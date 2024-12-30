Santa Monica saw significant developments in housing, public safety, and community initiatives during October, marked by both progress and tragedy.

The city celebrated the opening of its first Permanent Supportive Housing project in nearly a decade. The Laurel, a four-story building, began housing 57 formerly unhoused individuals in studio apartments with wraparound services.

A series of public safety incidents highlighted ongoing concerns in the community. A Santa Monica police officer was hospitalized after being attacked with a stolen knife, resulting in the fatal shooting of the suspect. In a separate incident, a workplace shooting at Santa Monica College ended in tragedy when the gunman was later found dead from a self-inflicted wound in Hawthorne after a police standoff. The incident resulted in the death of a college employee.

In a devastating aviation incident, five people died when a plane that departed from Santa Monica Airport crashed on Catalina Island. Emergency services responded to a GPS-tracked emergency notification, but there were no survivors.

Environmental efforts showed promise as the Ballona Creek trash interceptor project moved beyond its pilot phase. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the permanent installation after the system prevented more than 248,000 pounds of debris from reaching Santa Monica Bay.

Development continued to reshape the city's landscape. Lincoln Property Company proposed a 132-unit mixed-use development at 1640 5th Street, while another developer submitted plans for 370 residential units in the Bergamot area.

The city also welcomed several new businesses, including its first wine tasting room by AJA Vineyards and a unique hybrid retail concept on the Third Street Promenade combining livestream shopping with traditional in-store experiences.

Community tension arose during a City Council meeting when Councilmember Oscar de la Torre faced multiple accusations of racist and anti-semitic statements, which he denied, attributing the controversy to potential misinterpretation.

An unusual natural phenomenon attracted tourists when an algae bloom caused water to glow created a distinctive reddish-brown coloration in the waters off the Santa Monica Pier, marking the largest such occurrence in the area since 2005.

October

Permanent Supportive Housing project officially opens in Pico neighborhood: City officials and housing partners gathered to celebrate Santa Monica's first Permanent Supportive Housing project in nearly a decade. The Laurel opened its doors, hosting 57 formerly unhoused individuals in studio apartments. The four-story building provided housing and wraparound services for those with project-based vouchers.

Single occupant plus four cats rescued from apartment fire on Euclid Street: Santa Monica Fire and Police Departments responded to an emergency call reporting heavy smoke and flames. Emergency responders rescued one person and four cats from the apartment. Fire crews quickly contained the blaze to the balcony, minimizing property damage. Units remained on scene to prevent potential fire spread.

Weekend assault refocuses election on public safety debate: A Santa Monica police officer shot and killed a suspect after being attacked with a stolen knife. The officer was hospitalized but subsequently released. City leadership expressed support and highlighted the incident as evidence of public safety concerns.

Lincoln Property pitches 132-unit mixed-use development at 1640 5th St: Lincoln Property Company proposed a development featuring an eight-story building with 132 apartments. The design included various apartment sizes, subterranean parking, and amenities like a courtyard and rooftop pool deck.

Former Edison moms shift Spanish literature conversations in LA: Two mothers who met at Edison Language Academy opened a Spanish-language children's bookstore in West Adams. Their 4,400-square-foot LA Librería featured 8,000 titles from over 20 countries. The project began after they were dissatisfied with Spanish literature selections at a school book fair.

Five dead after plane from Santa Monica Airport crashes on Catalina Island: A local pilot's plane crashed on Catalina Island, killing all five passengers. Emergency services received a GPS-tracked emergency notification. Flight tracking showed the plane's departure from Santa Monica Airport and subsequent disappearance from radar.

Ballona Creek project moves past pilot stage after mass trash collection: The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a permanent trash interceptor project. Between its initial deployment and evaluation, the project prevented over 248,000 pounds of debris from reaching Santa Monica Bay, exceeding expectations.

Husband-wife duo bring smile back into the city: Alinea Orthodontics, opened by Dr. Jose Ortiz and Jodie Laczko, introduced innovative orthodontic technology. Using digital 3D scans, they reimagined patient care by customizing dental treatments with unprecedented precision.

Yes, the King's Head building is for sale, but the business will live on: The historic building housing the iconic British pub was listed for sale. Despite rumors, the operations manager confirmed the business would continue serving the community under a new landlord.

Seaworthy locals get taste of area's best food offerings: The Santa Monica Pier hosted a seafood festival featuring over 20 Westside restaurants. Attendees enjoyed food samples, live music, and a competitive oyster-shucking contest.

Santa Monica College gunman found dead after standoff with Hawthorne police: A Santa Monica College employee was sought in connection with a workplace shooting. After a brief police pursuit, the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The incident resulted in the critical injury and subsequent death of a college employee.

Bills passed protecting renters on screening fees, security deposits: New legislation prohibited landlords from charging screening fees for unselected applicants. Another bill required landlords to provide photographic evidence of repairs when retaining security deposits.

Another 370 residential units submitted for Bergamot area: A developer proposed a new project featuring 370 apartments, commercial space, and a two-level underground parking garage. The development would replace an existing structure in an entertainment-focused neighborhood.

City's first wine tasting room a family-focused endeavor: AJA Vineyards opened Santa Monica's first wine tasting room. Named after the founders' children, the business was led by a certified sommelier who took over the family vineyard.

SMC employee's funeral celebrates life, love and laughter: A moving funeral service honored a Santa Monica College employee fatally injured in a campus shooting. The ceremony concluded with the release of 54 doves, symbolizing each year of her life.

Small-group personal training rising new trend at Downtown gym location: Personal trainer Evan Flock opened up the second location of Sessions Personal Training at 417 Colorado Ave. back in March, and has been the pointman in the latest local fitness trend of semi-private PT sessions. Now at 200-plus members, the gym sets up small group sessions of no more than six people, but each workout still remains very much individual. Workouts are tailored to each individual needs and goals, with Flock saying the community aspect is for people to be along with in “enjoying (and) suffering” workouts.

Livestream, in-person retail hybrid first of its kind on Promenade: On Nov. 1, Outlandish opened its doors at 1228 Third Street Promenade, bridging the connection between e-commerce and in-person retail. The location hosts businesses and online content creators in live-streaming booths where they can sell products to a global audience, while also keeping their stock ready to purchase in-person. Outlandish CEO and Creative Director William Augusta added that local foot traffic will come into the store to interact with brands, while the branded booths will also serve as a home base for live streamers on the TikTok social media application.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church celebrates 50th anniversary of Abbot & Seeker organ: In October, as many churchgoers celebrated Reformation Day, the congregation of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church also celebrated the 50th anniversary of their impressive Abbott & Sieker organ. The current organ replaced the original ArtCraft organ, which was installed in 1927 after the church was founded and built a year earlier. This 50th anniversary is the first major event on the way to celebrating the centennial of the church itself in October 2026.

Algae bloom leads to unique reddish hue off Pier: A sizable algae bloom was seen for miles down the Pacific coastline in October, turning the typical blue waters into a reddish-brown sensation that attracted considerable tourist attention. The “red tide” is also known as a phytoplankton bloom, occurring when a species of the organism known as dinoflagellates reproduce rapidly in warmer and calmer waters. Typically occurring between Santa Barbara and San Diego, Heal the Bay Senior Director of Community Outreach and Communication Meredith McCarthy stated that while the blooms do occur in Santa Monica occasionally, it typically isn’t to this size, with the last “really intense one” seen around 2005.

Oscar de la Torre faced multiple accusations of racism in Council meeting: The Oct. 22 City Council meeting featured Councilmember Oscar de la Torre facing the public on an escalating number of accusations made, from a number of different sources, over racist and anti-semitic statements he has allegedly made. A letter written by Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Board of Education Vice President Jon Kean, published in the Daily Press on Oct. 11, claimed that de la Torre said “the biggest problem with the school board is that it’s run by the Jews” on Aug. 6, 2019. De la Torre responded with an editorial the following day, and reiterated on the dais that he denies ever making the comment. The Councilmembers said he talked to a consultant about how “the wealthier part of our city is well-represented” on school board, and claimed there may have been a misinterpretation by the consultant.

Fast-rising bank expands with new Santa Monica branch: Poppy Bank, named one of the fastest growing banks in the nation by the Inc. 5000 list, welcomed the Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting Oct. 23 at its new 2729 Wilshire Blvd. branch. The bank’s services include treasure management, commercial, construction and SBA/USDA lending, as well as C-PACE (Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy) financing. Poppy Bank President and CEO Khalid Acheckzai said Santa Monica “is a tight-knit community with a strong cultural and economic influence,” and that the bank’s “business objectives align well with local community initiatives.”

Traffic collision on Cloverfield caused by self-inflicted gunshot wound to driver: The driver of a white pickup truck appeared to have taken his own life in an incident on Oct. 23 on Cloverfield Blvd. Officers from the Santa Monica Police Department responded to a call at about 3 p.m. regarding a traffic collision involving a truck and motorcyclist in the 1400 block of Cloverfield Blvd., between Broadway and Santa Monica Blvd. According to the Police Department, the motorcyclist was already up, back on his feet and had only minor injuries. When checking on the driver of the truck however, officers discovered him deceased in the rear seat of the vehicle from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound. No one else was injured in the incident. The driver of the truck was approximately 20 years old and not from California.Santa Monica-born composing prodigy releases first album at 17: At 17 years of age, Samuel Siskind has already crafted a career in music composition, releasing his debut album “Awake” in August. Born in Santa Monica, the former Crossroads School for the Arts & Sciences attendee also earned the 2024 ASCAP Morton Gould Young Composer Award. Siskind began working on “Awake” during the COVID-19 pandemic, trying to encapsulate the isolation he and his peers were facing at the time