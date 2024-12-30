November brought significant developments in local politics, public safety, and community initiatives, while the city grappled with both achievements and challenges.

In local elections, the Unity Slate secured victory in the City Council race, with Hall, Raskin, Zernitskaya, and Snell winning seats. Voters showed complex political leanings, supporting progressive local candidates while backing Nathan Hochman for District Attorney and opposing rent control expansion.

The Miramar hotel redevelopment project cleared a crucial hurdle, gaining approval from the Landmarks Commission. The expansion plan included residential condominiums, retail spaces, and 42 affordable housing units.

Two violent incidents shocked the community. Police arrested a 43-year-old man for fatally stabbing his elderly mother, and a security guard was taken into custody for the murder of a homeless man in Reed Park. In a separate case, a tip led to the arrest of a suspect in a brutal September assault of a homeless woman.

Santa Monica Place Mall faced significant financial challenges, with Morningstar reporting a 59% decline in value since 2017 and a current vacancy rate of 69%.

The city celebrated environmental achievements as its Sustainable Water Infrastructure Project won national and international awards for recycling over 50 million gallons of stormwater and urban runoff.

In education, Santa Monica High School's Lady Vikings made history by winning the CIF Southern Section Division 4 championship in girls flag football. The school also briefly went into lockdown following a false active shooter report.

The city marked a milestone in addressing racial equity by installing a permanent plaque outside City Hall with its apology statement to Black residents and their descendants.

Local development community noted the passing of prominent developer Neil Shekhter, 62, whose portfolio was valued at more than $18 million per acre.

The Santa Monica Airport's historic Compass Rose, dating to 1929, received unanimous approval for historical landmark status from the City Council.

November

Miramar revitalization project gains Landmarks Commission approval: The Santa Monica Landmarks Commission approved a Certificate of Appropriateness for the Miramar Redevelopment Project. The planned expansion included adding residential condominiums, restaurant and retail spaces, a subterranean parking garage, and publicly-accessible open space. The project also allocated space for 42 affordable housing units across various income levels.

Samohi successes, future broached by school board: Santa Monica High School's Principal presented achievements to the school district board. The school improvement plan focused on increasing college and career readiness through active learning. Samohi celebrated 27 Commended Students and seven Semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program.

Samohi fall play brings male, female-led ensembles to the stage: Samohi Theatre concluded its production of "The Outsiders," adapted from S.E. Hinton's novel. Theater Director Kate Barraza divided students into male and female ensembles after many students cited the book as their favorite. Students embraced the format, transcending gender differences for an exceptional production.

Fire on Bay Street damages property, palm trees: A fire spread to multiple palm trees and a nearby structure on Bay Street. The Santa Monica Fire Department responded quickly, with no injuries reported. Despite high winds, crews extinguished the flames within 25 minutes and remained on scene to ensure resident safety.

Voters battle stress on anxiety-ridden Election Day: Santa Monica's Election Day saw long lines at voting centers, with some locations having 50-70 people waiting. Six voting centers were available, and local candidates assisted voters with information during the process.

Hall, Raskin, Zernitskaya and Snell take top spots for City Council race: The Unity Slate backed by Santa Monica's progressive establishment won City Council seats. Two local tax increases were approved by voters - one on parking lots and another on business licenses. Candidates ran in competing slates with distinct political platforms.

Santa Monica voters back Hochman and harsher criminal penalties while opposing rent control expansion: Voters showed a nuanced political stance, supporting progressive local candidates while taking a more conservative approach in regional races. Locals backed Nathan Hochman for District Attorney and opposed rent control expansion. Voters also supported stricter criminal penalties.

Japanese cuisine comes local for two-day Pier festival: The Santa Monica Pier hosted the first West Coast Konamon Fest, celebrating Japanese street food and culture. Otafuku, a Japanese sauce company, sponsored the event to showcase Konamon, a flour-based cuisine gaining popularity in America.

Military leaders, NFL legend salute veterans at Pier ceremony: A Veterans Day ceremony at the Santa Monica Pier honored service members. Notable attendees included the West Point Drill Team and a keynote speech by a U.S. Army Forces Command General. Former NFL player Andrew Whitworth shared a personal story about his college roommate who was killed in action.

Desvelados Mexican Cantina on 4th Street focuses on a sit-down dining experience: Downtown Santa Monica welcomed a new restaurant location for the established family-run Desvelados Mexican Cantina. The chain, popular for its bold flavors and energetic atmosphere, offered specialty drinks like the "No Seas Naca" margarita.

Huge crowds celebrate the seasonal spirit as Ice at Santa Monica opens: The annual Ice at Santa Monica installation opened to massive crowds. The temporary ice rink at 5th Street and Arizona Avenue featured performances by Winter Olympic figure skating hopefuls, drawing an enthusiastic audience.

Home design ideas made accessible to locals through annual fair: The WestEdge Design Fair transformed the Barker Hangar into a home and lifestyle showcase. Attendees explored modern design offerings while supporting the Hollywood Food Coalition through a charitable benefit event.

SMC applauds first-ever homeless service work cohort: Santa Monica College celebrated 20 students in its pioneering Homeless Service Work Certificate program. Partnering with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, the college provided training for entry-level homeless services positions with substantial financial support.

Malibu officials make unification case to LACOE committee: Malibu continued its efforts to form an independent school district, presenting its case to the Los Angeles County Office of Education. Despite ongoing negotiations, city officials demonstrated the feasibility of separating from the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District.

De la Torre 'off the rails' in last meeting before new Councilmembers start: During a City Council meeting, Councilmember Oscar de la Torre requested discussions about council decorum. Despite claiming to avoid political attacks, he criticized a fellow councilmember, lodging a complaint and making pointed remarks about past leadership.

Lady Vikings capture CIF flag football crown in monumental season: The Samohi Lady Vikings girls flag football team defeated Fullerton to become CIF Southern Section Division 4 champions. After a challenging start to the season, the team won seven straight regular-season games and dominated the first CIF-sanctioned playoffs for girls flag football. Senior Anica Mindes excelled in the championship, completing 26 of 43 passes for 260 yards and four touchdowns, helping the team outscore opponents 104-41.

Students take on LGBTQ advocacy through musical production: The Morgan-Wixson Theatre's Youth Education-Entertainment series presented "The Prom," a musical with strong LGBTQ+ advocacy themes. Director Eve Keller noted it was the perfect time to produce the show, given recent discussions about LGBTQ+ rights. The production was student-recommended and featured compelling storytelling and music.

Sustainable water facility wins awards for recycling over 50 million gallons from runoff: Santa Monica's Sustainable Water Infrastructure Project (SWIP) was recognized nationally and internationally for its innovative water recycling efforts. Located beneath the Civic Center parking lot, the facility captured over 50 million gallons of stormwater and urban runoff. It received the National Water Environment Federation's Project Excellence Award and the Global Water Award for Water Reuse Project of the Year.

Teen Cancer America holds spectacular fundraiser at Santa Monica ice rink: Teen Cancer America hosted a successful fundraiser at the Ice at Santa Monica rink. The event featured diverse vendors, auctions, and special items like a football signed by Cooper Kupp. Figure skating silver medalist Polina Edmunds was among the notable guests, drawing large crowds to support the cause.

Son arrested for killing his mother: Santa Monica Police arrested a man for fatally stabbing his mother. Officers responded to an assault call and found an elderly woman with multiple stab wounds. Despite emergency medical efforts, she did not survive. The 43-year-old suspect, with no prior criminal history, may have physical and developmental disabilities.

Compass Rose at SMO designated as a historical landmark in unanimous vote: The City Council unanimously designated the Compass Rose, a 12-point circular magnetic compass painted on the Santa Monica Airport tarmac, as a historical landmark. Originally created around 1929, the navigation aid has been moved several times and served as an early tool for manually calibrating aircraft compasses.

Security guard arrested for murder of homeless man: A security guard was arrested for killing a homeless man in Reed Park. Police investigated after discovering a deceased man with a chest wound. Detectives identified the suspect through evidence, video footage, and witness statements. The 36-year-old suspect admitted to the murder and a prior assault.

Samohi goes on lockdown after active shooter false alarm: Santa Monica High School was briefly placed on lockdown following unconfirmed reports of an active shooter. Police quickly determined it was a false alarm, lifting the lockdown within minutes and ensuring campus safety.

Audit of L.A. County homeless agency finds poor accounting: An audit of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) revealed significant financial management issues. The review identified multiple deficiencies in payments, contracts, and record-keeping. The agency, which manages approximately $500 million in funding, was asked to address ten priority problems.

Bicyclist killed in traffic collision on Lincoln Blvd.: A 41-year-old man was fatally struck by two vehicles while cycling on Lincoln Boulevard. Police investigated the incident, noting both vehicles remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The victim's identity and circumstances surrounding the collision were still under review.

Bestselling author helps craft conversations around foster care: On Nov. 12 in Brentwood, educational nonprofit Ready To Succeed (RTS) hosted a launch event for Andrew Bridge’s new book “The Child Catcher,” a follow-up to his bestselling memoir “Hope’s Boy.” The new work chronicles Bridge’s role in the longest-running mental health lawsuit in American history, helping to represent the children of the institution Eufaula Adolescent Center against the State of Alabama. In his position as CEO of The Alliance for Children’s Rights, Bridge was on the ground floor of conversations regarding RTS, a Santa Monica-based career and personal development program that provides youth impacted by foster care (as well as low-income first-generation college students) with resources and opportunities to thrive professionally and personally.

Black apology statement now permanent fixture at City Hall: A step forward in citywide equity was made as a permanent reminder of past pain and work to be done is now outside of Santa Monica City Hall. Now just steps from the front doors lies a plaque inscribed with the city’s statement of apology to Santa Monica’s Black residents and their descendants, placed on the two-year anniversary of the statement’s adoption. At the plaque unveiling ceremony, members of the Committee for Racial Justice (CRJ) spoke of what the occasion means to them, with city officials lauding the group for its push to make the plaque happen.

Local pickleball business beats competition for 4th Street installation: A combined effort from Santa Monica’s pickleball community led by Stephanie McCaffrey of the Promenade’s Picklepop has been awarded the space that was originally going to feature the 360-degree immersive Haibu dome. The concept that has now been awarded this space is a combination of pickleball courts and a “luxury dog park” and has been crafted from the collaborative efforts of Jonathan Neeter, owner of the Pickleball Center at 2505 Wilshire Blvd, Mary Pat Faley, owner and CEO at Pickletown at 1431 Lincoln Blvd and McCaffrey.

Santa Monica Place plummets in value: Santa Monica’s Macerich Co.’s hometown property, Santa Monica Place Mall, faced ongoing financial struggles at its once flagship location which have prompted a massive decline in value and attempts to find a buyer for the property. Credit rating agency Morningstar reported the mall’s value has declined 59% since 2017. The news joins reports from commercial real estate analysis company Trepp that the Mall’s vacancy rate is now 69% and that efforts to repay its large loan have once again fallen short.

Tip leads to arrest of brutal arrest suspect: Santa Monica Chief of Police Ramon Batista credited a tipster for the capture of the suspect of a brutal assault that occurred in Downtown Santa Monica the early hours of Sept. 22. That night, police officers responded to an assault report in the alley near 5th St. and Broadway, with the 25-year-old homeless woman victim sustaining severe injuries. In response, detectives released surveillance footage to the public, seeking assistance identifying the individual involved, with the request paying off on Nov. 3 when detectives received a tip that led to the identification of the suspect, Oscar Benn, a 27-year-old Altadena resident. He was subsequently booked and charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney for attempted murder.

Prominent Santa Monica developer Neil Shekhter passes away, family says: One of the largest and most controversial developers in Santa Monica’s history passed away in November, according to a statement from the family of Neil Shekhter. Shekhter, aged 62, emigrated to the United States from the former Soviet Union and went on to build a real estate portfolio noted as worth more than $18 million an acre.Lo/Cal coffee shop celebrates 10 years with customer photo gallery: The popular Lo/Cal coffee shop on Pico Blvd. celebrated its 10 year anniversary by creating a photo gallery of all the regular customers with each portrait a stylish black and white, professionally snapped photo. It was made possible because of manager Steve Curley, who before opening Lo/Cal, spent most of his career as a professional photographer, cinematographer and location scout for various Hollywood studios.