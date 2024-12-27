Santa Monica saw significant developments in education, community initiatives, and local governance during May, with both achievements and challenges marking the month's events.

The UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs reported the city's quality of life index dropped to its lowest level since the study began, with housing and cost of living concerns driving the decline. Meanwhile, the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District reached a tentative agreement with Union SEIU Local 99, securing an 18% wage increase over three years for district employees.

In education, Santa Monica College broke new ground by establishing the first microforest at a U.S. community college, creating a 400-square-foot indigenous ecosystem. Local schools celebrated various achievements, including New Roads School securing its first CIF championship through its tennis team's victory.

The city made strides in preparation for the 2028 Olympics by launching the 'Celebrate28 initiative,' forming nine committees to coordinate the city's involvement in the global event. Infrastructure improvements included the unveiling of the first Wayfinder kiosk at Wilshire Boulevard and 4th Street, with the city set to earn 50% of adjusted revenues.

Community safety remained a focus as the City Council unanimously approved an ordinance protecting cyclists from harassment. The measure provided legal protections and defined both human-powered and electric-assist vehicles under its scope.

The month also marked significant anniversaries for local institutions, with Westside Ballet celebrating its 50th anniversary and Gilbert's restaurant commemorating five decades of service to the community.

Samohi students get a wage of potential future professions: Santa Monica High School hosted the Samohi Futures Fair on campus, featuring local businesses sharing information and opportunities with students. Organized by former Santa Monica City Councilmember Greg Lorena, Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce members, and Samohi leadership, the event showcased businesses in Hospitality, Retail, Real Estate, Technology, and Government.

SaMoTech continues supernova ascent to top of robotics field: The SaMoTech Robotics team, partnering with local middle school team CyberDragons, advanced to the SoCal Regional Championship of the FIRST Tech Challenge. Competing to design, build, and program robots for head-to-head challenges, the teams reached the Regional Semifinals but lost in a double tie-breaker.

Next generation brainstorms sustainability, climate change with local groups: At New Roads School, the NextGen Climate Summit, led by nonprofit Sustainable Works, provided students with resources on environmental issues. Organizations like Climate Action Santa Monica, Heal the Bay, and The Climate Reality Project participated.

City officially unveils first, fully-functional Wayfinder kiosk: The first Wayfinder kiosk was unveiled at the Wilshire Blvd. and 4th Street intersection, proving popular with locals. Officials reported no cost to the City for installation, with the City set to earn 50% of adjusted revenues. A guaranteed $5 million annually will begin once all kiosks in the first phase are operational.

Fresh faces and fresh homes in store for Santa Monica: Santa Monica celebrated rejuvenation with the opening of a newly-branded Rejuve scalp and hair treatment location and the launch of House of Designs & Interiors, owned by Vicki Galvan. House of Designs offers services ranging from kitchens and bathrooms to furnishings, decor, wallpaper, and drapery.

Families take part in Virginia Avenue Park ‘robot invasion’: Virginia Avenue Park hosted the Arts & Literacy Festival with a robot-themed event featuring activities and demonstrations from SaMoTech Robotics and the Santa Monica Resource Recovery Recycling organization. The festival aligned with Santa Monica’s Cradle to Career initiative, promoting early social, emotional, and learning skills.

From music to mortgages, Winston Bernard Cenac Jr. dies at 73: Winston Bernard Cenac Jr. passed away at 73. Born on the Caribbean island of Aruba, Cenac overcame childhood polio and launched a successful music career, working with Motown and CBS Records. He later managed punk band The Ratz, later known as The Knack, before transitioning to a distinguished real estate career.

Rich history of Santa Monica Pier the focus of new book by Jim Harris: Jim Harris, Executive Director of the Santa Monica Pier Corporation, authored a second book about the Pier’s rich history, titled “Santa Monica Pier: America’s Last Great Pleasure Pier.” Featuring a foreword by Robert Redford and an afterword by Arnold Schwarzenegger, Harris sought to highlight the Pier’s vibrant stories and its importance to the community and beyond.

Mediterranean culinary experience celebrates first year on Ocean: Mon Ami on Ocean Avenue celebrated its one-year anniversary with a ribbon cutting ceremony alongside the Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce. Executive Chef Daniel Ulrich and Director of Events Courtney Lawrence shared celebratory plans, combining the anniversary with a Cinco de Mayo party featuring Don Londres tequila, blending Mexican flavors with Mediterranean dining.

Housing and homelessness drive local quality of life to the lowest level in years: The UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs and Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies released its annual Quality of Life Index, revealing a drop in overall satisfaction to the lowest level since the index began. Housing and cost of living ranked last among the categories measured, with scores reflecting continued struggles across Los Angeles County.

Employee union to receive wage increases in tentative agreement with the school district: After lengthy negotiations, Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District reached a tentative agreement with Union SEIU Local 99, which represents district employees. The contract includes wage increases totaling 18% over three years, with retroactive pay adjustments and step increases through the 2025-26 school year.

Captain sentenced to four years following boat fire in 2019 that killed 34: The captain of the MV Conception, the boat that caught fire and killed 34 people near Santa Cruz Island, was sentenced to four years in prison for gross negligence. In a packed federal courtroom, Judge George H. Wu delivered the sentence to Jerry Boylan, with additional probation requirements, including mental health treatment.

Student advocates loom large in SMMUSD shift to renewable energy: Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District marked its return to 100% renewable energy with a ceremony highlighting student activism. Members of Samohi’s Team Marine played a key role, securing support through petitions and board presentations. Their efforts led to the district’s transition back to sustainable energy sources.

City sets up ‘Celebrate28 initiative’ in preparation for the 2028 Olympic Games: Santa Monica launched its ‘Celebrate28 initiative,’ engaging city staff, community leaders, and businesses to prepare for the 2028 Olympics. Nine committees were formed to define goals, set milestones, and determine resource needs to ensure Santa Monica’s successful participation in the global event.

Westside celebrates Mexican heritage during holiday weekend: Communities across the Westside celebrated Mexican heritage during Cinco de Mayo festivities. In Santa Monica, the Third Street Promenade and Pier drew large crowds for Mariachi performances. Venice hosted vibrant celebrations, including a low-rider festival with food trucks and music near Oakwood Recreation Center.

Tourism summit highlights importance of international visitors amid post-pandemic recovery: Local leaders gathered for the Santa Monica Travel & Tourism Summit to review the city’s tourism performance. Visitor numbers declined compared to the previous year, but the average length of stay slightly increased. The summit emphasized the importance of international visitors for Santa Monica’s ongoing recovery.

Young adult novel popularity continues to soar at festival: The popularity of young adult and teenage-focused novels remains strong, as local youth gathered at Santa Monica High School to meet favorite authors. Over 50 writers signed books and participated in panels celebrating the tenth anniversary of the Yallwest book festival. The event, co-founded by authors Margaret Stohl and Melissa de la Cruz, is an extension of Charleston's Yallfest.

Ambitious modular construction project aims to support transition-age youth: Community Corporation of Santa Monica broke ground on Berkeley Station, a new affordable housing project at 1342 Berkeley St. Consisting of 13 one-bedroom apartments, the modular construction project supports transition-age youth. The property was initially purchased for parking for the neighboring Big Berkeley affordable housing complex.

SMC breaks ground on first microforest at U.S. community college: Santa Monica College unveiled a microforest on its main campus, the first of its kind at a U.S. community college. The 400-square-foot indigenous forest serves as a self-sustaining ecosystem with environmental benefits. SMC biology students will monitor plant growth and soil development as part of their coursework.

Foster youth flourishes in animation internship thanks to local group: Chrisie Morris, a senior at Cal State Long Beach, made strides in the animation industry with a DreamWorks Animation internship. She worked on shows like “Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight,” securing the role with help from Santa Monica-based Ready to Succeed LA, which supports foster youth and first-generation college students.

Families fired up for Fire Service Day activities: The Santa Monica Fire Department welcomed families to Fire Station 1 for Fire Service Day, giving visitors a glimpse into daily operations. Children explored fire engines, toured the station, and learned about CPR and emergency preparedness through booths hosted by partners like the Red Cross and UCLA’s Stop the Bleed initiative.

Youth council adds vitality to local employment services nonprofit: The Young Professionals Advisory Council (YPAC) of Chrysalis hosted its first Cheers to Changing Lives event, raising over $50,000 for the employment services nonprofit. Founded in 2019, YPAC engages young professionals from industries like tech, real estate, and venture capital to support Chrysalis’ mission of helping individuals find and retain jobs.

Cyclist and pedestrian safety boosted as Council votes to prohibit harassment and provide legal protections: Santa Monica City Council unanimously approved a new ordinance prohibiting harassment of cyclists and expanding legal protections. The ordinance allows cyclists to pursue civil action but does not require city enforcement. It defines bicycles as including both human-powered and electric-assist vehicles.

Rock gods, comedy icons support local clinic’s mission at gala: The Venice Family Clinic hosted its inaugural HEART Gala, raising $2.7 million for health services provided to over 45,000 people across Los Angeles. The clinic, with locations in Santa Monica and Venice, has long relied on art-driven fundraising, a tradition that began with its first Art Walk and Auction in 1979.

Westside Ballet showcases 50th anniversary of movement mastery: Westside Ballet of Santa Monica presented the "Masters of Movement" series for its 50th anniversary spring performances, featuring a tribute to the legendary Patricia Neary, one of the 20th century's pioneering ballerinas. The showcases culminated with Neary receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award for her remarkable career.

Gilbert's celebrates five decades of culinary and cultural significance: Gilbert's celebrated its 50th anniversary with a throwback menu, entertainment and a community party. The restaurant's current iteration originated in the mid 1970s, with Gilbert Rodriguez Sr., born in Texcoco, Mexico, who moved to the United States to work in the fields before switching to working in various Santa Monica restaurants.

Homeless man drags woman across the beach path by her hair: Malcolm Jimmy Ward, Jr. was arrested for assaulting a woman on the beach. Ward was accused of grabbing the woman by her hair and dragging her toward the restrooms. Bystanders stepped in and Ward was subsequently arrested.

Little blue box hopes to 'chirp' away at crime: Santa Monica local Stephen McMahon developed a way to discourage homeless encampments and prevent burglaries. His "Blue Chirper" combined a blue flashing light with an annoying cricket sound, which proved to be a highly successful deterrent.

Boutique anything but budget during prom season: Samohi Bilingual Community Liaison Johanna De la Rosa opened classroom E100 to students needing a suit or dress, curating a free "prom boutique" with a selection of designer clothes and accessories far beyond a typical thrift store.

New appointments made by school board: The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Board of Education approved Elizabeth Ipina as the new Edison Language Academy principal, replacing Lori Orum who retired after 19 years. The board also approved Walter Gavidia as a new Samohi House Principal and Dr. Brenda Clarke as a Special Education Coordinator.

Successful Samohi season stopped short in title game clash: The Samohi Vikings baseball squad's championship run ended three runs short. The team traveled to Lake Elsinore Storm Stadium to face the Chino Hills Huskies in the Division V title game, losing 4-1. Both teams featured top California hurlers in Jackson Klein and Brody Buoncristiani.

Samohi grad serving up bold theater on the courts: The Reed Park Tennis Courts hosted "Bimbo Tennis: The Play," directed by Madeleine Woolner and written by Emma Gardner. The innovative play was a full-circle moment for Gardner, who played tennis at Reed Park while growing up.

Art walk draws impressive crowd to airport: The 18th Street Arts Center at Santa Monica Airport opened its space to 27 artists hosting open studio sessions, with vendors and food trucks. The center, serving the Santa Monica arts scene, supported artists from across the globe.

Graduates are success stories for local group's foster-focused mission: The Ready to Succeed (RTS) Graduation Celebration praised more than 70 scholars graduating from various universities. The Santa Monica-based nonprofit, launched to support foster care students, expanded from five students to securing paid summer internships for 94 percent of its scholars.

New Roads tennis team scores school's first CIF championship: The New Roads Jaguars boys tennis squad defeated the previously-undefeated Oak Hills unit to win the CIF Southern Section Division 6 championship. The monumental victory was the first CIF championship in New Roads history, affirming athletics' importance to the school's educational efforts. Led by head coach Kramer Waltke, the Jaguars were boosted by senior leaders Aidan Miller and Cy Arato-Orlovski.

Optimism and warnings during annual budget review: At the mid-point of the city's two-year budget cycle, the cost to operate the city increased by just over 1%. A staff report presented to Santa Monica City Council showed the proposed fiscal year budget totaling $763.5 million, with $462.5 million allocated to the General Fund. Staff maintained a careful balance between necessary expenditures and fiscal prudence, assuming a positive long-term economic outlook while acknowledging limited short-term resources.

Hungry young minds bolster Franklin food fundraiser: The transitional kindergarten (TK) program at Franklin Elementary School concluded its food unit with a "TK Food Market" event. Young students served Franklin staff, school district officials, and local parents while promoting a worthy cause. All tips collected for items like fruit skewers and salad were donated to the Westside Food Bank to fight food insecurity.

Crossroads swimmers take title: Crossroads School for Arts & Science's Swim and Dive squads achieved a milestone win with Miles Blackson-Dunbar. The sophomore captured the CIF Division 3 Championship and CIF State Championship in the Boys 50 Yard Freestyle, posting a 20.11 second finish. Blackson-Dunbar earned an All-American automatic qualifying time and a consideration time in the 100 Yard Freestyle.

Unpermitted performer arrested after swiping guitar in brazen daylight robbery: An unpermitted street performer was apprehended after stealing an electric guitar from the Santa Monica Music Center, owned by Vice Mayor Lana Negrete. Surveillance video showed the suspect walking into the store and casually walking out with a guitar while an employee was on a phone call.

Band sends off seniors with Pops performance: Santa Monica High School band seniors had a memorable sendoff during the annual "Pops" concert featuring highlights from movies, video games, and popular music. Performing groups included the concert band, symphonic band, symphonic winds, wind symphony, and wind ensemble, directed by Kevin McKeown and Terry Sakow. The evening celebrated a successful year, with the band winning multiple awards.

JAMS jams out for high school transition ceremony: Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District middle school students were celebrated in a "Middle School Rites of Passage Celebration" at John Adams Middle School. The ceremony highlighted the transition from middle school to high school, featuring student speakers discussing their experiences at various local schools.Santa Monica's man of music Paul 'Chico' Fernandez, dies at 83: Santa Monica resident and beloved jazz musician Paul "Chico" Fernandez passed away at Berkley East Healthcare Center. Fernandez, who founded the Santa Monica Music Center with his brother Victor, was known for his drumming talents and appeared in background scenes of movies like "The Godfather" and "Naked Gun."