Easter Eggstravaganza at Regent Santa Monica Beach: Begin with brunch, then, let the festivities unfold – children will revel in the magic of an Easter egg hunt and a visit from the Easter Bunny himself, while adults relax with live music from the on-site DJ and a glass raised in celebration. $180 per adult inclusive of a glass of bubbly, and $85 for children under 12. Children 3 years old and under are complimentary. Sunday, April 20, 9a.m. - 2p.m., 1700 Ocean Ave. https://www.opentable.com/booking/experiences-availability?rid=1352836&restref=1352836&experienceId=447536

Fairmont-Miramar Easter Egg Hunt & Brunch: Their annual Easter egg hunt is a complimentary event for guests and the community. Before or after the hunt try the curated Easter brunch at Fig Santa Monica from 11:30a.m. - 3p.m. Sunday, April 20, 1p.m., 101 Wilshire Blvd.

St. Augustine by-the-Sea Easter Egg Hunt: Everyone is welcome to join their annual neighborhood Easter egg hunt on the courtyard lawn next to the church along with a special appearance by the Easter Bunny. Sunday, April 20, 9:45a.m., 1227 4th St. https://www.saint-augustine.org

Earth Month Celebration at Heal the Bay Aquarium: Celebrate our blue planet with a sea-riously fun adventure! Enjoy live feedings, eco-crafts, and meet local marine life. Take the Earth Month pledge and get 20% off reusable items on April 19, plus 10% off all April—shop in-store or online at https://shop.healthebay.org/

The Lunar Light - Discovery Immersive VR Experience: Step into the boots of an astronaut and embark on a journey to investigate the site of a recent asteroid impact on the moon. The Lunar Light: Discovery" redefines the boundaries of hyper-reality immersive experiences by blending real-world interactions with state-of-the-art virtual reality. This pop-up immersive episode is the origin story of an epic saga that follows the aftermath of an asteroid striking the Moon in the year 2055. $55. Fridays 4-9 p.m., Saturdays 2-9 p.m. and Sundays 2-8 p.m. through May. 1813 Centinela Ave. https://www.lunarlight.space/

SaMo Library Earth Day Celebration: Our Power, Our Planet: Learn how you can help protect our planet at this drop-in event with information tables, mini-presentations, and activities for all ages. Tuesday, April 22, 3:30 - 5:30 p.m., SaMo Public Library - Main Library, 601 Santa Monica Blvd. earthday.org.

Library Trivia Night: Test your literary prowess and win books to add to your home library at a pub-style trivia contest. Compete individually or as a team. Tuesday, April 22, 6p.m., Solidarity Restaurant 1414 Lincoln Blvd. https://www.santamonica.gov/events/4160qf6rt91jrrfx50w7ktrtcw/202504221800

ONGOING: “Two Bit Circus” Pop-Up; LiteBrite Experience; Wellness & Waves (through Oct 11)

What to Eat & Drink?

Easter Eggstravaganza at Regent Santa Monica Beach: Children will revel in the magic of an Easter egg hunt and a visit from the Easter Bunny himself, while adults relax with live music from the on-site DJ and a glass raised in celebration. With sweeping ocean views and a spirit of joy in the air, this is Easter reimagined – elevated, effortless and truly unforgettable. $180 per adult and $85 for children under 12. Free for children 3. Sunday, April 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. https://www.opentable.com/booking/experiences-availability?rid=1352836&restref=1352836&experienceId=447536

Easter Sunday Brunch with a French Twist at LouLou Roof Terrace: For $69, they are offering a French-California fusion buffet brunch along with Ocean views, DJs and live performances, and photo ops with the Easter Bunny (AKA Le Lapin de Pâques). Menu highlights include Truffle Scrambled Eggs, Shrimp Ceviche, Gazpacho, Lobster Pasta, and Roasted Beef Tip, as well as an Avocado Toast Bar and Omelet, Crepe and Paella stations. Sunday, April 20, 11:30a.m. - 4:30p.m., Santa Monica Place, Third Level https://www.loulousantamonica.com

Easter Brunch at Papille Gustative: 3 course menu includes options like a beet and burrata salad, Jyan Isaac Bread French Toast, flame-seared salmon, and more. $50. 2823 Main St. https://www.opentable.com/r/papille-gustative-santa-monica

Easter Brunch at Terrazza at Hotel Casa Del Mar: Ocean views, time-honored favorites, fresh seasonal additions, and an indulgent dessert buffet—Easter brunch at Terrazza is a tradition worth savoring. https://resy.com/cities/santa-monica-ca/venues/terrazza/events/easter-brunch-2025-04-20

Chelsea Easter Brunch & Prime Rib Dinner: “Gather with family and friends for a delicious, seasonally inspired brunch in a warm and welcoming setting. 3-Course Brunch, including a glass of champagne and Breakfast Breads for the table. Prime Rib Dinner includes Asparagus Soup or Arugula Fennel Salad, Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes & Creamed Spinach. $70 per person for brunch and $65 for dinner. Sunday, April 20, 2460 Wilshire Blvd. https://www.chelseasm.com/easter-brunch

Sirena at the Georgian Easter Table: Enjoy seasonal favorites like Leek & Potato Pancakes with Smoked Salmon, Croissant French Toast Soufflé, and their signature Italian Benedict—served family-style. Sip on festive cocktails like the Bunny Mary and end on a sweet note with Carrot Cake layered in pineapple jam and cream cheese frosting. Sunday, April 20 https://www.thegeorgian.com/files/6866/Easter_Holiday_Menus.pdf

Easter at the Marina del Rey Hotel: Indulge in three-course brunch for $55 per person, starting with a glass of bubbly or a Del Rey Mimosa. Savor seasonal delights like King Salmon with spring vegetables, Braised Short Rib with a Napa cabernet demi, or an Asian-inspired Grilled Pork Chop. Finish with a decadent Chocolate Molten Cake or classic Carrot Cake. A la carte items also available. 13534 Bali Way, Marina Del Rey https://www.opentable.com/booking/experiences-availability?rid=156871&restref=156871&experienceId=454864

Easter at Jamaica Bay Inn: Celebrate with a festive three-course brunch by the bay for $45 per person. Start with a flavorful Shrimp Crostini, then choose from entrées like Shakshuka with roasted peppers and a sunny-side-up egg, Pan-Seared Branzino with forbidden rice, or Roasted Chicken with mashed potatoes and honey-glazed carrots. End on a sweet note with a Lemon-Orange Mousse or a decadent Chocolate Lava Cake. Easter Bunny expected from 11a.m. -1p.m.. 14160 Palawan Way, Marina Del Rey https://www.opentable.com/booking/experiences-availability?rid=51730&restref=51730&experienceId=449597



Fogo de Chao Santa Monica Now Open: The Brazilian churrascuria opened at 1551 Ocean Ave. last week. https://www.facebook.com/share/1BvzgnvprK/

Cookie Good Features Easter and Passover Specials: Easter flavors include Chocolate Easter Egg, Rice Krispies Treat Nest, and Peeps Sugar Cookies and Passover offerings include Coffee-Toffee Macaroon, Flourless Chocolate Cake, and Marble Cake Macaroon. 2448 Wilshire Blvd. https://www.instagram.com/cookiegoodla/

Edgemar Restaurant Launches Sunday $35 Omakase: “Elevate your Sunday afternoon at Edgemar Restaurant and Lounge with our Chef's specially curated Omakase table spread. For just $35 per person, indulge in a thoughtfully prepared selection of shareable dishes alongside family and friends.” The deal is offered between 3 - 8p.m. every Sunday. 2435 Main St. https://www.edgemar.la



Further Afield:New Italian Wine Bar Enoteca Del Re Hosts Pizza & Vino Pop-Up: The event features renowned pizzaiolo Chef Michele Galifi with a one-night-only menu of wood-fired pizzas paired with Italian wines. Guests can also order from the menu à la carte. Thursday, April 17, 900 N. Broadway, Los Angeles https://www.instagram.com/enotecadelre

Looking Ahead: Looking Ahead: Kidical Mass (5/4); Juniper Market (5/10); Main St. Mainopoly (5/25); AIDS/LifeCycle Finish Line Festival (6/7); Rosé on Rose Fest (6/14); Main St. Summer Soulstice Festival (6/21); Make Music Day (6/21); SaMo Chamber of Commerce "Toast to 100 Years" (6/26)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.comand let me know if you have any feedback on Around Town: Around Town: Easter Weekend Eggstravaganza