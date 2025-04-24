SMDP's Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes the Virginia Avenue Park Art & Literacy Festival, 3rd St. Promenade AMP Festival (Art, Music, Promenade), The Infatuation’s “Best New Restaurants On The Westside, and much more!

Bruce Lurie Gallery Presents: "Design, Build, Connect" - An Evening of Art & Collaboration: This is the kickoff to a series of exclusive evening mixers uniting local businesses committed to rebuilding and reimagining the Pacific Palisades.This inaugural event will bring together developers, interior designers, architects, and luxury real estate professionals for an evening of meaningful connection, creative collaboration, and shared vision for the community's future. Thursday, April 24, 6 - 8p.m., 608 Santa Monica Blvd. https://www.luriegallery.com/event

PanCAN PurpleStride 2025: PurpleStride is the ultimate walk to end pancreatic cancer. It’s a family-friendly day filled with fun, hope and the power of community. Saturday, April 26, 7:45a.m. - 12p.m. https://secure.pancan.org/site/TR?fr_id=2946&pg=entry

Virginia Avenue Park Art & Literacy Festival: This year’s theme is “Dinosaurs!” and the event will host over thirty different community organizations offering games and activities that align with the Santa Monica Cradle to Career Building Blocks for Kindergarten (BBK) campaign. Building Blocks for Kindergarten promotes social and emotional development, self-care, physical well-being and motor skills, language development and early learning to help parents, educators, early childcare providers, and other community partners work together to make sure all Santa Monica children start kindergarten ready to learn, inside and outside the classroom. FREE. Saturday, April 26, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 2200 Virginia Ave. https://www.santamonica.gov/events/4tjtyk3dgj04fr4300har4c351/202504261000

AMP Festival (Art, Music, Promenade): Stroll through an art walkway with 40+ talented artists, enjoy a Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute band, and let the kids get creative at the Paint Lab. Don’t miss AMP’s Urban Reflections, a special installation honoring LA’s vibrant street art scene. Saturday, April 26, 12 - 7 p.m., Third Street Promenade, 1200 & 1300 Block https://downtownsm.com/events-calendar/9030/amp-art-music-promenade-fest

‘Party on the Field!’ at Historic Belmar Park: The Kiwanis Club of Santa Monica invites families, friends, and community members to come together for an afternoon of fun “Partying on the Field” in celebration of the donation of the new scoreboard. Sunday, April 27, from 4-7 p.m. 1840 4th St.

Heal the Bay BioBlitz 2025: Join Heal the Bay’s Safe, Clean Water Program (SCWP) for the 2025 LA City Nature Challenge BioBlitz, a global event that started as a friendly competition between Los Angeles and San Francisco and has since grown into a worldwide movement. Multiple locations, Sunday, April 27, 10a.m. - 12p.m. https://healthebay.org/event/heal-the-bay-bioblitz-2025/

Healing Through Dance & Poetry: This is a day of healing and self-expression through the power of dance, music and poetry. Let the rhythm move you and the melodies soothe your soul as we come together to connect and rejuvenate through the universal languages of movement, words and sound. All bodies, ages, abilities and levels are welcomed to join. Please come with an open heart and a willingness to let go and be present in the moment. Sunday, April 27, 11a.m. - 3p.m., Annenberg Community Beach House, 415 Pacific Coast Highway https://www.eventbrite.com/e/healing-through-dance-poetry-tickets-1274272777179

Kafe K DayDrip Coffee/Cocktail Party: Kickstart your day with a fresh twist at our Coffee party! Enjoy unique drinks while a DJ sets the mood with an exciting mix of electro, oriental disco and laid-back beats. It is not just a party; it is the perfect way to elevate your morning. Came together, sip, dance and connect. Sunday, April 27, 10a.m. - 2p.m., 2209 Main St. https://posh.vip/e/daydrip-coffecockail-party

Venice Electric Light Parade - Sundays at Sunset: This family-friendly weekly event celebrates community, creativity, and safe cycling. Bring your LED-lit bicycle and join us for a ride along the iconic Venice Beach. Every Sunday at Sunset, Windward Plaza, 1501 Ocean Front Walk https://business.venicechamber.net/events/details/venice-electric-light-parade-sundays-at-sunset-04-27-2025-56967

ONGOING: “Two Bit Circus” Pop-Up; LiteBrite Experience; Lunar Light - Discovery Immersive VR Experience (through May 11); Penmar Sunset Sessions (through July 18); Wellness & Waves (through Oct 11)

What to Eat & Drink?

Wally's Tasting Series - Wine & Gourmet Crispy Chicken: Join us for a unique tasting experience where perfectly paired wines meet the irresistible crunch of crispy chicken. This specially curated selection highlights wines that enhance every bite.Saturday, April 26, 12p.m., 214 Wilshire Blvd. https://www.opentable.com/booking/experiences-availability?rid=1020850&restref=1020850&experienceId=454877

Esters Wine Bar Earth Day Wine Tasting: Join for a tasting as we celebrate Earth Day with a lineup of regenerative wines. They will be pouring and chatting about the producers, farming practices, and why these wines are better for the planet. Sunday, April 27 3 - 6p.m., 1314 7th St. https://www.esterswineshop.com/calendar/

Pali Wine Dinner at Socalo: Celebrate Pali Wine Co.’s 20th anniversary with an unforgettable dinner featuring winemaker Aaron Walker and Socalo Executive Chef Raul Plascencia’s five-course menu. $99. Thursday, May 1, 7p.m., 1920 Santa Monica Blvd. https://www.socalo.com/event/pali-wine-dinner-at-socalo/

The Infatuation’s “Best New Restaurants On The Westside”: Multiple Santa Monica spots make the list, including Din Tai Fung, Cosetta, Fitoor, Not No Bar, Seline, Orla, and Pacific Catch. https://www.theinfatuation.com/los-angeles/guides/the-westside-hit-list

Patio Season is Back with Wild Pacific Halibut at Water Grill: Warmer temps and longer days make for great dining and drinking options overlooking the water. Seasonal halibut offers a buttery, slightly sweet flavor and firm texture, making it a favorite among seafood fans. Options include pan-roasted cheeks with braised fennel and brown butter lemon sauce, miso-glazed collar with Okinawan potatoes, pickled bean sprouts and yuzu aioli, and pan-seared filet with spring peas, fingerlings, braised leeks and lemon velouté. 1401 Ocean Ave. https://www.watergrill.com/sm

Happy Hour at Shirubē: Tokyo’s popular izakaya chain Shirubē brings its stellar happy hour to Santa Monica, offering $6 highballs and $10 Yuzu-ritas, plus bites like Corn Ribs lacquered in shoyu butter, Poki Sushi Tacos, Chicken Karaage, and tableside-seared Cured Mackerel, all priced between $3-$20. Happy hour runs Monday-Friday, 5 - 6:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, 4 - 6 p.m., and late night on Fridays and Saturdays, 9 - 10:30 p.m., 424 Wilshire Blvd. https://shirubeusa.com

Vamos Vamos on Main St. Launches New Menu & Locals Only Happy Hours: The Mexican spot has a variety of excellent tacos, including carne asada, duck, mushroom, and birria, along with creative cocktails and more. They are offering a locals only discount of 25% off all menu items (including cocktails) from 8:30p.m. to close through the end of May. 2917 Main St. https://www.vamosvamosbar.com/

Water Grill Halibut

Further Afield:Jackalope returns to the heart of Old Pasadena for a two-day event offering shoppers over 200 local, hand-selected artisans to peruse. Outdoors. All-ages. Free. April 26 - 27. https://www.jackalopeartfair.com/visitpasadena

Looking Ahead: Kidical Mass (5/4); Juniper Market (5/10); Main St. Mainopoly (5/25); AIDS/LifeCycle Finish Line Festival (6/7); Rosé on Rose Fest (6/14); Main St. Summer Soulstice Festival (6/21); Make Music Day (6/21); SaMo Chamber of Commerce "Toast to 100 Years" (6/26)

Looking Ahead: Kidical Mass (5/4); Juniper Market (5/10); Main St. Mainopoly (5/25); AIDS/LifeCycle Finish Line Festival (6/7); Rosé on Rose Fest (6/14); Main St. Summer Soulstice Festival (6/21); Make Music Day (6/21); SaMo Chamber of Commerce "Toast to 100 Years" (6/26)