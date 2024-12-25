As the year draws to a close, the Santa Monica Daily Press has summarized the year’s news as reported in our pages. In today’s edition, you’ll find recaps covering January through April. Visit SMDP.com for more year-end coverage.

January

Road safety improvements continue throughout town with stop signs, bike lanes and new traffic warnings: The City of Santa Monica Mobility Department upgraded 10 intersections from two-way to four-way stops after a fatal accident.

Commission encourages SMPD to look for tear gas alternatives: The Santa Monica Public Safety Reform and Oversight Commission approved SMPD’s military equipment report but urged the department to seek alternatives to tear gas. Deputy Chief Darrick Jacob noted its use is rare and typically reserved for barricaded suspects.

Santa Monica rolls out mobile mental health unit: The City launched Therapeutic Transportation teams to assist residents experiencing mental health crises. Teams can conduct psychiatric transports and impose 72-hour holds when necessary.

Mariners captain commits to Idaho for football: Saint Monica Mariners captain Joshua Barnes committed to play for the University of Idaho Vandals.

District remains vigilant against illness as winter break ends: SMMUSD officials acknowledged circulating respiratory illnesses with a pre-break message to families.

Local lawsuit linking Snapchat to drug deaths can proceed: A judge denied most of Snap, Inc.’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit linking Snapchat to drug-related deaths. Filed in 2022, the case involves families of children who purchased drugs on the platform.

Santa Monica’s Mediterranean movement continues on Main Street with the arrival of Zona Little Italy: Zona Little Italy opened at 2400 Main Street, between the Bicycle Service Center and Dolcenero Gelato.

Fairmont becomes second hotel to sign a deal with hotel union: The Fairmont Miramar signed a labor deal with Unite Here Local 11, securing wage increases, healthcare, and pension benefits for workers.

Students display hope, positivity in PTA art program: Out of 580 submissions from SMMUSD students, 21 artworks were honored in the National PTA “Reflections” program.

Community Corp. conjures up revitalization plan for Venice church: Community Corporation of Santa Monica partnered with Hoop Bus Inc. to reimagine the First Baptist Church in Venice as a cultural and community center.

Performances, speeches, acts of service take place for MLK holiday: MLK Day celebrations included the Interfaith Council’s Freedom Celebration, a Day of Service, and a Santa Monica Symphony Orchestra concert.

Scooter injuries occurring more frequently and with greater severity: UCLA-led research reported scooter injuries tripled nationwide between 2016 and 2020, with severe cases requiring surgeries.

Big Blue Bus reports rise in ridership, plus a new safety officer program: Despite operator shortages, Big Blue Bus ridership grew in 2022-23. The MODE program for seniors and disabled riders also increased. A new transit security officer program was approved to improve system safety.

Popular second-hand clothing store Buffalo Exchange permanently closes: Buffalo Exchange’s Main Street location closed as the lease ended. Stock will be redistributed to other area stores.

Free Telehealth option bolsters district mental health services: SMMUSD partnered with Hazel Health to provide free virtual therapy sessions for students during school hours or at home.

Stunning Saint Anne mural latest in virtuoso’s repertoire: Artist Gustavo Zermeño Jr. unveiled his latest mural at Saint Anne School, depicting Saint Anne, Mary, and Jesus set against local Santa Monica backdrops.

Longtime local favorite bar JP’s reopens: JP’s Sports Bar & Grill reopened at 925 Wilshire Blvd, one block west of its original site.

BMX pros bring energy, messaging to Roosevelt students: Roosevelt Elementary hosted BMX freestylers Dustin McCarty and Dennis Westfall for an anti-bullying assembly.

SMC synergy with Chamber connects academics, new industries: Santa Monica College and the Chamber of Commerce launched Talent Connect, linking students to internships and jobs in forward-thinking industries.

English learners drive testing success and failure at SMMUSD: District testing results highlighted challenges faced by non-native English-speaking students.

Locals’ Night returns for first 2024 event: The Santa Monica Pier’s Locals’ Night featured salsa dancing, a car show, and musical performances in the merry-go-round building.

Breaks turn young students into burgeoning ecosystem stewards: Heal the Bay Aquarium’s winter science camp gave students hands-on ocean learning experiences.

Japanese delegation reinforces Sister Cities relationship with first post-pandemic visit: A Fujinomiya delegation visited Santa Monica, strengthening Sister City ties with gift exchanges and local tours.

Threats against councilmembers prompt enhanced security for tonight’s meeting: Security increased for a January Council meeting following unspecified threats.

Retail theft is a “top priority” for Sacramento lawmakers: Assemblymember Rick Zbur assured Santa Monica businesses that tackling retail theft and organized crime is a legislative priority.

Fairmont takes on composting prototype to meet new standard: Fairmont Miramar partnered with Dyrt to process food waste, diverting nearly three tons weekly and producing compost for rooftop gardens.

Jazz legend collaboration crests with Samohi band performance: Jazz icon Stanley Clarke joined Santa Monica High School bands for a winter concert, showcasing his mentorship.

Folklorico program pays tribute to education leader: SMMUSD’s Folklorico and Mariachi recital honored late Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jacqueline Mora with cultural dances and mariachi performances.

New atmospheric eatery to offer a Parisian twist to the humble hamburger: Chef Sean MacDonald opened Burgette, a Parisian-inspired burger eatery next to Bar Monette.

Matthew Hallock appointed Santa Monica fire chief: Former Monterey Park Fire Chief Matthew Hallock was appointed as Santa Monica’s new fire chief, bringing 24 years of experience.

Holocaust Remembrance Day marked amid a raging war and a rise in hate: International Holocaust Remembrance Day honored victims and survivors, commemorating the liberation of Auschwitz.

Emeritus Gallery showcases one of its own in exhibition: Artist Anna Conley showcased her exhibition “The Invisible Man” at Santa Monica College’s Emeritus Gallery.

Arrest made in Ocean Park Blvd. shooting: Kayla Denise Mackey was arrested for the fatal shooting of William Edwards III, identified with witness information.

SMFD starts the year with new plan and a new chief: SMFD presented its five-year strategic plan at the first City Council meeting of 2024.

Campus plans in motion at district elementary sites: Will Rogers Learning Community broke ground on Phase 1 of its campus plan, while Franklin Elementary updated its Master Plan.

Density bonus rules allow developers to double the size of some projects: Sacramento legislation, particularly AB 1287, allows developers to double project density, limiting local agencies’ opposition.

Happy Birthday Marion: The Santa Monica Conservancy hosted a birthday event honoring silent film star Marion Davies at the Annenberg Community Beach House.

McKinley showcases world of cultures: McKinley Elementary’s Multicultural Day featured activities, cuisine, and performances celebrating diverse cultures and communities.

Chamber summit brings new trends to local businesses: The Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce’s Business Summit included industry panels and awarded Providence St. John’s CEO Michael Ricks as Outstanding Business Leader.

Santa Monica embraces Black History Month with Council proclamation: February was declared Black History Month, featuring events like food trucks, dance gatherings, and the Greens Festival.

Baby boomers dominate home ownership, leaving little for Gen Z: Reports show Baby Boomers own 39% of LA metro homes, while Gen Z struggles with affordability due to high mortgage rates and inflation.

Governor adds Santa Monica to “prohousing” list: Santa Monica earned a “Prohousing” designation from the state, supporting efforts to build 2.5 million new homes in eight years.

SMASH site treated for termites: Santa Monica Alternative School House and John Muir Elementary underwent termite treatments as part of a broader campus overhaul project.

FEBRUARY