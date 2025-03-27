SUB HEAD: SMDP's Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes Bergamot Comedy Festival, Penmar Sunset Sessions, Grilled Cheese & Beer Night at Andrew’s Cheese Shop, and much more!

National Geographic Live: Untangling the Mind: The series is an immersive storytelling experience sure to capture the imaginations of those with all degrees of science knowledge. Neuroscientist Steve Ramirez will guide the audience on a journey through the most remarkable human organ – the brain – to see what really makes humans who we are. Thursday, March 27, 7:30p.m., BroadStage, 1310 11th St. https://broadstage.org/tickets-shows/calendar/nat-geo-live-untangling-the-mind/

A FUNgi Mushroom Growing Workshop: Ready to grow your own mushrooms? This hands-on workshop covers everything from cultivation methods to contamination prevention. Walk away with your own inoculated grow kit and the knowledge to nurture your fungi at home. Thursday, March 27, 6:30p.m., MUD\WTR, 2515 Main St. https://widget.hellowalla.com/enrollments/42196

Sunset Sessions at the Penmar Kick Off: Enjoy live music, beer, wine, cocktails, food, and great company every Friday. Bring your favorite blanket and join the community on the green while watching the sunset and listening to local artists. Friday, March 28, 6 - 9p.m., 1233 Rose Ave. https://thepenmar.com

Celebrate Women's History Month at with a screening of Fly Like a Girl (2019), followed by a panel discussion: Santa Monica has a rich aviation history with the Museum of Flying and Santa Monica Municipal Airport staples in our destination. This film screening and panel discussion for the 2019 film “Fly Like a Girl” is in honor of Women’s History Month and highlights trailblazing female pilots and astronauts and inspires aspiring young pilots to follow their flight dreams. Saturday, March 29, 11:00a.m., Main Library 601 Santa Monica Blvd.

Strong Words Speakeasy: Strong Words returns to the Westside at Socalo for dinner and drinks followed by a very special spoken word event with powerful back room storytelling. Strong Words is a Los Angeles based community event that celebrates diversity through storytelling, poetry, and music. Saturday, March 29, 7:30p.m., 1920 Santa Monica Blvd. https://www.socalo.com/event/strong-words/

Bergamot Comedy Festival: The week-long event will feature a lineup of performances from 53 up-and-coming comedians, educational workshops, and networking programs providing underrepresented voices the amplification and professional advancement they need and deserve in the comedy space. This year’s comedy fest will include the debut Storytelling Showcase featuring eight dynamic storytellers and titled Metamorphosis, where performers will tell a personal story that will transform the audience as it transformed their own lives. Monday, March 31 - Saturday, April 5, The Crow, Bergamot Station https://bergamotcomedyfest.com/schedule/

Michael C. Thorpe: Quilts: On display now through Sunday, May 4 at the California Heritage Museum, Quilts is a contemporary exhibit by fabric and thread visual artist Michael C. Thorpe. Based in New York City, Thorpe’s primary focus is paint on textiles upon learning quilting at a young age from his mother Susan, telling stories about identity his as a Black man in America, including his former college basketball career at Emerson College and the use of language with vibrant imagery to evoke alternative perspectives on the human experience. 2612 Main St. https://californiaheritagemuseum.org/

ONGOING: “Two Bit Circus” Pop-Up; LiteBrite Experience

What to Eat & Drink?

Grilled Cheese & Beer Night @ Andrew's Cheese Shop: Expect a tangy, zippy starter salad, four courses of their famous grilled cheeses paired with four specialty beers, with an Imperial Stout Float with French Vanilla Ice cream for dessert. $75/person. Friday, March 28, 7:30p.m. @ 728 Montana Ave. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/andrews-march-grilled-cheese-beer-night-tickets-1250776559359

Crudo e Nudo Mischief Wine Take-Over: Mischief winemaker, Jeff Bowers, will be joining us for dinner March 28th. Bowers, LA winemaker, illustrator, and film programmer, makes organic, low intervention wines highlight California's Central and South coast terroir and individuality. Join us for an evening of thoughtful pairings and early Spring vibes. Friday, March 28, 5:00p.m., 2724 Main St. https://resy.com/cities/santa-monica-ca/venues/crudo-e-nudo/events/mischief-wine-take-over-2025-03-28

Spotlight on Female Winemakers at Wallys: Discover the remarkable talent of female winemakers as we explore a curated selection of wines, complemented by artisanal cheese and charcuterie. $35. Saturday, March 29, 12p.m., 214 Wilshire Blvd. https://www.opentable.com/booking/experiences-availability?rid=1020850&restref=1020850&experienceId=437494

Santa Monica Brew Works Launching ‘We Love LA’ Beer Line with Proceeds Going to Los Angeles Wildfire Relief Efforts: Santa Monica Brew Works is leading the effort highlighted in this KTLA video report and already has 200+ partner breweries signed up. https://ktla.com/news/california/200-breweries-launching-we-love-la-beer-line-with-proceeds-going-to-los-angeles-wildfire-relief-efforts/

Santa Monica’s Next Great California-Italian Restaurant Comes From the Chef Behind Alimento: This EaterLA report details how Zach Pollack will open Cosetta along Ocean Park Boulevard in Santa Monica in early April. https://la.eater.com/2025/3/20/24390619/cosetta-santa-monica-zach-pollack-italian-californian

Tar & Roses Furry Friend Fridays: The downtown staple is encouraging people to bring their fur babies to their patio by offering them and you a treat. 602 Santa Monica Blvd. https://www.tarandroses.com/

Further Afield: Experience the Future of Experiential Dining at The Gallery: Using cutting-edge 360º technology and live performers, The Gallery brings you ever-changing immersive dinner shows. It is an interactive sensory journey going beyond the traditional restaurant experience, guiding guests through a five-course meal inspired by the elements—Earth, Water, Air, Fire, and Aether. 330 West Olympic Blvd. https://feverup.com/m/297455

Looking Ahead: Wellness & Waves (4/5); Juniper Market (4/12); Earth Day Celebration (4/22)

