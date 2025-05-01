SMDP's Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes YAllwest Book Festival, Free Comic Book Day, Annual Kidical Mass Family Bike Ride, Cinco de Mayo on The Promenade, and much more!

Penmar Sunset Sessions featuring G. Love, Kate Morgan, and Outlanderz: Enjoy music and good vibes as the Sun sets. Friday, May 2, 6 - 9p.m., 1233 Rose Ave. https://tickets.thepenmar.com/e/sunset-sessions-may-2

Free Comic Book Day: Santa Monica Public Library teams up with the Santa Monica Comics Company (formerly of Hi De Ho Comics) to offer comic book giveaways, super activities, prizes, and a mini creator con! Saturday, May 3, 11a.m. - 3p.m., 601 Santa Monica Blvd. https://www.santamonica.gov/events/42xey1vnkq67c2qcrarpwqagmp/202505031100

BYOB: A Comedy Show for Parents with Babies: Have a baby? Date nights non-existent? This is an adult comedy show for parents that can bring their baby to. Bring the baby to the show because they don't understand sh*t yet! (jokes and diapers). Saturday, May 3, 5 - 6:30p.m., The Crow, 2525 Michigan Ave. https://jetbook.co/e/byobknox

YAllwest Book Festival: The annual young adult and middle grade book festival features 80+ authors participating in panel talks and book signings. FREE. Saturday, May 3, 10a.m. - 7p.m., SaMoHi, 601 Pico Blvd. https://www.yallwest.com

Run With Us: Alfalfa & OM Fitness Team Up with Lululemon: Alfalfa is teaming up with OM Fitness for a casual community run powered by Lululemon Santa Monica and led by Omar, Owner and Founder of OM Fitness and Lululemon Santa Monica Run Ambassador. Whether you're a seasoned runner or just in it for the good vibes, this event is for everyone. Sunday, May 4, 9a.m., 2309 Main St.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/alfalfa-x-om-fitness-tickets-1335536949969

Beach Pilates: Grab your comfiest workout set and join for mat pilates & reflective journaling on the beach. Sunday, May 4, 9:00a.m., Lifeguard Tower 28 https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beach-pilates-journaling-tickets-1298098189629

Annual Kidical Mass Family Bike Ride: Enjoy a fun-filled morning with family-friendly activities and a group bike ride for all ages. Activities include community partners offering activities and local mental health resources, helmet decorating, bagels, juice, coffee, and snacks, family-friendly group bike ride for ALL ages on Santa Monica streets followed by Bike parade inside Clover Park. Sunday, May 4, 9a.m. - 12p.m., Clover Park, 2600 Ocean Park Blvd. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2025-kidical-mass-family-bike-ride-tickets-1281137600049

Cinco de Mayo on The Promenade: Complete with live music, outdoor dining from Casa Martin, Cabo Cantina, 1212, Ugo Trattoria & more, and a LatinX pop-up market, this all-ages, pet-friendly event is the perfect way to celebrate the holiday. FREE. Sunday, May 4, 3 - 6p.m., 1200 3rd St. Promenade https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2025-cinco-de-mayo-on-the-promenade-tickets-1324163742399

ONGOING: “Two Bit Circus” Pop-Up; LiteBrite Experience; Lunar Light - Discovery Immersive VR Experience (through May 11); Penmar Sunset Sessions (through July 18); Wellness & Waves (through Oct 11)

What to Eat & Drink?

Pali Wine Dinner at Socalo: Celebrate Pali Wine Co.’s 20th anniversary with an unforgettable dinner featuring winemaker Aaron Walker and Socalo Executive Chef Raul Plascencia’s five-course menu. $99. Thursday, May 1, 7p.m., 1920 Santa Monica Blvd. https://www.socalo.com/event/pali-wine-dinner-at-socalo/

Abbot Kinney First Friday Food Truck Fest: About two dozen food trucks are expected to line the street for the monthly event. Friday, May 2, starting at 5p.m. https://www.abbotkinneyblvd.com/

Jameson's Pub & Cabo Cantina Cinco de Mayo Weekend Fiesta: They are featuring triple-sized mega cocktails all weekend, and $0.99 Coronitas on Monday, Cinco de Mayo.

Gourmandise School DIY Pizza & Beer Event: They are teaming up with Doctor Dough and The Curious Palate to bring you an afternoon of pizza-making and beer-sipping. Your ticket will get you a personal pizza that you’ll craft and bake off yourself, along with a “Half Off the Half Pints” selection of beer from next door. $22. Sunday, May 4, 12p.m. https://www.cookingschoolsofamerica.com/thegourmandiseschool/index.php?page=classes#11266

An Evening Under The Stars - Wine Pairing Dinner with Charles Krug: The patio at Chelsea is hosting a five-course wine pairing dinner featuring the iconic wines of Charles Krug Winery, Napa Valley’s oldest winery. $150 per person. Thursday, May 8, 7p.m., 2460 Wilshire Blvd. https://resy.com/cities/santa-monica-ca/venues/chelsea/events/wine-pairing-dinner-with-charles-krug-2025-05-08

Early Bird Discounts at BOA Steakhouse & Sushi Roku: Early birds, this one’s for you! Now through Memorial Day, score 20% off your bill when you dine before 6:30 p.m. at BOA Steakhouse or Sushi Roku. The offer is valid in the main dining rooms only, so round up your crew, beat the dinner rush, and save some money.

Multiple SaMo Shops Listed on EaterLA's "The Best Bakeries in LA": Editors rave about Jyan Isaac Bread, stating "he offers his coveted sourdough rolls, brioche buns, baguettes, challah, and multi-grain porridge loaves." And they call Petit Grain Boulangerie "The most compelling new bakery to open in 2024." https://la.eater.com/maps/best-bakeries-los-angeles

KTLA Describes Fitoor as “A Naan-Stop Flavor Journey”: This video report states “For all the foodies craving rich, savory South Asian flavors, Fitoor might just be your next go-to spot. Fitoor brings India to L.A. with its elevated Indian cuisine, live belly dancing, and jaw-dropping ambiance. Whether you’re after bold spices, beautiful décor, or a full cultural experience, Fitoor delivers.” https://ktla.com/la-unscripted/fitoor-a-naan-stop-flavor-journey-in-santa-monica/

Further Afield:L.A. County Fair: The Fair returns to Pomona this Friday for its annual assortment of activities, musical performances, food and beverage offerings, rides, and more. After the Friday opener, the fair continues Thursday to Sunday through the rest of the month plus Monday, May 26. https://www.lacountyfair.com

Looking Ahead: Juniper Market (5/10); Main St. Mainopoly (5/25); AIDS/LifeCycle Finish Line Festival (6/7); Rosé on Rose Fest (6/14); Main St. Summer Soulstice Festival (6/21); Make Music Day (6/21); SaMo Chamber of Commerce "Toast to 100 Years" (6/26); Eeeeeatscon (6/28-29)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.comand let me know if you have any feedback on Around Town: Cinco de Mayo Weekend