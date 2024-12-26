March brought significant changes to Santa Monica's business landscape, civic developments, and educational achievements, while the city grappled with public safety concerns and economic challenges.

In a major business development, SC Holdings acquired Pacific Park and announced plans to invest $10 million over five years in improvements. The American Film Market, a longtime local fixture, revealed its relocation to Las Vegas following venue complaints.

The City Council unanimously approved measures to study the historic loss of land owned by Black entrepreneur Silas White, now the site of the Viceroy Hotel. Hotel workers celebrated a victory as 34 hotels ratified a contract increasing wages by 40-50%.

Public safety concerns emerged when a six-year-old was attacked on Main Street by a homeless man, who was later arrested after assaulting a second child. In another criminal case, local resident John Douglas Burch, 54, was indicted on charges related to prostitution and child abuse.

In education, Santa Monica High School senior Jackson Klein achieved back-to-back no-hitters in baseball. The school district received positive certification on its 2023-24 budget, indicating financial stability. A petition to shift SMMUSD elections to trustee area voting was rejected by the county committee in a 9-1 vote.

Economic pressures continued to affect residents as gas prices rose to an average of $4.25 per gallon. A study revealed Santa Monica's average household expenses reached $3,598 monthly, 69.2% above the national average.

Local business changes included several closures, among them Interactive Cafe, The Craftsman Bar and Kitchen, and Champs Sports. The city welcomed new establishments, including Rabano Handcrafted Food & Drinks and the Venice Heritage Museum on Main Street.

The education sector saw multiple achievements, with nearly 900 students performing in the 73rd annual "Stairway of the Stars" concert, and Samohi's Model UN team earning top honors at Marymount's competition.

MARCH

Thriving city ‘shines once again’ while leaders focus on top issues: Local leaders gathered at John Adams Middle School on Feb. 29 for the 2024 State of the City event, touching on city successes and the challenges to come.

Klein dazzles with second straight no-hitter for Samohi: Senior pitcher Jackson Klein pitched seven scoreless innings without a single hit in a March 1 game against Grace, following a no-hitter against Hamilton on Feb. 24.

Historical novel ‘final frontier’ for local entertainment veteran: Entertainment veteran Catherine Butterfield published her first novel, “The Serpent and the Rose,” based on 16th Century French princess Marguerite de Valois.

Fresh food spot cuts into community with ceremony: The Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce welcomed Rabano Handcrafted Food & Drinks with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Travel expenses detour Council’s budget discussion: A proposal to increase travel allowances caused a council rift. The motion eventually added $15,000 into a discretionary fund for flexible use.

MUD\WTR hopes to clear the mind with mushroom-based caffeine alternative: MUD\WTR’s mushroom-based drink offers a natural coffee alternative. Founder Shane Heath’s ties to Monterey Mushrooms inspired the brand.

Youth leaders honored for sizable local contributions: The Boys and Girls Clubs honored Jayson Bautista as Youth of the Year and Samohi student Haley Castanaza as runner-up during a Lunetta ceremony.

School district trustee area voting petition denied by county committee: A petition to shift SMMUSD elections to trustee area voting was denied in a 9-1 vote by the Los Angeles County Committee on School District Organization.

Public protests persist for Gelson’s replacement project: Residents raised concerns at an ARB meeting regarding a six-story, mixed-use housing development at 2601 Lincoln Blvd. The ARB approved the design with conditions.

Union rallies at district offices to demand more staffing, better pay: Union SEIU Local 99 held a rally demanding more student services staffing and better pay for essential education workers.

Venice Heritage Museum opens doors on Main St: The Venice Heritage Museum opened at 228 Main Street, preserving and exhibiting the area’s rich history.

Samohi string sound brings Spring to Barnum Hall: Santa Monica High School musicians performed their 2024 Spring Concert, heralding the season with orchestral pieces.

California Yacht Club celebrates sailing season: Three months after a fire damaged its clubhouse, the California Yacht Club kicked off sailing season with a Mardi-Gras-themed celebration in Marina del Rey.

6-year-old assaulted by homeless man: A six-year-old was attacked on Main Street by suspect Ashante Lamar Morgan, later arrested after attacking a second child.

Rotary reached for the stars with annual fundraising event: The Rotary Club’s Wine & Food Festival at the Skirball Cultural Center raised funds for food banks, schools, and community organizations.

Women business leaders honored at Chamber luncheon: The Santa Monica Chamber celebrated five female leaders during the 2024 Women in Business Leadership Awards, featuring speeches and performances.

American Film Market moves to Las Vegas: Organizers announced the entertainment event’s relocation to Las Vegas, following attendee complaints about last year’s Santa Monica venue.

Tux Creative Agency marks one year in LA: Santa Monica-based TUX Creative House collaborates with brands like L’Oreal and Converse, delivering luxe marketing content under founders Dominic Tremblay and Ludwig Ciupka.

Closing time: local departures reflect national trend: Recent closures include Interactive Cafe, The Craftsman Bar and Kitchen, Champs Sports, Bearfruit Jewelry, and Cult Cafe.

Brushstrokes for BroadStage as theater celebrates Picasso: BroadStage hosted Herbert Sigüenza’s one-man show, “A Weekend with Pablo Picasso,” bringing the legendary artist’s writings to life.

Two decades of music tradition shared during Elemental anniversary concert: Elemental Music celebrated 20 years of youth music education with a milestone concert at Barnum Hall.

PAL Poker Night: Santa Monica PAL’s 5th-annual Poker Tournament at the Moose Lodge raised funds for enrichment programs. Ben Jenkins won the tournament.

Santa Monica makes month matter with CHLA business specials: The ninth annual Make March Matter campaign benefited pediatric programs at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Operator of Pacific Park announces sale to SC Holdings: SC Holdings acquired Pacific Park, planning $10 million in investments over five years to enhance park operations.

Community donations boost school district budget: SMMUSD received a positive certification on its 2023-24 budget report, signaling financial stability for the current and next two fiscal years.

Gala goes to Phantom status for food bank: The Westside Food Bank’s 28th Phantom Dinner raised funds for food insecure residents through its direct-service mobile pantries.

Local man accused of national prostitution and child abuse scheme: John Douglas Burch, 54, was indicted for traveling to engage in illicit sexual conduct and grooming minors.

Trio’s technique, sensibility sizzles at Santa Monica school: The Gourmandise School, run by Clémence De Lutz, Sabrina Ironside, and Claire Hutchens, continues offering culinary education at Santa Monica Place.

Archer VTOL ‘air taxi’ headlines Aviation Innovation series: Archer Aviation SVP Miles Rogers introduced the company’s eVTOL air taxi during a new speaker series at the Museum of Flying.

Pumps bump up in March as summer-blend transition begins: LA gas prices increased 17 cents per gallon in March, averaging $4.25—seven cents higher than last year’s average.

Samohi turns to Harlem in exciting entertainment event: Samohi’s Black Student Union hosted Apollo Night, inspired by Harlem’s Apollo Theater amateur nights, showcasing student talent.

March brings high school marchers a crucial travel upgrade: Samohi’s Marching Band welcomed a new trailer to transport over $300,000 of equipment during competitions.

District reaches the ‘stars’ with annual music tradition: Nearly 900 students performed at the 73rd annual “Stairway of the Stars” concert, showcasing the district’s choir, band, jazz band, and orchestra.

Rent, mortgage only piece of payment pie: Santa Monica’s average household expenses total $3,598 monthly, 69.2% higher than the U.S. average.

Shein hosts Santa Monica Place pop-up: Global fashion brand Shein hosted a temporary pop-up, providing customers a rare chance to shop in-person.

Students take on the world, one issue at a time: Samohi’s Model UN earned top honors at Marymount’s competition, with club leaders Bibi Peterson and Sienna Shah receiving awards.

Proactive parental figures crucial in fighting online exploitation: Dr. Charlene Doak-Gebauer’s documentary “Vulnerable Innocence” screened at Laemmle Monica, educating parents on online child safety.

Unanimous council advances research to return land or compensate White family: Council combined measures to study the historic loss of land owned by Black entrepreneur Silas White, now home to the Viceroy Hotel.

Mariners march into conversation for best national golf program: Saint Monica Mariners shot a personal best 192 under coach Charles Womack, propelling the program’s rise in national golf rankings.

SMC, Chamber take plunge into ocean economy: The Santa Monica Chamber hosted a blue economy event at Heal the Bay Aquarium, promoting ocean-related workforce opportunities.

Hotel workers secure new contract worth $100K a year: After a major strike, workers at 34 hotels ratified a contract increasing wages by 40-50% and ensuring housing affordability.

Flag takeover leads to national honor for Samohi student: Isabella Sanchez, co-captain of Samohi’s undefeated flag football team, earned a National Football Foundation Scholar Athlete Award.Comedians to take wise crack at superstardom at local festival: The Crow at Bergamot Station hosted the Bergamot Comedy Festival, showcasing performers and educational panels.

