Santa Monica saw improvements in homelessness numbers but faced significant public safety challenges in July, while launching several new initiatives and cultural celebrations.

The Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count revealed a 6% decrease in Santa Monica's homeless population, dropping from 826 to 774 people. However, local officials expressed concern over a Supreme Court ruling that struck down protections against outdoor sleeping bans.

Public safety incidents included multiple violent episodes: a stabbing near Lifeguard Tower 14 resulted in five arrests, a homeless man held a knife to a teenager's throat on the Pier, and a 4-year-old was kidnapped from a restaurant but later found unharmed. A mob attack on a 14-year-old forced the early closure of the Santa Monica Pier.

The city became the first in the United States to establish a Bitcoin Office pilot program, unanimously approved by the City Council. The initiative, requested by Vice Mayor Lana Negrete, aims to focus on cryptocurrency education and economic recovery.

Environmental concerns emerged as Heal the Bay's annual Beach Report Card ranked the Santa Monica Pier as the third most polluted beach during summer dry weather, topping Los Angeles County beaches.

In cultural news, the California Heritage Museum launched an exhibit on "Dogtown and the Legendary Z-Boys," while Ten Women Gallery celebrated 30 years of artistic collaboration. Construction began on Crossroads School's new 55,000-square-foot Bezdek Center for the Performing Arts.

The city's transit system approved the Brighter Blue five-year service plan for Big Blue Bus, aiming to increase service frequency from 40% to 70% of routes on weekdays.Copy

July

Santa Monica's homeless down by 6% from 2023: The Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count revealed a nearly 20% decrease in the Westside's homeless population. Santa Monica specifically saw a reduction from 826 to 774 people. The count broke down as: 479 outdoors, 173 in shelters, 61 in vehicles, 21 in tents, and 40 in makeshift shelters.

Fireworks, Pier festival bring summer vibes to locals: Santa Monica College's Corsair Field hosted the city's "Celebrate America" fireworks show with food trucks and live music. The Santa Monica Pier 360 festival offered activities for all ages, including a Ninja Nation Obstacle Course, open skate park, beach volleyball, and aquatic competitions.

Councilmembers unite over motion to condemn controversial sign on the Promenade: Santa Monica City Council unanimously voted to prepare a resolution condemning a sign at 1335 Third Street. The sign read, "Santa Methica is not safe. SM City Manager supports free needle & meth pipe distribution program in our parks and public spaces." The Council's discussion remained straightforward and without disagreement.

Rogers reaches into recreation past to revitalize city parks: Jenny Rogers became Santa Monica's new Director of Recreation and Arts, leading the city's parks, facilities, and art projects department. Her extensive community development experience from San Francisco positioned her to highlight facilities and promote summer programs.

With small reduction in local homelessness, officials decry Supreme Court decision: Local officials and homeless service providers criticized the Supreme Court ruling on clearing homeless camps. The decision, which struck down protections against outdoor sleeping bans, troubled The People Concern, who operate a downtown shelter and service center.

Man stabbed in beach brawl, five arrests made: A stabbing occurred near Lifeguard Tower 14 during a beachfront brawl. Police responded to an active fight, finding one victim with a non-life-threatening stab wound and another with a possible broken ankle. Five male suspects were arrested, with charges including assault and battery.

Plaques promoting Montana businesses cause early ire: The Montana Avenue Merchant Association installed plaques on ficus trees between 7th and 17th Street. Despite using spring-mounted screws to avoid tree damage, citizens complained about tree "desecration" and business self-promotion. Association President David Kianmahd defended the transparent program.

New Crossroads construction concentrates on acclaimed arts program: Construction began on Crossroads School's new Bezdek Center for the Performing Arts. The 55,000 square foot complex will house a 650-seat auditorium, 100-person recital hall, filmmaking and music spaces, and a new Equity & Justice Institute.

Santa Monica automotive entrepreneur honored for second year by ASU Alumni Association: Kevin Emamian, owner of The Haus automotive repair center, was recognized by Arizona State University for his successful business. The university honored him among 135 outstanding alumni for launching a fast-growing organization.

Locally-based software developer aims to capitalize on social media-based marketing: Robert Steele's tech start-up Thumzup encouraged users to post photographs about advertisers on social media. The app offers cash payments through digital systems, with a review process ensuring clear, positive posts.

Hate crimes down in state, though LGBTQ and Jewish communities remain targeted: California's Hate Crime report showed a 7.1% decrease in state incidents. Despite the overall reduction, LGBTQ+, Jewish, and Muslim communities remained at risk. Santa Monica reported 11 hate crime events involving 15 offenses against 15 victims by 13 suspects, with Santa Monica College reporting three additional events.

District confirms new Webster principal, looks at success indicators: Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District appointed Carina Diana as Webster Elementary School's new principal. Diana, previously an Assistant Principal at Calabasas High School, noted the personal significance of joining a school where her nephews are students. The board also discussed California School Dashboard Local Indicators.

Transit system focuses on Brighter future with bevy of proposed changes: Santa Monica City Council approved the Brighter Blue five-year service plan for Big Blue Bus. The comprehensive review proposed route modifications to increase service frequency, expanding 10-minute or better service from 40% to 70% of routes on weekdays.

Health Nut finally opens after year and a half of delays: Health Nut opened at the Lincoln Blvd and Broadway intersection. The family business, originating as a vitamin store in 1988, expanded into a restaurant offering healthy salads. CEO Steve Choi emphasized locally sourced, fresh ingredients.

Three decades of female artistry continues to brighten Main Street: Ten Women Gallery celebrated 30 years of artistic collaboration. Founded by Santa Monica Alternative School House parents, the co-op gallery features local female artists sharing space, working shifts, and receiving 100% of their individual sales.

Council voting on board and commission seats gave both unsurprising and unexpected results: Santa Monica City Council's annual board appointments included notable selections for the Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. board. After political negotiations, Jon Farzam, Berta Negari, and Michelle Cardiel were appointed.

Main Street opens the streets with summer festival: Main Street's Summer Soulstice Festival returned for its 20th anniversary. The free event featured music, art, and performances, including tribute bands. A city cultural affairs grant supported a pop-up art gallery with over 50 visual artists.

Museum makes room for skateboarding's dogtown roots: The California Heritage Museum launched an exhibit on "Dogtown and the Legendary Z-Boys," curated with original Z-Boy Nathan Pratt. The display featured boards, photography, and memorabilia from skateboarding pioneers.

City becomes first in U.S. to establish Bitcoin Office pilot program: Santa Monica City Council unanimously approved a Bitcoin Office pilot program. Requested by Vice Mayor Lana Negrete, the initiative aimed to work with The Proof of Workforce Foundation, focusing on cryptocurrency education and economic recovery.

Homeless man holds knife to throat of 16-year-old boy on Santa Monica Pier: A homeless man, Francisco Daniel Espindola, threatened a teenager fishing with his mother on Santa Monica Pier. Police quickly responded and arrested Espindola after he held a knife to the boy's throat.

4-year-old kidnapped from restaurant on Lincoln, found at motel blocks away: Santa Monica Police responded to a child kidnapping from a restaurant near Pico and Lincoln. Over 30 officers searched for the suspect, locating the child unharmed at a nearby motel and taking the suspect into custody.

Council descends into playground politics when closed session leaks is discussed again: During the meeting of Santa Monica City Council, a request was made by Councilmembers Gleam Davis, Caroline Torosis and Jesse Zwick to direct the City Attorney to investigate recent leaks of confidential information disclosed during Closed Sessions. City Attorney Doug Sloan introduced the item, noting that the resolution would bind council members, board commission members and council-appointed charter officials by the same rules as employees. The item devolved into an argument between Councilmembers Davis and Oscar de la Torre, with the latter accusing Davis of "weaponizing" the proposal for political gain.

Heavy metal, meals for children collide in food fundraiser: The Westside Food Bank hosted its Rock for Hunger event at The Viper Room in West Hollywood, featuring rock music history and two premiere magicians. The partnership began with Viper Room General Manager Tommy Black, husband of food bank Executive Assistant Marshelle Fair. Black facilitated the event and brought connections, including 80s cover band Wayward Sons and master of ceremonies, former MTV personality Matt Pinfield.

14-year-old-child attacked by mob at the beach: The Santa Monica Police Department investigated a mob assault that sent one child to the hospital and forced early closure of the Santa Monica Pier. The incident began with an illuminated drone show near the Pier. SMPD officers were deployed on the beach, Pier, and Ocean Front Walk, observing the crowd. A 14-year-old boy was attacked and possibly knocked unconscious near 120 Colorado.

Polluted Pier waters hit infamous mark in new report: Environmental nonprofit Heal the Bay released its annual Beach Report Card, assigning grades to approximately 700 beaches along the Pacific Coast. Out of the 10 most polluted beaches in summer dry weather, the Santa Monica Pier ranked third and topped Los Angeles County beaches. Only the Tijuana River Mouth in San Diego County and Playa Blanca in Baja, Mexico were graded as more polluted.

Hometown teenage star comes back on the Orange Carpet: The Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards came to Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Municipal Airport, bringing A-listers like Billie Eilish, Adam Sandler and Margot Robbie. Among the celebrities were stars of Nickelodeon's "Erin & Aaron," including Santa Monica-born Jensen Gering. Gering, who played the musically-inclined Aaron, walked the "Orange Carpet" with co-stars Ava Ro and Luca Diaz, amazed by the show's reception on Netflix.

Housing Element becomes hot topic at local leader gathering: Mayor Phil Brock hosted a community meeting with City Councilmembers Oscar de la Torre and Christine Parra at Headspace within Bergamot Station Arts Center. Questioning focused on housing and transportation issues, including compliance with the Housing Element aiming for 8,874 new housing units. Brock noted the City had "doubled" the market-rate units they were required to build and attempted to temper his displeasure with the process.

Homeless man assaults security guard downtown: A private security guard received a minor injury when a homeless man sleeping in a downtown parking structure slashed at the guard. According to Santa Monica Police Department, the assault occurred when a Good Guard security team member approached a homeless subject sleeping in Parking Structure 2. The guard woke the person and asked him to leave. The individual, a male in his 30s, became angry and struck the guard's hand with a sharp object, causing a laceration. The suspect fled, and remained outstanding.

Local woman runs for President of the United States: Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris had been known to frequent local businesses like Santa Monica Seafood Market & Café, Brentwood Country Mart, and El Cholo. Harris visited Alfalfa as part of a mission to highlight how small businesses fared under the "Bidenomics" program.

Venice gang member sentenced to maximum term amidst courtroom chaos: In a dramatic courtroom scene, Isaiah Caldwell, a Venice Shoreline Crips gang member, was sentenced to the maximum term of 18 years for conspiracy to commit assault with a firearm. The sentencing concluded a trial about the shooting of Ky Alicia Thomas, a 28-year-old mother, outside a scooter and bike rental shop along the Venice Beach boardwalk.